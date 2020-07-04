A flash drive makes it a cinch to back up files, photos, videos, and more, or transfer files between your smartphone and computer, and the best flash drives for iPhones are uniquely compatible with your smartphone and offer plenty of storage space. They'll also transfer between devices at high speeds, thanks to USB 3.0 technology.

When shopping, you’ll want to make sure that your iPhone model is compatible with the flash drive. Unlike a standard USB flash drive, you'll need a drive with a USB connector on one end and — if you have an iPhone 5 model or later — a Lightning connector on the other. And if you want to upload and transport files from cameras, a flash drive with a micro USB port can also be good to have.

Another consideration is the quantity and types of files you’ll be transferring. Here's a brief cheat sheet that can give you an approximation of how many GB of storage space you'll need:

32 GB holds about 20,000 photos or 21 full-length movies

64 GB holds about 39,000 photos or 42 full-length movies

Most of the choices below support USB 3.0 transfer speeds, which are significantly faster than the previous USB 2.0 technology. With that in mind, scroll on for my roundup of the best flash drives for iPhones that'll have you covered in the digital storage department.

1 The Overall Best Flash Drive For iPhones SanDisk 64GB iXpand Flash Drive Amazon $30 See On Amazon Given its reasonable price tag and great functionality, the SanDisk iXpand flash drive is a fantastic option for most iPhone users. Download the iXpand app, and when you plug in the drive, it'll automatically back up files and allow you to move photos and videos off your phone, freeing up storage space. There’s also an option to use the in-app camera to instantly take and store photos. The drive is outfitted with password protection, but there's no touch ID feature. This drive features a Lightning connector that's attached to a flexible loop that fits through most iPhone cases and it works with USB 3.0. Plus, it comes in several storage capacities to suit your needs. According to a reviewer: “I am not the most tech-savvy person, but I found this very simple to use. I followed a couple of basic directions off of the back of the package and, in just a couple of minutes, had downloaded all of my photos and videos from my phone. It gave me the option of deleting them from my phone once they were downloaded, making it a very clean process. I then transferred them to my desktop and found that process to be even simpler [...].” Available sizes: 32, 64, 128, and 256GB

2 An Affordable Flash Drive That Comes In Lots Of Colors Sunany 128GB Flash Drive Amazon $24 See On Amazon This iPhone flash drive is another affordable option, and it has more than 17,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers. The versatile drive features USB 3.0 and micro USB ports and a Lightning connector, and it also comes with a Type-C adapter. When it’s plugged in, you can store files directly onto the flash drive without having to transfer them, and your files are protected with a password and touch ID. Plus, you can choose from eight colors, including green, gold, and blue. According to a reviewer: “I just got an iPhone 12 Mini with 256gb of storage which is plenty but I wanted to be able to offload lengthy videos and lots of photos I have on my camera roll so that way every time I do a backup it doesn’t take forever. This works perfectly for that, and additionally I now have a backup drive that holds all my photos and videos that will work with all of my iOS devices! Perfect solution! This drive is remarkably easy to use, you just plug it in and follow the prompts to download the associated app from the App Store and that‘s it [...].” Available sizes: 128 and 256GB

3 This 4-In-1 Flash Drive With A Large Capacity iDiskk 128GB 4-In-1 Photo Stick Amazon $40 See On Amazon Providing major versatility, the iDiskk 4-in-1 flash drive is the ideal option for anyone wanting to connect their iPhone to a camera, tablet, or another type of device. This pick features a Lightning connector for your phone, a USB 3.0 port, a USB Type-C connector (which works with the Macbook Pro), and a micro USB connector for cameras and Android devices. The downloadable app makes it easy to transfer and back up files, and there’s also a touch ID and password protection feature to keep everything secure. However, you might have to remove your phone case to use this drive. According to a reviewer: “Works with my iPhone and iPad. You can lock it, so it’s secure, and it’s small enough to fit in your pocket or handbag. I use it for storing import info as well as pictures and documents.” Available sizes: 64, 128, 256, and 512GB

4 A Flash Drive You Can Attach To Your Keychain SanDisk 64GB iXpand Flash Drive Amazon $30 See On Amazon This highly rated SanDisk flash drive has a built-in keyring loop, making it easy to attach to your keychain and take it anywhere. It features a Lightning connector and USB 3.0 port for high-speed file transfers to your computer. You can use the iXpand Drive app to set up automatic backups from your phone, and your files can be password protected. According to a reviewer: “Used this flash drive to backup my photos on iPhone and iPad. Was able to view photos on other devices (Mac and Windows) via USB 2/3 without any issues. Designed to access lightning port on your device with case still on it. Was surprised at how small it actually is for the amount of data it can store. Good portable backup solution in case you don't always have access to a computer.” Available sizes: 64, 128, and 256GB

5 This Sleek Silver Flash Drive JSL JDTDC 128GB Photo Stick Amazon $41 See On Amazon Featuring a sleek silver design, this 3-in-1 flash drive has Lightning, USB 3.0, and Type-C connectors to quickly transfer files between multiple devices. You can back up files from your phone with one click using the complementary app, and it’s also easy to store photos and videos in real-time on the drive by using the in-app camera. Plus, the drive supports file encryption to keep your data secure. According to a reviewer: “This drive covers both worlds (USB A and USB C) coming from your iPhone’s Lightning port to transfer back and forth to both an old and a brand new MacBook Pro. Nice feel. sturdy clicks for both end caps. Nice storage capacity for the price. Just what I needed!” Available sizes: 128, 256, and 512GB