Whether you get hot and sweaty easily, you're prone to neck pain, or you simply like a little added comfort, investing in a shredded memory foam pillow is a great way to round out your bed linens. As you start shopping around for the best shredded memory foam pillows, it helps to keep a few key considerations in mind.

First, think about your personal sleeping habits. Firmer, medium-size pillows tend to be better for side sleepers, while back and stomach sleepers will be more comfortable with softer pillows that are a bit thinner. If you can find one with adjustable loft, that's even better.

Next, think about breathability. Shredded memory foam tends to be cooler to begin with, but there are also extra cooling properties available for folks who are especially prone to overheating. Charcoal memory foam is deodorizing, which makes it great for reducing odor. As for the cover, bamboo tends to be more breathable, while Tencel (a material that's made from dried wood pulp) absorbs moisture better to keep you from feeling sweaty.

Lastly, consider some additional qualities of the pillow's cover. Is the material soft and hypoallergenic? It's the part that touches your face, so this is important. Also, is it removable and machine-washable? You'll want to make sure it's easy to wash, so that you'll actually do so regularly.

With these qualities in mind, check out this list I've made of the best shredded memory foam pillows. I've included choices in a variety of materials and styles.

1. The Firmest Pillow Simply Sova Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $48 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're one of those people who hates the feeling of sinking into overly soft bed linens, this extra-firm memory foam pillow will be the perfect fit. It's made with shredded, orthopedic memory foam that's hypoallergenic and designed to stay firm, better aligning your head and neck with your spine. Not only that but it also has a convenient zipper that lets you add or remove foam from the inside to get it to the exact loft density you prefer. As for the cool bamboo cover, it's removable and machine-washable. What fans say: "This pillow has improved the quality of my sleep! I normally wake up with neck/shoulder pain (and sometimes a headache) but I haven't felt any pain since using this pillow. I am very impressed with the quality of the pillow. I love the weight of it, it doesn't move around as I'm settling in for the night. The quilted pillow case is comfortable and has nice stitching. The comfort level can't be beat! I love this pillow!" Available sizes: Queen

2. The Best For Side Sleepers Homentality Shredded Memory Foam Bed Pillow $32 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For folks who sleep on one shoulder, this memory foam pillow for side sleepers offers just the right firmness to fill the space between your neck and head, allowing you to sleep more comfortably. Constructed with thick, shredded memory foam, the interior loft molds to the contours of your neck, minimizing morning aches and soreness. Like with my first selection, you can remove some of the filling to customize it to your height preference. This pillow has a bamboo cover that's airy, breathable, and machine-washable, too. What fans say: "This is the best pillow. I tried many sorts of pillows but they always got flat.... But this pillow can still stay fluffy and firm with my big head. I can sleep on my side and back very comfortably and retain its shape through months. I no longer have neck or shoulder pains." Available sizes: Queen, King, Knee Pillow

3. The Best Pillow For Neck Pain Coop Home Goods Eden Cross-Cut Memory Foam Pillow $70 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This Coop Home Goods shredded memory foam pillow provides an excellent combination of softness and neck support, helping you in your nightly fight against sleeping soreness. It has a gusseted design that's specifically made to prevent the pillow from pinching together, thus reducing neck pain. The double-layer cover is made with breathable polyester on the inside for ventilation and a silky rayon blend on the outside for softness. Not only is the cover removable, but the entire pillow can be machine-washed, too. As a bonus, the memory foam has cooling properties which help keep you from overheating. What's fans say: "I've had moderate neck/shoulder/back issues for more than five years, and my neck pain in particular has become severe over the past year, thanks to bulging discs, arthritis, and bone spurs. After trying at least half a dozen pillows of varying materials and types, I tried Coop's Eden pillow. Without exaggerating, I can say I had my first good night's sleep in over a year, and I awoke with virtually no pain. It's been an incredible relief, both physically and mentally, to feel something close to normal again. Highly recommended!" Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King

4. The Best Charcoal Memory Foam Pillow Sweetnight Bamboo Charcoal Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $54 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With more than 850 reviews, this top-rated, charcoal memory foam pillow is soft, comfy, and ultra-breathable. Like some of the other options, you can remove the loft to raise or lower the height, and the shredded memory foam is fully ergonomic. The activated bamboo charcoal in the foam has natural properties that deodorize throughout the night and also wick moisture. This means that if you're a sweaty sleeper, your pillow won't get odorous after extended use. On top of this, it's eco-friendly, it keeps you cool, and the cover is machine-washable. What fans say: "Love this pillow. I have been looking for a pillow that keeps [its] shape, is cool, and very comfortable!! It has great neck support. My husband tried to take mine so I got him one too." Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King