There's nothing better than warm pie hot fresh out of the oven. No matter which filling you go with, the key to a perfect pie is in the crust. Luckily, the best pie pans on the market can help you bake a flawless, flaky crust in no time.

Before purchasing a pan, consider your individual oven. Even though each oven is supposed to run at the temperature you set it to, some tend to run hotter or take longer to heat up. This can affect how your pie turns out. For example, metal pie pans tend to heat up and cool down quickly, so if your oven runs hot, you could end up burning your pie. On the other hand, if your oven takes a long time to get warm, a metal pan or aluminum tin may work better than a ceramic or glass pan, which won't be as reactive to the oven temperature.

The material your pan is made from can also affect your pie's overall aesthetic as well. Ceramic pie pans tend to have thick ridges that create that uniformed, ruffled edge. If you're feeling creative, metal and aluminum pans allow for you to form whichever type of crust edge you want, and can be used for other desserts as well.

In a hurry? These are the best pie pans for all your baking needs.

1. The Best Glass Pie Pan: Pyrex Easy Grab Glass Plate (2-Pack)

2. The Best Ceramic Pie Pan: Rose Levy Beranbaum's Perfect Pie Plate

3. The Best Nonstick Pan: OvenStuff Nonstick Pie Pans (2-Pack)

4. The Best Disposable Tins: MontoPack Disposable Pie Pans (100-Pack)

No matter which way you go, the best pie pans can make all the difference. Here's a round-up of some of the best options out there to help you narrow it down.

1 The Best Glass Pan Pyrex Easy Grab Glass Plate (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made from Pyrex glass, classic dish is completely oven and freezer safe. The glass is also nonporous so it won't absorb any odors or stains. The indented rim makes it easy to remove it from a hot oven, or to gently fold over the dough to create a scalloped edge. The best part? It's easy to clean and dishwasher safe so there's zero scrubbing. According to one reviewer: "I have slowly been replacing my long used, sometimes second hand bakeware and needed new pie plates. I use these for savory items like spaghetti pie or [shepherd's] pie or quiche so I don't know how they hold up for dessert pies with crusts. They are large, and thick - a substantial feel to them. And they really look nice. So far okay to clean - no issues there. Highly recommend."

2 The Best Ceramic Option Rose Levy Beranbaum’s Perfect Pie Plate Amazon $25 $22 See On Amazon If you're looking for a ceramic pie pan, this scalloped-edged dish hits all the right marks. This dish features a scratch-free glaze that repels all odors, stains, and resists cracking. The high-ridged sides help even the heaviest pies keep their shape while also forming a unique crust shape. On top of that, this dish is so durable, you can even use it under the broiler without any wear or tear. According to one reviewer: "Eat with your eyes first. Really doesn't matter how the pie turns out in this dish, it looks lovely. My husband used it and was appreciative of the pre-existing scallops on the dish. Like most pies, removing that first piece is tricky, however that doesn't stop me from rating this my go to pie plate whenever I bake. A short soak in soapy water and any juices that created a sticky situation are quickly dissolved. Love it."

3 The Best Nonstick Pan OvenStuff Non-Stick Pie Pans (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from steel, this extremely durable pan heats up your pie in a flash. It's also coated in a DuraGlide nonstick finish so you can slip your pie out with ease when it's done baking. And since the entire pan conducts heat, it evenly warms both the crust and contents of your pie so you don't have to worry about a burnt bottom or edges. Plus, at only $12 for a pack of high-quality and versatile pans, it's a total steal. According to one reviewer: "These have even come in handy while camping. When finished, I just turned them over on the coals and let the residue be smelted off. Throughout all that abuse, even after using titanium silverware, the coating on these is as durable as it was when they arrived."