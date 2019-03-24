When it comes to packing lunch or storing leftovers, glass containers are always a reliable choice; their nonporous nature means the material won't absorb tastes, odors, or bacteria. But some containers are more sturdy and leakproof than others. The best glass food storage containers are typically designed with locking lids and borosilicate or tempered glass for maximum durability.

In most cases, borosilicate glass will be the best option for food storage because it's durable and heat-resistant. Tempered glass is another popular option that offers more resistance to cracking and breaking than other types of glass. However, if you’re only looking to store dry, shelf-stable food, heat-resistance might not be as important. When it comes to lids, ones that snap or latch down are incredibly airtight and also tend to be more leakproof, meaning you won't have to worry about spills if you take food on the go.

Another factor to think about is whether you want a large set of containers with varying capacities or just a few simple pieces. And if you’re worried about space, many sets are designed to nest or stack together for a smaller footprint.

With these factors in mind, read on for some of the best glass food storage containers on Amazon.

1 This Sturdy Set That’s Editor-Approved Glasslock Tempered Storage Containers (Set Of 10) Amazon $34 See On Amazon What's great about it: This 20-piece glass food storage set offers just the right amount of variety, with a mix of small, medium, and large sizes in several different shapes. The bottoms are designed with tough, tempered glass that's shatter-resistant and safe for the microwave, oven, dishwasher, or freezer. The plastic lids feature a four-latch system that's completely airtight and simple to snap down. Best of all, the set conveniently nests into three stacks (one for each shape: round, square, and rectangular). These containers are also available in a 40-piece set. Editor’s take: “I took a chance on a set of these and loved them so much that I splurged for a second one to replace all my old, stained plastic containers. More than five years later, they’re still going strong! Being able to take them directly from the fridge to the (preheated) oven has been such a game changer!” —Danielle Kraese

2 A Small, Simple Set That Gets The Job Done Otis Classic Glass Food Storage Containers (Set Of 4) $22.95 See On Amazon What's great about it: If you only need a few containers, this glass food storage four-pack is a simple, convenient option with high-quality pieces. The individual containers, which nest inside one another, are made from borosilicate glass that's dishwasher-safe and able to withstand temperatures up to 750 degrees. On top of that, the snap-lock lids are both airtight and leakproof, according to reviewers. One reviewer wrote: “I have washed them several times in the dishwasher and the lids still look brand new [...] I literally threw away all my other [containers] as soon as I used these bad boys a few times. Would recommend to anyone.”

3 These Containers With Compartments That Are Perfect for Meal Prepping Bayco Glass Meal Prep Containesr (Set Of 9) Amazon $43 See On Amazon What's great about it: As far as meal-prep goes, it's hard to beat these Bayco glass storage containers, which have handy compartments to separate your sides. They're made from borosilicate glass that's microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe and outfitted with durable snap-lock lids that work flawlessly, according to reviewers. The heat-resistant containers are designed with three separate cubbies for your food. One reviewer wrote: “I have made the move to glass containers in my kitchen but had a hard time finding ones for my lunch that sealed properly. Everything else that I have tried leaked in my lunch bag. The lids for these are exceptional. Not only do they actually seal, you can take off the seal to really clean the container. No more unidentified stains on the lid!”

4 This Airtight Set With Colorful Silicone Sleeves For Extra Durability Ello Duraglass Glass Food Storage (Set Of 5) Amazon $35 See On Amazon What’s great about it: If you’re looking for containers you can toss in your bag without worry, look no further than these colorful glass storage containers. Designed with protective silicone sleeves, these containers are leakproof, airtight, and safe to use in the oven, freezer, microwave, or dishwasher (on the top rack). One reviewer wrote: “We switched to Glass about 2 years ago. We used to just get the plain glass containers. The ones that have the split in the middle seem to break after a few months. These are great because when you heat up your food and take it out of the microwave the heat doesn't reach your hands because of the silicone cover.”

5 A Leakproof Glass Container That’s Specifically Made For Salads Bentgo Glass Leakproof Salad Container Amazon $25 See On Amazon What's great about it: If you’re a salad lover, this leakproof glass bowl is just the ticket. The container features a tray that sits on top of your greens, with different compartments to keep other add-ons fresh until it’s time to eat. There’s also a built-in dressing container and fork. While the type of glass isn’t specified, it’s heat-resistant, making these containers safe for the oven, freezer, microwave, and dishwasher. One reviewer wrote: “What is amazing about this is it holds all the salad stuff separately and then you can mix it fresh when you eat it, but it can also hold hot food/food to warm up without needing to put into a separate bowl. It’s huge, so big enough to hold a meal and several snacks for your entire day. Would also work if you needed to put smaller lunch items on top and dinner on the bottom. Very sturdy and well made!”

6 This Round Canister Set You Can Use To Store Dry Food Mastertop Household Airtight Canister Set (Set Of 4) Amazon $24 See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for a way to store rice, pasta, oats, beans, and other shelf-stable items, these canister-style dry food containers are a great find. They're constructed with thick glass that's durable and lead-free (though the type of glass isn’t specified, and they're not heat-resistant). Designed with an airtight locking system that keeps dry food fresh, this set offers four canisters ranging in size from 0.5 to 1.5 liters. One reviewer wrote: “These jars are the perfect kitchen counter storage containers!! Great for storing all of my baking goods.”

7 This Versatile Set Of 12 That Offers A Container For Every Need Pyrex Simply Store Food Containers (Set Of 12) Amazon $45 See On Amazon What's great about it: These popular glass food storage containers — which boast nearly 2,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.8-star overall rating — are made out of tempered glass that’s smooth and nonporous. The practical 24-piece set is constructed with airtight plastic lids that fans have vouched for. (Rather than snapping or latching mechanisms, they use tight suction seals). These containers are safe for your freezer, microwave, oven, and dishwasher. One reviewer wrote: “Good old Pyrex! It’s been around for a million years and still has the same great quality. Love these various sized storage bowls am with lids that actually stay on. Great set for the money.”

8 A Sleek, Airtight Container That Works For Cereal, Coffee Beans, & More Airscape Glass Food Storage Canister Amazon $32 See On Amazon What's great about it: Constructed with tough borosilicate glass and a fully airtight lid, this Airscape storage container is durable and handy. It’s designed especially for coffee beans but can be used for dry food items, too. It has a sleek bamboo lid that’s made with a unique plunging design to keep things extra fresh. In addition to being sturdy, this container looks nice on any countertop. One reviewer wrote: “This canister [is] an especially great addition to my coffee tool kit because I go through my stash on average at a slow rate of one double espresso per day. Before I started using Airscape, my beans would lose that fresh roasted sweetness midway through the bag and the thick crema disappeared. Now my stash stays fresh to the last bean.”

9 These Extra-Large Containers That Can Store Bigger Portions AGTRADE Extra-Large Glass Storage Containers (Set Of 2) Amazon $30 See On Amazon What's great about it: Available in a convenient set of two, these 60-ounce food containers are safe to use in the dishwasher, oven, freezer, and microwave. The sturdy borosilicate glass material is durable and heat-resistant, and the locking plastic lids have four latch-points for an airtight seal. Many fans on Amazon have attested that these containers are the “perfect size” for leftovers. One reviewer wrote: “These are the containers! Very nice, high quality, just the right size for left over portions. They are a great size for a family of 4. Also I use them for storing meals that I cook on the weekend and intend to eat during the week. These bowls seem very sturdy, and the lids fit snugly and airtight.”

10 These Tall Dry-Food Canisters With Chalkboard Labels Vtopmart 78oz Glass Food Storage Jars Amazon $29 See On Amazon What's great about it: These 78-ounce dry food containers have a convenient wide-mouth design and air-tight locks to keep items fresh. They come with cute chalkboard labels so you’ll always know what’s inside. While durable, the glass material is not heat-resistant so you’ll need to gently wash these containers by hand. One reviewer wrote: “These jars are awesome, they are leak proof, air tight. I put flour, sugar, and powdered sugar in them. The labels are great, when I open my cabinet I can spot the sugar from the powered sugar right away, never a mistake ! I just love them.”