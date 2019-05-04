If you've found your way to this article, there's a good chance you're familiar with (and tired of) the physical battle that is squeezing a too-small fitted sheet over an unyielding mattress. But this doesn't have to be your routine if you spring for a set of the best deep-pocket sheets.

Most standard sheets fit mattresses up to around 14 inches high, while deep-pocket sheets can offer an additional 1 to 10 inches of material. For the best fit, you'll want to figure out the height of your mattress before you start shopping. Be sure to measure the mattress at its thickest point (which may mean the center of the bed rather than the edge — especially if you use a plush mattress topper). According to design site Hunker, you should then add two inches to your mattress height to determine what pocket depth your sheets need to be. When in doubt, I recommend going a little bigger with your sheets — it's much easier to tuck away extra material than it is to wrestle with a sheet that's too small.

Below, you'll find my list of the best sheet sets on Amazon, which includes a wide range of pocket sizes, from 18 to 24 inches. And if you only need a fitted sheet, I've included something on this list for you, too. Read on to find your perfect fit, so you can make your bed and lie in it (and your sheets will finally stay in place).

1 The Best Deep-Pocket Cotton Sheets Feather & Stitch 100% Cotton Stripe Sheets Amazon $52 See On Amazon Material: 100% cotton Fitted sheet depth: 18 inches What makes it great: These deep-pocket cotton sheets are luxe-feeling, durable, and designed to stay put with extra wide elastic. The 500-thread-count material is made with long-staple cotton and a sateen-woven damask stripe for an attractive luster and a soft feel. This four-piece set comes with two standard pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that has 18-inch pockets. On top of all that, the sheets are available in seven classic colors and five sizes — and they won't break the bank either. What fans say: "Love these sheets. They are soft and continue to get softer with every wash. The pockets are actually deep and the extra elastic keeps the sheets on the mattress." Available sizes: Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King

2 The Best For Extra-Thick Mattresses CGK Unlimited Extra Deep Pocket Sheets Amazon $40 See On Amazon Material: Polyester microfiber Fitted sheet depth: 24 inches What makes it great: For mattresses that are bigger than big, these CGK Unlimited sheets are the answer. Designed with a full elastic band, the fitted sheet has 24-inch pockets, meaning there are very few mattresses it won't fit. Made with soft, cozy microfiber that's hypoallergenic, this four-piece set also comes with two pillowcases and a flat sheet. They won't shrink in the wash, and when it comes to finding the right hue for your space, you have 11 different colors to choose from. What fans say: "These sheets are softer than sheets I’ve paid 3x more for, and they actually fit my pillow top mattress with room to spare." Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

3 The Most Elegant Pick Southshore Fine Linens Deep Pocket Sheet Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Material: Polyester microfiber Fitted sheet depth: 21 inches What makes it great: This four-piece sheet set from Southshore fine linens is made with microfiber that's double-brushed for an extra soft feel. The sheets feature an intricate lace trim along the edge of the flat sheet, as well as both pillowcases. As for the fitted sheet, it features a full elastic band and 21-inch pockets, making it even more accommodating than my previous pick. This set won't shrink when washed, and it's offered in 18 different colors, so you can match it to nearly any color scheme. What fans say: "I love these sheets! They're soft and comfortable with such an elegant look to them. They're deep enough to fit over my big fat pillow top mattress AND a 3 inch foam topper." Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King