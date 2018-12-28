The holidays are almost over, but we've still got shopping deals galore. Book-lovers will be pleased to know that select Kindle bestsellers are $4.99 today, as part of Amazon's Gold Box Deals. You can even get the Anne of Green Gables DVD box set for half price! Both sales expire at midnight, so be sure you catch them before they turn into pumpkins, OK?

The $4.99 Kindle bestsellers aren't the only eBook deals Amazon has right now. Other reader favorite are on sale for $1.99 and $2.99, including The Miniaturist by Jessie Burton, The House Girl by Tara Conklin, and Alice Isn't Dead by Joseph Fink.

Sullivan Entertainment's deal on the Anne of Green Gables DVD box set is a 24-hour flash sale, and part of its week-long Boxing Day sales event. The set includes Sullivan's three Anne movies starring Megan Follows — Anne of Green Gables, Anne of Green Gables: The Sequel (AKA Anne of Avonlea), and Anne of Green Gables: The Continuing Story — as well as a fourth film, Anne of Green Gables: A New Beginning, which stars Barbara Hershey and Hannah Endicott-Douglas as Anne in different stages of her life. Regularly priced at $34.99, the Anne of Green Gables DVD box set is available for just $17.49, today only.

Here are 12 eBooks you should check out in Amazon's $4.99 deal on Kindle bestsellers.

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' by Jenny Han Best known for To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Jenny Han is also the author of this novel, in which a girl named Belly finally gets noticed by the brothers she spends every summer with. Click here to buy.

'In the Midst of Winter' by Isabel Allende When an American professor hits a car belonging to an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala, who later shows up at his home looking for help, he turns to a Chilean tenant and colleague for advice. Click here to buy.

'Dear Mrs. Bird' by AJ Pearce In this funny historical novel, Emmeline dreams of becoming a Lady War Correspondent, only to find herself answering letters sent in to the titular advice columnist. Although Mrs. Bird refuses to answer letters that deal with "unpleasant" subjects, Emmeline can't turn away from the desperate women who write in with real problems. Click here to buy.

'The Marriage of Opposites' by Alice Hoffman Based on the life of Impressionist painter Camille Pissarro's mother, Alice Hoffman's The Marriage of Opposites centers on Rachel, a young woman whose arranged marriage ends when her much-older husband dies, and who ignites a scandal by embarking on an affair with the dead man's nephew. Click here to buy.

'Manhattan Beach' by Jennifer Egan In this novel from A Visit from the Goon Squad author Jennifer Egan, a young woman reconnects with a gangster she met years before, and throws herself into an investigation to solve the mystery of her father's disappearance. Click here to buy.

'The Room on Rue Amélie' by Kristin Harmel Set in World War II-era Paris, The Room on Rue Amélie centers on Ruby, an American woman who learns that her late husband was a member of the French Resistance, and devotes herself to continuing his mission. Click here to buy.

'My Squirrel Days' by Ellie Kemper This essay collection from Ellie Kemper (The Office, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is full of all the comedic glory we've come to expect from the All-American redhead. Click here to buy.

'Watching You' by Lisa Jewell A tense thriller from Then She Was Gone author Lisa Jewell, Watching You weaves its way between people in an idyllic Bristol community, where a local headmaster finds himself the target of obsession and suspicion. Click here to buy.

'Save the Date' by Morgan Matson In this romantic comedy, five siblings reunite for one last family do in their childhood home before it is sold. Charlie hopes to have the perfect weekend with her older siblings, but everything begins to go horribly — and hilariously — wrong. Click here to buy.

'Carry On, Warrior: The Power of Embracing Your Messy, Beautiful Life' by Glennon Doyle Melton From Love Warrior author Glennon Doyle Melton comes this new collection of essays, which detail her own journey through addiction and recovery to self-acceptance. Click here to buy.

'Marry Me by Sundown' by Johanna Lindsey A young heiress throws caution to the wind and lights out for the territories in this romance novel, which takes place in late-19th century Montana. Click here to buy.