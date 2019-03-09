OK, let's face it — cleaning the bathroom is never going to be your favorite way to spend an afternoon. But having the best shower cleaners on-hand can help make the task infinitely easier. So, what should you be looking for when shopping around for cleaning products?
The first thing to think about is what sort of surfaces you'll be cleaning. Is your shower made of tile, ceramic, plastic, or another type of material? Make sure the cleaner you purchase can be safely used on whatever surfaces you have. Generally speaking, the more versatile a cleaner is, the better. But it's always a good idea to do an initial spot-test with any new product.
Next, think about what type of grime you'll be cleaning up. Does your shower mostly just have dirt and soap scum? Or are you dealing with things like mold, mildew, or rust? Different cleaners will be more effective for different things, so keep that in mind while perusing your options.
Lastly, and perhaps most obviously, you'll want to make sure the cleaner you purchase does what it promises. The best way to determine this is to read the reviews to see what other people are saying. To save you some time, I've done the work for you and put together a list of the best shower cleaners for a range of needs.