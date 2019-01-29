You don't have to book a stay at a hotel to experience soft, luxurious sheets. You can recreate that experience at home by picking up a set of high-quality sheets for your own bedroom. And, when it comes to finding the best luxury sheets, you'll want to consider first what fabric you prefer.

No matter how luxurious a set of sheets is, if the fabric doesn't suit your sleeping needs you won't love them. For better or for worse, the best luxury sheets tend to be made of lightweight or breathable materials, like 100% Egyptian cotton, bamboo, linen, or soft silk. With each fabric, you'll want to look at different measurements to ensure you're finding the highest quality products.

For cotton sheets, the name of the game is thread count. The higher the thread count the more durable and soft a sheet will feel. While thread counts can run as high as 1,200, most experts tend to think of somewhere around 500 as the point where increasing the thread count stops improving the quality of the sheets. I'd look for sheets with a thread count of around 800 for luxury sheets that balance quality and price.

For silk sheets, you'll want to look at momme weight. Momme weight represents the weight of the silk, and experts say that silk fabrics between 19 and 25 mommes offer the best blend of strength and lightweight feel (the higher the mommes, the more durable and thicker the silk will feel).

Lastly, for bamboo and linen sheets, look at the fabric blend. Often sheets with just a touch of bamboo or linen will advertise as bamboo or linen sheets, and, while this is technically true, the higher the blend in the fabric, the better quality the sheet will be.

Below I've gathered up some of the best luxury sheets you can buy, in each of the four lauded fabrics above.

1 The Best Luxury Cotton Sheets Mayfair Linen 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets Amazon $92 $72 See On Amazon For cotton sheets that offer the best blend of durability, softness, and breathability, these 800-thread-count 100% Egyptian cotton sheets from Mayfair Linens are a steal. They have deep, 16-inch pockets for thick mattresses or mattress toppers, and are OEKO-TEX-certified so they're not made with any potentially harmful chemicals. The long-staple fibers are stronger for a more durable sheet in the long run. And, because Egyptian cotton fibers can be more finely woven than standard cotton (thanks to the hand-picked fibers grown in Egypt's unique climate), these are a super soft and breathable option that will feel luxurious on your bed. According to one reviewer: "Incredible quality for a reasonable price. If you like luxury these are the bed linens for you. I've tried bamboo and they were comfy but they tear that's why they have a replacement guarantee, these linens are high quality and made to last my linens of choice from here on out." Sizes available: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Short Queen, Queen, King, California King, Split King

2 The Best Luxury Bamboo Sheets Cariloha Classic 4-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set Amazon $187 See On Amazon For hot sleepers, bamboo sheets are a great choice. This luxury Cariloha four-piece sheet set is made of 100% viscose bamboo which feels lightweight and breathable, and is naturally moisture-wicking. Available in five different color options, these sheets are a bit pricier than others on this list. But, over 1,500 Amazon reviewers have invested in these sheets and the reviews are largely rave. Editor's note: I own these sheets and think they're incredible. They're super soft and lightweight and feel silky to the touch. I would definitely recommend them to anyone who tends to overheat at night. According to one reviewer: "I absolutely love these sheets! After washing them and getting them on the bed; I was expecting some stiffness or scratchiness as some sheets have to be washed multiple times before feeling truly soft. Not these! They were silky soft right away and felt amazing to the touch. The corners have deep pockets and hold sheets in place perfectly. Highly recommend for a luxury soft sheet!" Available in sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, and California King

3 The Best Luxury Linen Sheets DAPU Pure Stone Washed Linen Sheets Set Amazon $130 See On Amazon Linen sheets are lauded by experts as some of the best cooling sheets around, and this 100% French linen set from DAPU is lightweight and luxe, and comes in a bunch of colors and sizes to match any room. These have deep 16-inch pockets, and are OEKO-TEX-certified so they're made without any harmful chemicals. According to one reviewer: "These sheets feel so luxurious and calming and are worth every penny. I will definitely buy these again!" Available in sizes: Twin, Full, Queen and King

4 The Best Luxury Silk Sheets LilySilk 4-Piece Silk Bed Sheet Set Amazon $474 See On Amazon These silk sheets boast a momme weight of 19, so they'll feel lightweight but still hold up over time. This set is made of 100% mulberry silk, which is one of the most luxurious silk fabrics you can find. Like the linen set above, these are OEKO-TEX-certified so they're not manufactured with harsh chemicals. The fibers are also 6A grade, a grade given to only the highest quality silk fibers. These are a splurge to be sure, but for the best luxury silk sheets around, this set can't be beat. According to one reviewer: "I was hesitant about the price, but sleeping on real silk has me convinced the price is worth it. The sheets are extremely lightweight and soft, and feel luxurious." Sizes available: Twin, Full, Queen, King, and California King