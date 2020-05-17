Life
The Best Kindle Alternatives, According To Reviewers
There are lots of reasons why someone might be searching for the best Kindle alternatives, and what extras you're looking for — an e-reader that lets you check email or one with longer battery life, for example — will likely guide you to your best pick. That said, since Amazon-created devices dominate the market, good options are few and far between. In order to find a well-rounded e-reader, you'll want to consider the following factors:
- Format compatibility: In addition to standard e-book formats, most quality e-readers also support additional file formats like PDF, DOC, and HTML. This allows you to read and interact with computer-created documents and files on your e-reader.
- Size: E-reader screens usually fall somewhere between 5 and 10 inches diagonally. (A larger e-reader is easier to see, but it's most likely also heavier and larger, and therefore not as portable.)
- Connectivity: You'll need to transfer books or files to your device before you can start reading, and there are multiple ways of going about this. Most e-readers support wireless transfer via Wi-Fi, but some also boast Bluetooth.
- Memory: Memory is measured in gigabytes (or GB). The larger the number, the more data your e-reader can store; for reference, 4 GB can store roughly 3,000 books but that number will be much lower if you're storing a lot of large files like textbooks. Some e-readers also allow you to add additional storage via memory extensions.
- Battery life: The battery life indicates how many hours an e-reader will last before it requires recharging though this will be impacted by how actively you use it.
- Extra features: Backlights, touch screens, color modes, anti-glare technology, and extra buttons make your life easier — or not, depending on your preferences. Consider whether these extra features are worth the price and the more challenging learning curve.
Keep scrolling to see four of the best Kindle alternatives on the market.
