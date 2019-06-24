When it comes to fluffy comforters, it's all about the filling. The best fluffy comforters will be filled with real goose-down, down alternative, microfiber, or other similar cozy materials. But there are a few things to keep in mind while shopping around.

First, you'll want to consider how warm you want your comforter to be. If you're a cold sleeper or live in a cooler climate, a real goose-down comforter may be your best bet, as it's incredibly insulating. Meanwhile, if you tend to get hot when you sleep or live in a warmer climate, you'll want something lighter, like a microfiber or polyester comforter. On my list below, I've included comforters with a variety of fillings to suit a wide range of climates.

Next, think about the exterior (aka the "shell") of the comforter. Since cotton is a natural fabric, it's super breathable. However some cotton comforters are prone to wrinkling, and organic comforters in particular are sometimes dry-clean only. In contrast, a polyester shell is durable and meant to last, but it doesn't prevent moisture buildup as well as cotton does. Another great option is a comforter with a eucalyptus cover, which I've included as my most eco-friendly pick. It's moisture-wicking, soft, and durable, however, it does need to be dry-cleaned.

Finally, think about construction — specifically, the comforter's stitching. If you choose a real goose-down comforter, you'll want to look for baffle-box stitching, which offers provides the ultimate loft. If you decide to go with down-alternative, look for box-stitching, which will keep the fill in place.

In a hurry? These are the best fluffy comforters.

1. The Best Fluffy Comforter: LINENSPA All-Season Down-Alternative Comforter

2. The Best Sherpa Comforter: AmazonBasics Micro-Mink Sherpa Comforter Set

3. An Eco-Friendly Fluffy Comforter: BUFFY Cloud Comforter

4. The Most Affordable: AmazonBasics Reversible Microfiber Comforter

5. The Warmest Fluffy Comforter: APSMILE Heavyweight European Goose Down Comforter

6. The Most Lightweight: NTCOCO 3-Piece Comforter Set

7. The Best Organic Cotton Comforter: New York Mercado 100% Organic Cotton Comforter

To help you out, I’ve done the research and scoured through tons of Amazon reviews to help you find the most comfortable option for your bed. My picks vary in style, from recycled PET fill to cozy sherpa fabric, but all are reliable and designed to keep their fluff. Read on to find the best comforter for you.

1 The Best Fluffy Comforter LINENSPA All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Amazon $30 See On Amazon What's great about it: This LINENSPA all-season quilted comforter is a great and affordable option. With over 78,800 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, the product has a reversible microfiber exterior and is filled with down-alternative that is super soft and versatile. The microfiber fill is also hypoallergenic, making it safe for those with allergies and sensitive skin. For extra fluff, it is designed with box-stitching, which will help the fill stay put. Best of all, this comforter is machine-washable. What fans say: "Oh em gee. WOW! Received this yesterday, threw it in the dryer with a dryer sheet for a little to fluff it up some more (it comes vacuum sealed) and just slept with it for the first time. It’s like sleeping in a cloud! It’s lightweight but heavy enough for comfort. I could not be happier with this purchase!! Best night sleep ever. The tabs are great too and made duvet cover insertion a breeze. I’ll be recommending this to anyone and everyone looking for a new down (or alternative) comforter." Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Oversized Queen, King, Oversized King, California King

2 The Best Sherpa Comforter AmazonBasics Micromink Sherpa Comforter Set Amazon $41 See On Amazon What's great about it: For those who prefer a more cozy, fleece-like material, this AmazonBasics micro-mink sherpa comforter set is your best bet. Made with 100% polyester, this set also includes two pillow shams and is available in many colors. Constructed with box-stitching, one side includes super soft micro-mink polyester and the other side is white faux sherpa fleece that is super fluffy and comfortable. It is both fray- and slide-resistant, so you don't have to worry about it shedding or falling off in the middle of the night. Constructed with a down-alternative fill, this comforter is machine-washable, making it easy to maintain. What fans say: "Absolutely amazing. It literally feels like you are enveloped in the softest, most fluffy cloud to ever exist. It is lightweight, but so warm at the same time that you’re always the perfect temperature. Wasn’t sure about buying it but so glad I did." Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King

3 An Eco-Friendly Fluffy Comforter BUFFY Cloud Comforter Amazon $159 See On Amazon What's great about it: This BUFFY Cloud comforter is a great eco-friendly option that doesn't have any harmful chemicals — plus, it's cruelty-free and cloud-like, too (hence the name). This fill is super unique because it is made with 100% recycled PET and uses BPA-free bottles. This process saves about 50 bottles that would have otherwise gone to landfills and keeps 12 geese safe. The 100% eucalyptus fabric shell is produced with 10 times less water, which also contributes to the comforter's fluffiness. On top of that, it's breathable, super soft, and antimicrobial. However, this comforter takes a little bit more maintenance and is dry-clean only. Editor's note: I've had this comforter for almost two years, and I love it. It's fluffy and soft, and I love that it's made of recycled materials. Also, while the manufacturer recommends you dry clean it, I've washed this in a washer and dryer many times with no issues. What fans say: "Oh my goodness I cannot tell you how thrilled I am with this purchase. I am absolutely in LOVE with my Buffy comforter. Anyone that comes to my house is invited to feel this comforter because it is so dang soft and fluffy. I never want to buy another comforter again, this is it - the pinnacle of sleeping. It is like being wrapped up in a cozy cozy cloud. If you are on the fence about this, DO NOT BE. It is worth the price. I would buy this comforter again a million times." Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/California King

4 The Most Affordable Fluffy Comforter AmazonBasics Reversible Microfiber Comforter Amazon $27 See On Amazon What's great about it: For those looking for a super affordable option, this AmazonBasics reversible microfiber comforter is ideal. With 100% polyester microfiber and polyester filling, this product is warm enough for colder nights and is super soft, too. It is also durable and meant to last for year-round use. This comforter is easy to wash — just be sure to put it on a permanent press cycle. What fans say: "i must admit. this blanket is NICE!!! i thought from the price this was going to thin or itchy. but it was great, comfy, and fluffy looking. this blanket looks like i should of paid double the amount. i loved it so much and so did my guest, i have everyone buying these. you cant beat the price or the quality." Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King

5 The Warmest Fluffy Comforter APSMILE Heavyweight European Goose Down Comforter Amazon $179 See On Amazon What's great about it: This winter-weight APSMILE down comforter is super luxurious and will provide the most warmth throughout the year. With an Egyptian cotton cover and 100% goose down filling, this is an amazing option for those who experience harsher winters. The baffle-box stitching helps keep the down in place and prevents any cold spots. Allergy-free and hypoallergenic, the cover also has a 1,600 thread count, making it extremely soft. If you don't need a super warm comforter, this one is also available in a weight that's ideal for year-round use. What fans say: "I am that person who is always cold! With this blanket I wake up toasty, borderline hot! Amazing if you live in cold weather, are a cold person or even anemic or older. Thick, fluffy heavy, and big." Available sizes: Queen, King

6 The Most Lightweight Comforter NTCOCO 3-Piece Comforter Set Amazon $89 See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for a comforter that's ideal for hot weather, this NTCOCO three-piece comforter set is a great choice. Its exterior is 100% cotton, making it lightweight, comfortable, and breathable, while its fill consists of high-quality polyester that doesn't clump or allow bacteria to thrive. The cotton exterior is also water-washed, which means it will not fade. This super soft comforter doesn't need to be covered by a duvet, and it's machine-washable, though it should not be bleached. Although it's only available in a queen or king size, some Amazon reviewers have suggested that it runs smaller. In this case, using the queen size for a full-sized bed could be an option. What fans say: "I got a king size blanket for my partner and I's full size bed. No more late night tug-o-war and no more waking up in sweat. After washing it when it arrived (it drys super fast btw) it felts like we've had it for years, it's still got fluff but no weight. perfect for us." Available sizes: Queen, King