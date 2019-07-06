Grooming your short-haired dog regularly is a must if you want to keep their skin and coat healthy. Depending on your pet’s breed and if they're shedding, their grooming needs can vary, but using one of the best brushes for short-hair dogs will ensure you’re giving them top-notch treatment every single time.

So, with tons of dog brushes on the market, how do you choose? To pick the right dog brush for your furry pal, you’ll need to consider the brush type and how it matches up with your pup's needs.

The three most common brush types for short-haired dogs are the slicker brush, bristle brush, and de-shedding tool. Slicker brushes are ideal for most coat types and detangle via thin pins. Bristle brushes are perfect for pets with tough coats, or when you need help lifting away dirt and adding extra shine. If shedding is a problem, then a de-shedding tool can help. These can even reduce the overall amount of shedding with consistent use.

There are also grooming gloves and brush-and-comb combos available. With a glove, you put it on and then slide your hand across your pet’s fur to detangle it in a soothing way. It’s a good option if your pet generally dislikes brushing. Brush-and-comb combos are convenient and handy to have if you’re prone to losing things or if you travel with your dog.

To make choosing the perfect brush super simple, check out my roundup of the best brushes for short-hair dogs. All of these brushes are top-rated and will keep your fur baby looking good.

1. The Overall Best Brush Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush $16 | Amazon See On Amazon With soft bristles and a self-cleaning mechanism that lets you skip manually pulling your dog’s hair out of the brush to clean it, the Hertzko slicker brush is an Amazon favorite with a 4.6-star rating after more than 8,000 reviews. The gentle, wire bristles help detangle the undercoat and remove mats without scratching your dog’s delicate skin, which is why this brush is a top-pick for most dog owners and has even been used on cats. This slicker brush works on all dog coat types, which makes it great for homes with multiple pets. Plus, with its anti-slip handle and comfort grip, it’s easy and super comfortable to use. What fans say: “My pit bull has short, clingy hair. We've tried other brushes... and giving him constant baths... and with little success!! There would still be constant traces of his hair everywhere! We've had this brush for several days now and I'm completely comfortable giving a full 5 star review.... This brush has eliminated the number of times a day I used to vacuum."

2. The Best Brush For Shedding DakPets Deshedding Brush $15 | Amazon See On Amazon More than 10,000 customers have given this brush a 4.7-star rating, and it's easy to see why. For heavy shedders, the DakPets de-shedding brush is a heavy-duty option. It's designed to reduce pet shedding up to 95 percent, dramatically cutting down on the amount of hair your pet leaves behind on your floor, sofa, or bed. It features a stainless steel comb and blade to remove hair without irritating your pet. The non-slip rubber handle makes grooming comfortable and easy on owners, too. This tool includes a lifetime money-back guarantee and can also be used on cats. Plus, customers found the brush easy to clean, as well. What fans say: “I have 3 dogs who shed NON STOP. My lab has a longer coat while my two pit mixes have short coats & dedicate skin. I hate buying different brushes for different coat types.... This brush works amazingly on both coat types! The amount of hair it brings out is fantastic.”

3. An Easy-To-Use Brush That Helps Remove Dirt Bamboo Groom Palm-Held Brush For Pets $9 | Amazon See On Amazon The Bamboo Groom palm-held brush is both affordable and ergonomic, making brushing your four-legged bestie a breeze. This bristle-style brush has an elastic strap across the top to give you a secure grip. Just slip it into your palm and start brushing similarly to the way you would pet your pooch. The subtle approach provides a calming, comfortable grooming experience. It’s made of 100 percent natural bamboo with soft boar bristles that won’t scratch your dog’s skin while also removing dirt and dry skin and adding shine. With a 4.2 rating, it's pet-parent-approved. What fans say: “Great for our short haired dog! It seems to help him shed and get rid of dry skin. His fur and skin are so much healthier!”

4. The Best Glove Brush Aubbc Pet Grooming Glove 5-Piece Set $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If your dog dislikes brushes altogether, the Aubbc Pet Grooming Glove can help. This grooming glove comes in a five-piece set complete with a bite rope toy to help distract them during brushing, two finger toothbrushes, and a double-headed toothbrush to keep their smile healthy and bright. You also get two grooming gloves in this set. These soothing gloves make it easy to detangle your dog’s fur when grooming or during baths. They also provide a gentle massage that your pet will surely appreciate. With a 4.2-star rating, the gloves works on cats, as well. What fans say: “My dogs love to see the [mitt] ... They know [it's] brushing time and they love it. One of my dogs has very short hair but sheds a lot , so this mitt does the trick [... it's] easy and comfortable for him!"