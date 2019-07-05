Brushing your dog regularly is the best way to ensure that any loose hairs end up on an easy-to-clean brush head rather than scattered across your floor or furniture. Although there are a lot of different types of grooming brushes out there, the best dog brushes for shedding typically are rectangular, slicker-style brushes with fine metal bristles. These brushes are able to reach the dog's undercoat and safely remove dead hairs. Many are also safe to use on a variety of different types of coats, from long- to short-haired dogs — which is a major plus, especially if you own more than one pup.

Alternatively, some pet owners prefer deshedding gloves. Since your dog is likely used to being pet, gloves provide the pup with a more familiar sensation while still catching and removing loose fur, making it an especially great option for anxious animals. Similarly, some pet owners find that brushes with soft silicone or rubber bristles are gentle and effective. A metal comb can also be helpful.

Regardless of which grooming tool you use, make sure to always deshed your dog gently. Brushing your dog at least every few days is recommended, although medium- and long-hair dogs may need to be brushed daily for best results.

But, whether you have a long-haired Golden Retriever or a short-haired Chihuahua, these are the very best dog brushes for shedding, below.

1 The Overall Best Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush Amazon $16 See On Amazon Although some dog brushes can be a pain to clean, this Hertzko self-cleaning slicker brush has a unique feature: With just a click of a button, its bristles retract inside of the brush, making it super easy to remove all of the hair. This brush also works on all kinds of dog coats and its fine, wire bristles are able to de-mat your pup's undercoat without scratching its skin. Along with a 4.5-star rating and over 60,000 reviews on Amazon, this makes it a standout deshedding brush for your dog. One positive review: “This brush is my dog’s favorite. Mine too. Easy to use, easy hair removal, stimulates new growth, adjusts to hair depth. Folks ask what shampoo I use to make my dog’s coat gleam. It’s the brush.”

2 The Runner Up Pet Neat Deshedding Brush Amazon $16 See On Amazon This Pet Neat deshedding brush boasts a 4.5-star overall rating with over 43,000 Amazon reviews, so it's no surprise that it's a best-seller. In just 10 minutes of brushing, it can remove up to 95% of loose dog hair. The 4-inch comb is made of durable stainless steel, and even comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee should you run into any issues. Plus, whether you have a short- or a long-haired dog with a single or double coat, this brush should work for your pet's fur. One positive review: “This brush is excellent for my chocolate lab mix. This brush [is] gentle and doesn’t rip on his fur or skin. No pinching or scratching. He remains calm and allows me to brush him with this.”

3 A Rotating Brush For Hard-To-Groom Places Glendan Slicker Grooming Brush Amazon $11 See On Amazon You don't have to spend a lot to find a high-quality deshedding brush for your dog. This Glendan slicker grooming brush will get the job done for just $11. It's available in two sizes (small or large) and features small stainless steel bristles with a nonslip rubber handle. And, given the 90-day guarantee and 4.6-star overall rating, this deshedding brush is a no-brainer. One positive review: “My maltese is little and larger brushes are hard to brush her face and other small spots. These are great! I can get under her arms and legs, under her tail, her cheeks and nose, everywhere... Ideal for a small dog.”

4 These Gentle Deshedding Gloves DELOMO Deshedding Brush Glove Amazon $14 See On Amazon For a more gentle but still effective option for removing pet hair, look no further than this pair of DELOMO deshedding brush gloves. The gloves' silicone tips are far softer than metal ones and guaranteed not to accidentally scratch or hurt your pet. Some pet owners have also found the motion of petting their dog as they brush to be very calming for the animal. Meanwhile, the sticky silicone surface of the gloves will catch and remove loose hairs. When it's time to clean, simply toss the gloves into a washing machine. One positive review: “I like these so much, they made it easy for me to brush out my fluffy German shepherd and she felt as though she was being pampered the whole time, much better than other brushes that would pull at her fur!”

5 A Multi-Tasking Brush For Short-Haired Dogs Furbliss Dog Brush Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from silicone, this grooming brush is a great multi-tasker. One side of the brush features silicone bristles for deshedding and massage, while the other side can be used to remove pet hair from clothing and furniture. The brush can also be used to shampoo your dog’s coat, creating lather and a gentle massage. One positive review: “I purchased this for my elderly dog who is shedding. He no longer likes being groomed. This brush is effective and so soft and gentle. He did not mind being groomed with this tool. Great on furniture too.”

6 An Undercoat Comb For Getting Through Matted Fur Shiny Pet Dog Comb Amazon $12 See On Amazon This comb with rounded stainless steel teeth is excellent for detangling matted fur and loosening trapped hairs while being gentle on your dog’s skin. Half the comb is outfitted with widely set teeth that are great for brushing long hair, while the other half has fine teeth for untangling smaller knots. The comb has a rubberized handle that’s easy to grip and has earned an impressive 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon with more than 5,000 reviews. One positive review: “I love this dog comb. It is super sturdy and stands up against my heavy shedder [...] I have no fear of this comb bending or breaking. It works well and the hair just slides right off while cleaning.”

7 This Deshedding Tool Designed For Big Dogs FURminator Deshedding Tool Amazon $34 See On Amazon This highly rated deshedding tool has small stainless steel teeth that are perfect for brushing doggie’s topcoat and undercoat, catching loose hairs and trapping them in the brush. The brush is specifically designed for dogs weighing 50 pounds or more, and it has a skin guard and curved edges to prevent digging in and conform to your dog’s shape. There’s a button to release all of the loose fur once you’re done, making cleanup a breeze. The brush is available for long- and short-hair breeds and also comes in small and medium sizes. One positive review: “We have a dog with very thick hair, and the furminator is EXCELLENT!! Our dog loves it when we use it on her [...] This tool gets more hair off than anything we've ever used. It does an excellent job getting the thick underneath hair out as well. I wish we would have gotten one years ago!”

8 A Small Rubber Brush That’s Easy To Hold Le Salon Rubber Grooming Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon This small rubber grooming brush and a top handle so it fits securely and comfortably on your hand. The gentle brush is recommended for dogs with short or smooth coats and works to remove loose hair. It’s also great for creating a shampoo lather at bath time. Also great: This affordable brush has earned more than 2,400 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One positive review: “This is a great tool for getting rid of loose dog hair so there is not as much mess from shedding. The loop for the finger is unique and the reason I chose this one. It’s a bonus for my dog as it massages her as well.”