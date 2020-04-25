When you’re transporting heavy groceries to your car or apartment, the best folding grocery carts can make your shopping trip a whole lot easier. There are a few basic factors to think about to ensure you pick the right one for you. The cart’s size and weight capacity will likely be your main consideration, but there are other design features that might come in handy, depending on your needs.

What Size Grocery Cart Do You Need?

Folding grocery carts can vary widely in size, so before you buy, make sure to check the volume of the cart’s basket (aka the part that holds your groceries). Similarly, take a look at how much weight the cart is designed to carry. (If the manufacturer doesn’t list this, you can check the online reviews to get a rough idea.)

If you only need your cart to regularly transport one or two light grocery bags , a small cart that can hold under 2 cubic feet of items should do the trick, and you likely won’t need to worry about how much weight it can carry.

, a small cart that can hold under 2 cubic feet of items should do the trick, and you likely won’t need to worry about how much weight it can carry. If you’re buying more than a couple of bags’ worth of groceries at a time , you might want to opt for a cart with a minimum of 2 cubic feet of space in the basket and a weight capacity of over 50 pounds.

, you might want to opt for a cart with a minimum of 2 cubic feet of space in the basket and a weight capacity of over 50 pounds. If you’re buying in bulk, look for a cart with closer to 4 cubic feet of space and/or a weight capacity of at least 150 pounds.

Which Features Should You Look For?

Before you settle on a cart to buy, think about which features would make the most sense for your lifestyle.

Swivel wheels can make navigating around small stores and living spaces easier.

can make navigating around small stores and living spaces easier. Carts with water-resistant bags or covers can keep your groceries dry in inclement weather.

can keep your groceries dry in inclement weather. Padded handles can be more comfortable to push or pull over larger distances.

can be more comfortable to push or pull over larger distances. Some carts can be converted into a dolly to carry heavy groceries packaged in bulk (such as a case of water bottles or dog food).

Push Or Pull?

Most of the carts I’ve come across would be categorized as push carts, which means they have four wheels. In these cases, the cart carries all the weight and you just have to push it along. Pull carts, on the other hand, typically have two wheels and are designed to be pulled behind you like a dolly or hand truck.

Shop The Best Folding Grocery Carts

In a hurry? Here are the best folding grocery carts:

From a basic folding cart to a hybrid cart-dolly, here are four folding carts that’ll take the strain out of grocery shopping.

1 The Best Basic Folding Grocery Cart Wellmax WM99024S Grocery Utility Shopping Cart Amazon $66 See On Amazon With slightly under 2.5 cubic feet of space, this Wellmax shopping cart is a reliable option for regular trips to the grocery store. The 3-inch front wheels swivel a full 360 degrees, which allows you to easily turn it and maneuver it around sharp corners. The 7-inch rear wheels snap on and off for convenient storage. The cart also has a foam handle to give your hands some padding as you push it along, and according to reviewers, comes with a removable liner. Positive Amazon review: “What a nifty little cart! I now have the perfect solution to carrying heaving groceries in canvas bags, which was causing serious injury to my shoulders. I assembled the cart in 45 seconds straight out of the box and used it today to carry my groceries and some loose items. Because the cart comes with a sturdy liner, the loose items will not spill from the cart. The maneuverability is excellent and the wheels easily handle parking lot pavement, sidewalks, and carpet surfaces [...] I wish I had purchased this sooner!” Interior basket volume: 2.4 cubic feet (it should hold a few grocery bags or more) | Weight capacity: 66 pounds | Weight of cart: Approximately 11 pounds | Cart type: Push cart Also available on: Walmart, $80

2 The Best Small Grocery Cart Whitmor Utility Shopping Cart Amazon $60 See On Amazon With under 2 cubic feet of space in the basket, the Whitmor Utility Shopping Cart is ideal for light shopping runs. It has a foam handle and wheels that snap on and off for compact storage. When snapped on, the wheels are fixed in place, rather than swiveling, which means it can be a challenge to turn the cart when it’s full — but it gets easier to navigate with practice, according to reviewers. While the weight capacity isn’t specified by the manufacturer, the frame is made of sturdy steel. The cart requires a bit of assembly upon delivery, but reviewers noted that the process is easy and just takes a few minutes. Positive Amazon review: “My mom used a folding cart similar to this one to carry bags of groceries and I always wanted one. I have bad knees, so using this cart saves me extra steps carrying the grocery bags from the car into the house. It is lightweight but sturdy enough to hold heavy bottles, cartons, and canned goods. The cart is easy to fold and fits right into the trunk of my car.” Interior basket volume: 1.75 cubic feet (it should hold one or two grocery bags) | Weight capacity: Not specified | Weight of cart: Approximately 7 pounds | Cart type: Push cart

3 The Best Large Cart For Heavy Groceries The Original VersaCart Transit Folding Shopping and Utility Cart Amazon $85 See On Amazon The Original VersaCart is the perfect push cart for carrying lots of heavy groceries. All of its wheels are doubled up for extra stability, and the front wheels swivel to give you a good range of movement. Rather than a bar to hold, you’ll find two thick easy-grip handles for steering. And instead of caged metal sides, the basket is made of a detachable poly-blend canvas bag. The bag is water-resistant to protect your groceries, and it comes with a cover (not pictured in the photo) that you can place over the top of the basket to shield your purchases from rain or sun. The cart is very lightweight for the amount of groceries it can hold — it clocks in at just around 9 pounds. Positive Amazon review: “This bag is deceiving. It can fit SO much. I’ve put 20 gallons of water in this bag. It can handle so much weight. The construction is so well made! I get so many compliments on my cart. It makes getting groceries up to my house a breeze. I even recommended this to family and two people have bought it and fell in love with the cart! Folds up small in the car too.” Interior basket volume: 3.7 cubic feet (it should hold several grocery bags) | Weight capacity: 120 pounds | Weight of cart: Approximately 9 pounds | Cart type: Push cart Also available on: Bed Bath & Beyond, $55, and Wayfair, $80

4 The Best Pull Cart That Doubles As A Dolly dbest products Bigger Trolley Dolly Amazon $82 See On Amazon The dbest products Bigger Trolley Dolly is a little different from the other carts because it serves dual purposes: You can use it as a grocery cart or you can remove the bag and use it as a dolly. The bag itself doesn't have a ton of space — just under 2 cubic feet — but the cart has two oversized wheels and an impressive weight capacity of 250 pounds, making it a great option for transporting items packaged in bulk. The cart’s bag is made of a weatherproof material to protect your groceries, and it features eight compartments (including a beverage holder that'll help you stay hydrated during long shopping trips). The Bigger Trolley Dolly comes in over a dozen cute colors and patterns, ranging from bright yellow to a blue paisley pattern to a solid black. Positive Amazon review: “I love this Dolly! It’s easy to assemble and folds down so I can keep it in my car. I use it for groceries and moving heavy things. It holds a lot of weight and still maneuvers easily.” Interior basket dimensions: 1.9 cubic feet with the bag (it should hold a bag or two of very heavy items) | Weight capacity: 250 pounds | Weight of cart: 7.4 pounds | Cart type: Pull cart Also available on: Walmart, $100