To avoid infections and maintain a healthy balance of good bacteria, you may benefit from the best probiotics for vaginal health. To learn more, Bustle touched base with Dr. Savita Ginde — the Medical Director for Stride Community Health Centers.

While research is limited, Dr. Ginde says the Lactobacilli species (mainly acidophilus, rhamnosus, and reuteri) is the most widely identified strain of “good” bacteria to look for when you’re searching for a probiotic to support vaginal pH and to help maintain the normal balance of bacteria within the vagina. “You can get this in yogurt, pickled vegetables like kimchi, or miso as well,” she says. That's why, in addition to probiotic capsules, I've also included some probiotic-rich food options in this roundup.

Dr. Ginde says your good bacteria is what supports a healthy level of acid pH, and the acid pH is what fights infection. But maintaining good bacteria requires a consistent probiotic intake. “In those women who have problems [...] the regular use of a probiotic containing Lactobacilli acidophilus could be the answer,” Dr. Ginde says.

Taking probiotics regularly may help with recurring bacterial vaginosis (BV) as well. According to a Harvard Health article, consuming lactobacilli bacteria might prevent the overgrowth of harmful organisms that cause BV. Further, a 2003 study found that daily consumption of an oral probiotic containing L. rhamnosus GR-1 and L. fermentum RC-14 can reduce bad bacteria and yeast in the vagina.

Dr. Ginde advises talking with your health care provider before starting anything, though. “People with immune system problems or severe illnesses should be particularly careful,” she says.

Check out the best probiotics for vaginal health below. They meet most of Dr. Ginde’s criteria, with each supplement containing a combination of the strains she recommends: acidophilus and/or rhamnosus and reuteri. Plus, they’re all highly rated on Amazon.

1 The Best Probiotic Supplement Overall Garden of Life RAW Probiotics Vaginal Care (30 capsules) Amazon $31 See on Amazon According to the brand, this probiotic blend promotes healthy yeast balance, urinary tract health, and overall vaginal health. It contains a whopping 50 billion CFUs (colony-forming units) and 38 probiotic strains — including Dr. Ginde's main three: Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, and Lactobacillus reuteri — that are sourced Bulgarian yogurt and Eastern European wild kefir. It’s also 100% raw, gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, and vegetarian. Plus, this supplement has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and over 5,000 reviews. Instructions say to take one capsule daily. A helpful review: “These probiotics are a GODSEND! I was having chronic yeast and urinary tract infections due to low estrogen, I got these and they helped immediately! If I miss a day or two of these I can already feel symptoms start to creep back. Even though they are so expensive, I think they are worth it! Been using them for about 8 months now.”

2 A Doctor-Developed Probiotic Supplement With A Cult Following RepHresh Pro-B Probiotic Supplement for Women (30 capsules) Amazon $26 See on Amazon Clinically tested, developed by doctors, and gynecologist-recommended, this brand is designed to balance yeast and bacteria for optimal vaginal health. This popular pick contains lactobacillus (L. rhamnosus GR-1 and L. reuteri RC-14). It also boasts a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and more than 15,000 reviews so it's a serious fan favorite. While it's a less potent blend than the number one pick featured above (it contains 5 billion CFUs per serving compared to Garden of Life's 50 billion CFUs), this probiotic has shoppers raving over its ability to help them combat BV. Similar to the pick above, it's recommended that you take one capsule daily. A helpful review: “Honestly this product has changed my life. I started getting reoccurring bv and yeast infections after having a new partner. I kept going to the doctor and getting prescribed medicine and then it would come back. I even put boric acid up there and my doctor said that was making it worse. I have been on these for four months and let me tell you I have not had a single problem since. [...]”

3 The Most Potent: A Popular Probiotic With 100 Billion CFU Wholesome Wellness Women's Raw Probiotic (60 capsules) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Another fan-favorite probiotic on Amazon, this potent formula contains 100 billion CFU (the most out of any on this list). The raw probiotic is chock-full of strains that can help with vaginal health, including Dr. Ginde's top three: Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, and Lactobacillus reuteri — plus it has L. fermentum. The vegan, non-GMO formula doesn’t require refrigeration and it even contains prebiotics for gut health and cranberry, hibiscus, and dandelion root for your urinary tract. The recommended dosage is two capsules per day, but you do get 60 capsules per bottle. A helpful review: “It has been a struggle for me to find a good probiotic. I suffer from chronic BV and even the smallest, slightest things can throw me off so finding something to help was crucial[.] but every thing i used was making me bloated!! This is the first probiotic i have used in consistent months that takes care of my vaginal health AND my gut health. Honestly my favorite”

4 An Affordable Probiotic For Those Wanting To Test Out The Waters OLLY Happy Hoo-Ha Probiotic (25 capsules) Amazon $19 See On Amazon For under $20, you can get 25 capsules of this probiotic designed with women’s health needs in mind. It features two of the strains that Dr. Ginde recommends: Lactobacillus acidophilus and Lactobacillus rhamnosus. With a formula of 10 billion CFU, it’s not the most potent on the list, but according to the brand, it comes in a clinically effective dose for optimal vaginal health. It’s recommended that you take one capsule daily. A helpful review: “I was diagnosed previously with Bacterial Vaginosis and my ph was way off, so I was excited when I found these probiotics specifically for vaginal health. First off the packaging is super fun! [...]The capsules are tasteless and pretty small and very easy to swallow. I wish it contained more than 25 pills in the bottle, but so far it has been doing a wonderful job. I haven't experienced any side effects or reactions and my BV has not returned. [...]Definitely recommend these for anyone wanting to improve their vaginal health.”