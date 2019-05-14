Life
These Cozy Heated Blankets Are Winter's Best Home Upgrade
Whether you're feeling some aches and pains or just plain cold, few things are more comforting than curling up with a cozy heated blanket. Living in the Midwest, and having recently survived -30 degree temperatures (no joke), I know all too well what it feels like to be chilled to the bone — and the value of having a blanket that works a little harder than your average throw. Yet when it comes to electric blankets, all are not created equal. The best heated blankets are machine-washable and have important safety features built in, like an automatic shut-off to prevent fires and overheating.
There are other factors to consider as well, like whether it has a range of heat settings, or even dual-heating temperature zones if you're sharing the blanket with someone with vastly different heat preferences. You'll also want to consider size — do you want an electric blanket designed for your bed or a heated throw that can be used for couch lounging?
While some heated blankets can cost well over $200, there are plenty of great options at more reasonable prices. All of the options below are under $130 and have received high ratings and stellar reviews from Amazon customers.
