Getting cozy in bed usually involves snuggling under a comforter — even if you live in a hot climate or naturally sweat a lot when you sleep. Luckily, in those moments, you can reach for one of the best lightweight down comforters that are breathable, hypoallergenic, and super soft.

Choosing a down comforter you love can be a little tricky. There are a slew of different types of down comforter fill, but the most popular ones are goose, duck, and down alternative fill. While goose and duck down comforters are both fluffy and soft, goose down comforters tend to be fluffier and more expensive.

In contrast, a down alternative fill is a significantly cheaper option that is a perfect comforter for allergy-prone people. Its fill is made from synthetic or natural materials, and these are the easiest to maintain, as most are machine washable unlike goose and duck down comforters.

When making your decision, keep in mind that the fill power, or the amount of volume that one ounce of down takes up, will dictate how heavy the comforter is. Comforters with fill power lower than 650 or 600 are considered extremely lightweight and perfect for the warmer seasons. If you're after an all-season comforter, you should opt for a slightly higher fill power for a warmer year-round option.

To make your search a little easier, here are six of the best lightweight comforters to keep you cozy no matter what the temperature.

1 The Best Overall Lightweight Down Comforter downluxe Lightweight Down Comforter Amazon $86 See On Amazon Whether you're on a budget, can't fathom spending more than $100 on a comforter, or simply don't have a strong opinion when it comes to the goose versus duck down debate, this down comforter is a fantastic option that won't break the bank. With just 550 fill, it has the lightest fill power of all of the comforters on this list, so expect it to keep you ultra-cool at night. It also has corner duvet loops, a 100% cotton cover with tabs, and box-stitching, meaning there's no need to worry about the down shifting around or bunching up in one corner. According to one reviewer: "Although this is a lightweight comforter it is by no means flimsy or low quality. The stitching is first rate and strong. You can immediately feel that this comforter will last years and years. Breathable, but it keeps you warm throughout without fear of overheating. Easy to clean and dries fast. Gets fluffier after wash, but not overly so."

2 The Runner Up puredown Goose Down Comforter Amazon $141 See On Amazon This goose down comforter has 600 fill power, making it a fantastically lightweight option for warmer climates and nights. It has many of the features you would expect to see in a quality down comforter: a 100% cotton shell, a boxed stitch design to keep the down evenly distributed, and four corner loops attach to your duvet to keep the comforter from bunching up during the night. But, again, the benefits with goose down come in the overall feel: You'll find them fluffier than the duck or down alternative options on this list. And it's available in three sizes that should suit most mattresses: twin, full/queen, and king/California king. This comforter is made up of 75% white goose down and 25% white goose feather, to give it that classic "crinkly" sound when you fluff it. According to one reviewer: "We've had our comforters for two years and love them! We leave them on all year round (Missouri). They are lightweight but very cozy. I always keep duvet covers on my comforters, so these still look like they are brand new. I fluff them when I change the sheets and they fluff right up."

3 The Best Year-Round Buy DWR Egyptian Bedding Goose Down Comforter Amazon $140 See On Amazon This comforter is a genuine, 100% goose down option (not a goose feather to be found) with a slightly higher fill count — 750. That makes this the perfect all-season, year-round option that will keep you cool in the summer and warm in the wintertime. The best part? The cover is made with 100% Egyptian cotton and a 400 thread count, which makes it smooth and soft. Available in twin, queen, king, and California king sizes, this is a comfy addition to any bedroom. And with a 4.7-star rating, this comforter is tried and tested, with all of the bells and whistles you'd expect from high-end goose down: baffle box design to keep insulation even, loops that attach to a duvet, and double-needle stitching. According to one reviewer: "I just love this goose down filled comforter that can be used year round. It is light but warm for chilly winter nights and light and cool for summer nights when the windows are open. It remains fluffy too with a good shake."

4 The Best Down Alternative Linenspa White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Amazon $30 See On Amazon A down alternative comforter may not have the same lavish appeal as goose or duck, but it saves you a ton of money and you still get the experience of sleeping under a soft, breathable, and lightweight comforter. It’s also 100% hypoallergenic, making it the best bet if you suffer from allergies. But here's the real draw when it comes to down alternative: Cleaning this comforter couldn't be more simple. While you're better off dry cleaning goose and duck down comforters, reviewers rave about how this comforter holds up in the washing machine many times over and retains its shape and fluffiness. This is a great affordable alternative for anyone who loves the feel of down, but is looking for the most practical comforter. This comforter is available in a range of sizes from twin to oversized king, as well as a bunch of colors. According to one reviewer: "We love our comforter for the summer season. Lightweight and soft. Ready to add a thick duvet cover for the winter to add some extra warmth."

5 The Best Smooth Sateen Goose Down Comforter Three Geese Lightweight Goose Down Comforter Amazon $99 See On Amazon The 600 thread-count sateen cotton shell on this lightweight goose down comforter gives it a smooth, shiny appearance and feel that is so much more luxurious than its price tag lets on. The comforter itself has 600 fill power, which makes it light but cozy, with loops to secure it to your mattress and baffle-box construction that prevents fill from shifting. The duvet comes in lightweight queen and lightweight king (year-round options are also available). According to one reviewer: “I absolutely love this duvet insert!! I had a Down Alternative duvet insert before and it was so warm in the Georgia summers, so I decided to upgrade to this real Down insert. I am so far incredibly impressed with how much more lightweight this is in the warmer weather so far this year in the deep south. If you need an insert that is lighter and cooler than the typical down alternative, I will recommend this over and over!”