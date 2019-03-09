OK, let's face it — cleaning the bathroom is never going to be your favorite way to spend an afternoon. But having the best shower cleaners on-hand can help make the task infinitely easier. So, what should you be looking for when shopping around for cleaning products?

The first thing to think about is what sort of surfaces you'll be cleaning. Is your shower made of tile, ceramic, plastic, or another type of material? Make sure the cleaner you purchase can be safely used on whatever surfaces you have. Generally speaking, the more versatile a cleaner is, the better. But it's always a good idea to do an initial spot-test with any new product.

Next, think about what type of grime you'll be cleaning up. Does your shower mostly just have dirt and soap scum? Or are you dealing with things like mold, mildew, or rust? Different cleaners will be more effective for different things, so keep that in mind while perusing your options.

Lastly, and perhaps most obviously, you'll want to make sure the cleaner you purchase does what it promises. The best way to determine this is to read the reviews to see what other people are saying. To save you some time, I've done the work for you and put together a list of the best shower cleaners for a range of needs.

In a hurry? These are the best shower cleaners:

1. The Best Daily Leave-On Spray: Method Daily Shower Spray Cleaner

2. The Best For Rust & Limescale: BioClean Eco-Friendly Hard Water Stain Remover

3. The Best For Mold & Mildew: Tilex Mold & Mildew Remover

4. The Best Foam Cleaner For Heavy-Duty Cleaning: Kaboom Foam-Tastic Bathroom Cleaner with Oxiclean

Take a look, and get ready to make that bathroom sparkle.

1 The Best Daily Leave-On Spray Method Daily Shower Spray Cleaner Amazon $21 See On Amazon Capacity: 28 ounces What's great about it: Suitable for tile, glass, and many other surfaces, this bleach-free shower cleaner is meant to be sprayed on each day after you shower to prevent the build-up of dirt and soap scum. It has a floral ylang ylang scent, is plant-based, and doesn't have any toxic chemicals or ingredients. It's safe to use on your shower tiles, fixtures and glass. What fans say: "Love this shower cleaner! It’s non-toxic, pleasant scent, no residue. It’s perfect!"

2 The Best For Rust & Limescale BioClean Eco-Friendly Hard Water Stain Remover Amazon $17 $15 See On Amazon Capacity: 10 ounces What's great about it: Made specifically for water-related stains, including rust and limescale, this powerful shower cleaner is an impressively potent cleaner. Even better: it does its job without the harsh chemical smell of some other cleaners. In fact, this formula is biodegradable and versatile enough to be used on a wide number of surfaces, like glass, tile, ceramic, plastic, granite, Formica, brass, and silver. What fans say: "Ok, I’ve literally tried every drugstore product and Pinterest hack to clean the hard water stains off our 2 1/2 year old glass shower doors. Nothing worked. Just the other day I tried scrubbing with a lemon. Didn’t work. I found this on amazon and as soon as I got it I poured some on a washcloth and began coating the shower door. The area I had previously tried scrubbing with a lemon was completely CLEAR with hardly any effort!"

3 The Best For Mold & Mildew Tilex Mold & Mildew Remover (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Capacity: 16 ounces What's great about it: This Tilex disinfectant spray is formulated with bleach to knock out pesky stains and eliminate 99.9% of household mold and mildew. It's safe to use on a variety of surfaces including shower tiles, fiberglass tubs, and vinyl shower curtains. Plus, the bottle is designed with Smart Tube technology to suck up all of the spray — which means no wasted cleaner at the bottom of the bottle. And remember: This stuff is powerful, so make sure to keep your bathroom well-ventilated while you clean. What fans say: "I have only good things to say about this product. I have been trying to find something that knocks out mold and mildew and this is it. Everything is white, no scrubbing. And the smell is no worse than any other cleanser, just open a window. It's worth it."