Whether you love cleaning your bathroom or tend to put it off as long as possible, the best shower cleaners for mold and mildew will make the job significantly easier. These products cut through the grime to lift those stains and prevent them from building back up as quickly.

Though the best cleaners will be successful at removing pesky mold and mildew in your shower, it's important to know why it's there in the first place. The biggest source for both is moisture. If your bathroom has minimal ventilation, consider investing in a small dehumidifier or a window fan with an exhaust function, as they'll help draw out any residual dampness from your shower. Another great thing to have handy is a plastic squeegee. Regularly using one to wipe away the water droplets on your shower tiles and/or door eliminates the breeding ground for mold and mildew.

With the problem under control, you can clean your shower on a schedule without worrying about excessive buildup between deep cleans. It's important to note that most mold and mildew cleaners contain bleach so always ventilate the area and wear personal protective equipment (e.g., rubber gloves) to be safe.

With all this in mind, I've compiled a few different kinds of shower cleaners for the job, each with a four-star rating or higher on Amazon. Keep reading to shop 'em all.

1 Best Overall: This Heavy-Duty Stain Remover RMR-86 Instant Mold Stain & Mildew Stain Remover, 32 oz. $17 Amazon See On Amazon This powerful, bleach-based spray from RMR will cover larger problem areas with ease — and it works within 15 seconds, according to the manufacturer, no scrubbing necessary. Reviewers (did I mention this product has more than 1,000 reviews and a 4.5-star Amazon rating?) say it smells strongly of bleach but does work wonders on shower mold and mildew. "I wish I'd taken before and after photos. It was like magic," raved a satisfied customer. "The mildew that was nearly untouchable with an inferior product, magic cleaning sponges, and a ton of elbow grease was gone in 10 minutes after a thorough soaking with this spray. I couldn't recommend it enough!"

2 Best Value: This Two-Pack Of Name-Brand Sprays Clorox Plus Tilex Mold & Mildew Remover Spray, 16 oz. (2 Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon Clorox Plus Tilex's mold and mildew remover spray is a bargain considering you get two 16-ounce bottles for just over $10. It kills 99.9 percent of mold and mildew and, just like the formula above, works super quickly. The manufacturer recommends leaving it on for about five minutes for really tough stains, and I can attest to this one: It works. A few squirts of this bleach-based product plus the allotted wait time, and, I kid you not, the mildew just melted off my neglected shower walls. I just rinsed them well and moved on with my life mildew-free life. Also, a great thing about these particular spray bottles is that they're designed to get every drop out. Four stars on Amazon, five stars from me.

3 Best Non-Spray: This Gel Formula That Works Skylarlife Home Mold & Mildew Remover Gel, 5 oz. $13 Amazon See On Amazon For more concentrated areas, this gel formula from Skylarlife, which has more than 600 Amazon reviews, won't disappoint. Unlike the previous two sprays, this product requires a longer wait time (five to six hours) but will literally lift away stains you didn't even know were liftable — even on caulk. The gel applies cleanly and won't go anywhere you don't want it to, plus its thin top and squeezable body ensures a precise application. Though it doesn't have a strong bleach smell, the brand does recommend applying it with gloves. One reviewer wrote: "I was skeptical because nothing else seemed to clean the grout in corners or shower door along the base. I put some of this stuff overnight and everything looked new."