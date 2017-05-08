The 10 Best Sheets To Keep You Cool All Night

Experiencing night sweats is a fairly common issue, particularly amongst women, and is often not a cause for any health concerns. That said, sweating through the night can make it nearly impossible to sleep well. Fortunately, the best cooling bed sheets can help sweaty sleepers wake up feeling fresher. So we asked a bedding expert and certified sleep science coach: What makes for great cooling bedding?

According to Bill Fish, certified sleep science coach and co-founder of sleep resource and review site Tuck, when searching for cooling bed sheets, “our first choice when looking for breathable sheets is linen. It tends to be cooler than cotton, but more importantly the quality of the fabric can look and feel good for years to come. If you are looking for eco-friendly breathable sheets, bamboo is an excellent choice. It is hypoallergenic, and also feels gentle to the touch.”

If you’re a hot sleeper, look for linen and bamboo sheets to keep you cool at night. Linen sheets will be a bit more expensive, but are often worth the price if you’re serious about cooling bedding. If budget is a concern, opt for bamboo or microfiber sheets, which are lightweight and are amongst the most affordable cooling sheets. If you’re dead set on cotton sheets, find a set with a percale weave and a low thread count, which will be thinner and feel crisp and cool through the night.

Below, I’ve rounded up the 10 best cooling bed sheets for hot sleepers, ranging from an affordable microfiber to a splurge-worthy linen set. Everything you need to sleep cooler is below.

1. Cosy House Collection Cooling Bamboo Sheets

Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King

Often recommended for hot sleepers, bamboo sheets like this hypoallergenic four-piece set are naturally more breathable and regulate temperature better than cotton sheets. These popular bamboo sheets are also made with blended microfiber, giving them all the breathable benefits of bamboo fibers, with the lightweight feel of a microfiber sheet. Even better, because these are made with microfiber, they’ll be less prone to wrinkling than most bamboo sheets on the market. You can get them in one of 13 colors and a wide variety of sizes (including Twin XL and Split King!) to match any sized bed.

What hot sleepers say: “Yes [these are] lightweight & the softest sheets I’ve ever touched. But the reason I ordered them was because of comments about how cool they were. (I suffer with night sweats.) After 3 nights I am thrilled beyond belief!!! I slept through the nights without once waking up overheated!”

2. TEKAMON Microfiber Cooling Sheet Set

Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

While not quite as breathable as bamboo or linen, these microfiber sheets are a great pick if you overheat at night. Like other microfiber sheets, this set is fade and wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and will feel lightweight during hot nights. And, for just $29, you’ll get a six-piece sheet set, a tremendous value that gives you two extra pillowcases you can swap out if any get sweaty overnight. These sheets also have deep, 16-inch pockets perfect for larger mattresses or if you have a cooling mattress topper. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers rave about these cooling sheets.

What hot sleepers say: “LOVE! My husband was always complaining about waking up hot and sweaty. We’ve tried everything and nothing worked. These sheets are fabulous and actually work at keeping you cool. Plus the price can’t be beat.”

3. DAPU Pure Stone Washed Linen Sheets

Available in sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

These linen sheets are lightweight, breathable, and — best of all — moisture wicking. They are a bit more pricey than other options on this list (linen sheets are amongst the most expensive sheets you can buy), but reviewers are quick to say they’re worth it if you sleep hot. This four-piece set comes with a flat and fitted sheet and two pillowcases. These cooling sheets are comprised of a fabric blend of 55% linen and 45% long-staple cotton, which facilitates airflow without sacrificing durability. While this pick offers the best value (in our opinion), you can also get this sheet set in a 100% linen option, or a linen-bamboo blend for even more cooling capabilities.

What hot sleepers say: “These are game changers. The comfort level is WAY more than any of the cotton or bamboo sheets, especially in the summer. I tend to run hot and sweat at night. So far, I've woken up bone dry and comfortable. These breathe way better than any other sheets.”

4. Comfort Spaces Coolmax Sheets For Night Sweats

Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Made with Coolmax moisture-wicking technology, these microfiber-polyester sheets will ensure you wake up dry, even during the hottest nights. Not only will the microfiber fabric feel lightweight and silky smooth as you sleep, but the moisture-wicking properties of the fabric make this a great pick for anyone who sweats through the night. This four-piece set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and is machine washable so care couldn’t be easier. It’s also hypoallergenic and comes in the full range of bed sizes. But don’t take my word for it. Hot sleepers rave over these cooling sheets.

What hot sleepers say: “I am so grateful for these sheets. They made me feel the difference from my older bed sheets I've been using. Now when I go to bed at night, I'm actually comfortable, instead of tossing and turning, or being drenched in sweat because of heat.”

5. Nestl Bedding Cooling Microfiber Sheet Set

Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, Short Queen, King, California King, Split King, Split California King

These wildly-popular cooling bed sheets have won over nearly 14,000 Amazon fans, and with good reason. First, this four-piece microfiber sheet set is wrinkle-resistant, less prone to pilling, and so lightweight that you’ll be able to sleep comfortably when the temperatures get hot. Secondly, this set comes in 44 colors and a whopping 10 different sizes to fit any bed and room. They’re also hypoallergenic and have deep 16-inch pockets perfect for a thick mattress. At just $20, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal on any set of sheets, much less a set that’ll keep you as cool and comfortable as this fan-favorite pick.

What hot sleepers say: “Five stars. These are really comfy. They are also cool so I don't sweat all night!”

6. PeachSkinSheets Moisture-Wicking Sheets For Night Sweats

Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Split King, California King

If you perspire a lot at night, these moisture-wicking sheets are made with smart fabric can actually absorb your sweat fast so that you don't feel wet and sticky (which is a surefire way to lose sleep). These breathable microfiber sheets feature deep pockets and are anti-pill, antimicrobial for sensitive skin, and won’t wrinkle when you pull them out of the dryer — no annoying ironing necessary.

What hot sleepers say: “I have to give credit where credit is due. I purchased these sheets after moving in with my husband and realizing we are both ridiculously hot sleepers. After waking up three nights in a row in puddles of sweat, I decided I needed to find something ASAP to fix the problem… Boy am I glad I did. We have been using the sheets for a week now and haven't had any sweat or heat issues since!”

7. Pinzon 300-Thread-Count Percale Cotton Sheet Set

Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

If you prefer a cotton sheet, you can still find more breathable options like this percale cotton sheet set. Not only is a percale weave tighter to facilitate a more crisp and cool feel, but a lower-thread-count cotton sheet will feel thinner than one with a higher thread count. These sheets have a thread count of 300 — perfect for warmer climates or hot nights. This four-piece set isn’t the most affordable option, but considering they’re made of 100% cotton, it’s a great price for the quality. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers love these sheets for how well they prevent overheating at night.

What hot sleepers say: “Sleeps cool! We were really happy with these sheets. Our bed sleeps hot and we heard that the Pinzon patter[n] is cooler- which it is. The sheet are rather firm and takes several washes before they feel comfortable.”

8. AmazonBasics Lightweight Microfiber Sheet Set

Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

There are few sheets quite so well-reviewed as this polyester microfiber sheet set from AmazonBasics. But reviews aside, this set is actually a great pick for hot sleepers. The microfiber fabric is just as lightweight as described and will feel soft and cool to the touch. This four-piece set is also seriously affordable and comes in 45 different colors and patterns. And, if you want to go all out, you can even buy these sheets in a set of four (that’s four fitted sheets, four flat sheets, and eight pillowcases). But I’ll let over 22,000 glowing Amazon reviews speak for themselves.

What hot sleepers say: “The sheets are great for summer use as they are smooth and feel cool. I haven’t used them in the winter yet.”

9. Royal Bedding 100% Viscose Bamboo Sheets

Available in sizes: Twin XL, Full, Queen, Olympic Queen, King, California King

These temperature-regulated 100 percent bamboo viscose sheets are cool when you're hot and warm when you're cold (it's almost as if they can read your mind). They're made with viscose fabric derived from bamboo, both super-breathable materials. Even better, these sheets have deep pockets to fit mattresses up to 18 inches deep. This set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases. While the price tag might seem daunting, many Amazon reviewers say you can really feel how high-quality these sheets are when they’re on your bed.

What hot sleepers say: “COOL COOL COOL. Some advertise that they keep you cool but don't. You will notice the SOFTNESS AND THE COOLNESS RIGHT AWAY!!!! Love these and learned from them that BAMBOO IS THE WINNING TICKET if you want comfort!!!”

10. CGK Unlimited Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets

Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

With 11,000 Amazon reviews, these cooling microfiber sheets have been tried and tested, and hot sleepers love them. This six-piece set offers incredible value (four pillowcases mean less laundry!), and will feel lightweight throughout the night. They also have deep pockets to accommodate 16-inch mattresses or a thick mattress topper, and the double-brushed microfiber fabric will feel silky soft. You can get these in most standard sheet sizes, and 20 different colors to match your style or bedroom.

What hot sleepers say: “These sheets exceeded my expectations. They are extremely soft, remain cool while in use and are affordable. Highly recommend over the expensive store bought brands.”

