The right dish rack can make your dishwashing routine much tidier. To find the best over the sink dish racks you'll want to consider the design, size, and material. Thinking about what works best for your kitchen and cooking needs will help guide your decision.
First, it's important to consider the rack's design and whether you'd like to leave it out or store it after each use. While many options rest over the sink as a semi-permanent fixture, there are others that roll away or collapse for easy storage after your dishes dry. If space is not an issue, you might want to spring for an extra-large dish rack that's meant to be left out (I've included one such pick below). Whichever design you go with, you'll want to make sure it offers the capacity you need.
Finally, you'll want to decide on material. Two of the most common options for dish racks are stainless steel and plastic, and there are pros and cons to both. Stainless steel is super durable and sturdy, but can sometimes have a larger price tag. Plastic, on the other hand, isn't as durable, but it's usually more cost-effective. Both materials are fairly easy to clean and maintain, though.
Now that you know what factors to think about, read on to find the best above sink drying rack for your kitchen.