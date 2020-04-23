Since bathrooms are small, damp spaces, they're particularly prone to humidity, and the mold and mildew that can grow in moist areas. Luckily, a dehumidifier is a simple solution that'll remove dampness from your bathroom quickly and effectively. The very best dehumidifiers for bathrooms are compact enough to fit in any-sized powder room, and run continuously to remove a good amount of the humidity from the air before anything starts, for lack of a better word, growing.

Now, by design, all dehumidifiers pull moisture from the air to prevent that musty scent and mold buildup. But when you're searching for a dehumidifier to put in your bathroom, you'll definitely want a high-efficiency model. High-efficiency dehumidifiers can accomplish a lot of what an extra-large dehumidifier can, but without taking up much space. Be on the lookout for a dehumidifier that can pull at least 9 ounces of water from the air per day, and a tank capacity larger than that, so you can go a few days before having to empty it. That way, it's a low-maintenance solution you don't have to put much energy into.

You also want to consider your living situation before you go all-in on a great bathroom dehumidifier. For example, if your bathroom is right next to your bedroom, the last thing you want is a super loud, clunky unit that keeps you awake all night. Or if you're prone to allergies or have asthma, it's really important to invest in a dehumidifier with a HEPA filtration system to truly clear the air.

So whether you need a dehumidifier for bathroom mold or simply want to curb excess moisture, check out the highly rated bathroom dehumidifiers below.

1 The Overall Best: Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier Amazon $70 See On Amazon Dimensions: 6.6 x 9 x 12.7 inches This electric humidifier is compact and lightweight (at just 4.15 pounds), yet it's still powerful enough to remove up to 18 ounces of moisture from the air per day, and features a 52-ounce capacity tank, so you can go days before having to empty it. It also uses thermo-cooling technology so it doesn't require a loud, bulky compressor, making this unit one of the quieter options on the market. On top of all that, this dehumidifier is energy-efficient and features an auto shut-off function, so it won't run up your electricity bill over time. Amazon reviewers insist this small dehumidifier has been a life-changer when it comes to cleaning up their tub and tile. According to one reviewer: "Being used for a joined bath and walk-in closet. It went to work immediately. It is easy to empty and noise is not intrusive - similar to that of a fan. I’d purchase this again.”

2 The Best For Allergies & Mold Sensitivity: Tenergy Sorbi Air Dehumidifier Tenergy Sorbi Air Dehumidifier Amazon $90 See On Amazon Dimensions: 8.5 x 7.7 x 12.4 inches Not only does this sleek dehumidifier make your air more comfortable, but it also doubles as an air purifier.. This unit features a 1-liter capacity tank and can remove up to a whopping 35 ounces of moisture from your bathroom per day. It also comes with a HEPA filtration system, which is the best of the best when it comes to removing every last allergy-causing particle from the air, so you can breathe easy while you get ready for the day. Plus, this dehumidifier runs super quiet (35 to 42 decibels, depending on which setting you've chosen) and features an auto shut-off function. This dehumidifier is a bit heavier, at nearly 7 pounds, but its dimensions are comparable to the overall best pick above. According to one reviewer: "It filters the air so well! I have smelled NO mold and have had no irritant related symptoms. It pulls the humidity out effectively, and I know because I have a humidity meter. The tank needs to be emptied every 2-4 days depending on weather and how damp my office is. It's super easy to empty and return the tank.”

3 The Best Splurge: Ivation 13-Pint Small-Area Dehumidifier Ivation 13-Pint Small-Area Dehumidifier Amazon $200 See On Amazon Dimensions: 10.6 x 6.9 x 17.5 inches Although this high-efficiency dehumidifier is a bit taller and heavier than other small-space units (nearly 18 inches in height and 14 pounds in weight), tons of reviewers insist it's worth the investment. That's because it's nearly as slim as smaller models, making it easy to slide it right beside your tub or bathroom cabinets and never notice it's there. And, impressively, this dehumidifier can collect nearly 12 pints of water a day (that's 188 ounces). This model also runs without a compressor, so it's one of the quieter dehumidifiers out there. (The decibel rating isn't listed, but many reviewers confirm it operates quietly.) It also features multiple ways to drain the 13-pint (or 208-ounce) tank. You can do it manually every couple of days, or you can release the stopper and allow the tank to drain continuously into a sink or drainage hole. This unit even features an easy-touch LCD screen and an automatic shut-off to prevent any overflow. According to one reviewer: "Bought this when I discovered some mold around the window trim in our master bath and figured the moist bathroom air was to blame. After nearly a month, there has been no recurrence of mold and this quite little unit takes in at least half a gallon of water a day. I didn’t realize how much water was in the air there but I can notice the improvement in air quality.”

4 The Best Budget Option: Afloia Portable Dehumidifier Afloia Portable Dehumidifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon Dimensions: 6 x 5 x 8.7 inches Perfect as a small bathroom dehumidifier, this option has all the features you need for half the price of some of its competitors. It's designed with a 16-ounce capacity tank and can pull up to 9 ounces of water from the air per day. The auto shut-off function will turn this dehumidifier off when the tank is ready to be emptied. Plus, at less than a foot tall and only 2.5 pounds, you can easily tuck this dehumidifier into any corner space or countertop without taking up much room. And, like many smaller models, this one runs very quietly, producing just 30 decibels of noise. According to one reviewer: "If you have a bathroom without a window, you definitely should get one of these. I was surprised at the amount of water it collected. It does make a noise but I would not consider it bothersome at all. I barely notice it.”