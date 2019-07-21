Too much humidity in your home can lead to an unpleasant stuffy feeling, as well as more serious concerns like mold or mildew. That's why many people turn to the best portable dehumidifiers to remove excess moisture from the air. Unlike their less-agile counterparts, portable dehumidifiers are popular because they can easily be moved from room to room, eliminating the need to purchase multiple dehumidifiers for your home. They can also be carried or rolled inside a closet or other storage space when not in use.

When shopping for a dehumidifier, it's important to keep in mind the size of the space you plan to use it in. This will largely determine what dehumidifier is best for your needs.

For rooms up to 200 square feet, a compact dehumidifier that is small enough to sit on top of a desk or side table is often the best fit in terms of both portability and value. With smaller bathrooms or closets, you may even want a tinier dehumidifier that can sit on top of a toilet tank.

For larger spaces, like basements or living rooms, you will likely need a full-size dehumidifier. However, to ensure portability, you'll want to ideally select one with wheels and handles, as otherwise, a full-size model will be too bulky and heavy to move easily.

Take a look below at the best portable dehumidifiers you can buy.

1. The Overall Best: Hysure Compact Dehumidifier Hysure Compact Dehumidifier $40 | Amazon See On Amazon With the ability to extract 300 milliliters (approximately 0.6 pints) of moisture per day from a room up to 215 square feet, this Hysure compact dehumidifier should work for most people's needs and offer a great value for its price. It's not too bulky, since it weighs in at under 3 pounds and measures about 10.5 inches tall — a size that should easily fit on top of most countertops or tables. This machine also boasts an automatic shut-off feature and an LED indicator to let you know when the water tank needs to be emptied. Plus, with a noise level below 30 decibels, it's quiet enough to run continuously, even while you sleep. What fans say: "This little thing is wonderful! We put it in our semi-enclosed basement and within minutes it began pulling moisture from the air. It is small, quiet, and very effective. It is also easy to handle, easy to move from spot to spot, and easy to empty. I highly recommend it for small, open floor plan houses. It is so affordable, that purchasing several units for larger homes, it sure beats spending hundreds on large units that require drains."

2. The Smallest: Pro Breeze Mini Dehumidifier Pro Breeze Mini Dehumidifier $45 | Amazon See On Amazon For an even smaller and more portable dehumidifier, look no further than this Pro Breeze mini one. This dehumidifier measures about 8.5 by 6 inches, making it an ideal size to sit on a bedside table or the back of a toilet tank. It's also lightweight enough to be carried around easily. It extracts 9 ounces (about 0.5 pints) of moisture per day and is designed to work in spaces up to 159 square feet. The noise level on this dehumidifier is also fairly low; reviewers estimate it to be about 30 decibels. What fans say: "I ordered this little gizmo because our small bathroom held onto moisture. It’s super simple to set up. You literally just plug it in and flip the switch. It’s extremely quiet. The tank is really easy to empty. I didn’t think it would work that well considering the price and how small it is. I can start to see the tank fill after about 20 minutes of it being on. After five people showering, you can notice a difference in the humidity that would linger in the bathroom."