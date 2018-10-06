If you're always on the go, you know that packing meals ahead of time is a lifesaver. Plus, it saves you money in the long run. And that's exactly why finding the best food storage containers is so important. They'll keep your meals properly sealed and make them easy to reheat, too.

Food Storage Containers 101

They come in lots of different materials. Plastic containers are generally efficient and are less expensive than glass options. However, glass containers tend to be sturdier and oven safe (plastic containers can only be microwaved). Silicone options also exist, and they're more flexible for easy storage between uses.

They have sealed, leak-proof lids. This limits spills and ensures your food stays fresh.

To help you distinguish between all the options available, I've compiled a list of the best food storage containers, below. No matter how you decide to use them, all my picks are top-quality, affordable, and sure to make your time spent in the kitchen a little bit easier. When you've picked your favorites, go ahead and check out the best dry food storage containers.

1 The Overall Best Food Storage Containers Considering Value & Variety Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers, Set Of 30 $25 Amazon See On Amazon If you love a good value, Rubbermaid's plastic storage containers are for you. Retailing for just $25, this 30-pack of BPA-free containers conveniently includes multiple sizes for all different kinds of meals, from large portions to salad dressings. Even better, they're dishwasher- and microwave-safe and use the brand's signature snap-on lids for easy storage. Though plastic containers usually don't offer as strong of a seal, users say these work fantastically considering the price. However, be warned: They do tend to stain or, in some cases, take on the scent of food, which isn't unusual for plastic.

2 Also Great: A Set Of Sturdy, Stackable Plastic Containers With Airtight Lids Popit! Food Storage Containers, Set Of 8 $21 Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer plastic but want something a bit sturdier, these BPA-free food storage containers by Popit are a solid choice. Like the option above, this eight-pack comes with airtight lids that snap shut to keep your food extra fresh. Though this set has fewer sizes available, all the containers are rectangular and safe for use in the dishwasher, the freezer, and the microwave. Users say these are super durable and long-lasting, with one Amazon reviewer calling them "small but mighty."

3 Best Glass Option: A Value Pack Of Lots Of Different-Sized Containers Pyrex Food Container Set, Set Of 9 $38 Amazon See On Amazon Pyrex's simply store food container set is the best glass option. They're made with Pyrex's non-porous glass, meaning they won't trap food odors or stain as easily as some plastic options do. The nine-pack comes with a variety of different containers — both circular and rectangular — as well as BPA-free, airtight lids. Like others on this list, these are also dishwasher safe, and the bottom glass area (not the lids!) can even go straight in the oven when you're ready to reheat your food.