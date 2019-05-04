If you've found your way to this article, there's a good chance you're familiar with (and tired of) the physical battle that is squeezing a too-small fitted sheet over an unyielding mattress. But this doesn't have to be your routine if you spring for a set of the best deep-pocket sheets.
Most standard sheets fit mattresses up to around 14 inches high, while deep-pocket sheets can offer an additional 1 to 10 inches of material. For the best fit, you'll want to figure out the height of your mattress before you start shopping. Be sure to measure the mattress at its thickest point (which may mean the center of the bed rather than the edge — especially if you use a plush mattress topper). According to design site Hunker, you should then add two inches to your mattress height to determine what pocket depth your sheets need to be. When in doubt, I recommend going a little bigger with your sheets — it's much easier to tuck away extra material than it is to wrestle with a sheet that's too small.
Below, you'll find my list of the best sheet sets on Amazon, which includes a wide range of pocket sizes, from 18 to 24 inches. And if you only need a fitted sheet, I've included something on this list for you, too. Read on to find your perfect fit, so you can make your bed and lie in it (and your sheets will finally stay in place).