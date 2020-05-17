The Likebook Mars is the best overall pick because it allows you to do so much more than your standard e-reader. In addition to an extensive range of formats (like PDFs, DOC, and HTML), the Android-powered system also supports the Google Play store; as a result, you can do tablet-related activities like browsing the web or checking your email.

This touch screen e-reader has 16 gigabytes of storage with an option for up to 128 gigabytes of extended memory, so it's great if you'd also like to store music and pictures. Transfer your data via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and comfortably read both day and night with the brightness slider, long-lasting battery life, anti-glare screen, and cool/warm color options. For under $250, you'll be hard-pressed to find this much value, storage, and versatility anywhere else.

: 7.8 inches Storage: 16 GB

One reviewer wrote: "I use several different reading apps, and I wanted a reader that had an e-ink screen and access to those apps. There aren’t many tablet options with these features, so I was really glad I found the Likebook Mars. The features are similar to other e-readers at this price point.”