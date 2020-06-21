There are a lot of options to rid your home of rodents and insects, but only the best ultrasonic pest repellers can do it humanely, and with little effort on your part. While any plug-in pest repeller you go with will produce a high-frequency tone that repels pests, you want to be sure that you buy one suitable for your space.

Some repellers may only reach across a small bathroom, while others are powerful enough to cover your whole house. First, check the square footage that the device caters to before you buy one for your space. If you're dealing with multiple rooms or a large space, you may want to invest in a pack of a few repellers, so you can distribute them throughout your home.

You also want to keep in mind the type of pests you're trying to repel. There are some effective ultrasonic rodent repellers on the market, but mice and rats may not be your only problem. If you're dealing with bugs like spiders, ants, and even cockroaches, you'll definitely want to opt for a repeller that takes care of them all.

With a quick search, it's easy to see that there are a ton of options for pest repellers out there. To make your search as easy as possible, here's a round-up of some of the best ultrasonic pest repellers out there.

1 Best Overall: Avantaway Ultrasonic Pest Repellers Avantaway Ultrasonic Pest Repellers (6-Pack) Amazon $43 See On Amazon After poring over reviews for so many ultrasonic pest repellers, this six-pack from Avantaway had some of the best and most consistent success stories. Reviewers dealing with everything from houseflies and crickets, to water bugs and cockroaches, to lizards and mice have all had success with this set of pest repellers, which plug into your outlet to operate. These can work in spaces up to 1,800 square feet, and are super easy to use: Plug these into your outlets and wait. Within two to three weeks, the pests you’re up against should be greatly reduced. According to one reviewer: "I wasn't expecting this product to work. It totally worked! I had an issue with mice resulting from underground digging at a nearby construction site. I tried various traps, none of which worked, and have pets so didn't want to use poisons. I installed several [of these] throughout the house and, from Day 1, not one mouse."

2 Runner Up: Rostermark Ultrasonic Pest Repellers Rostermark Ultrasonic Pest Repeller (6-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Not only is this value pack of repellers highly effective, but it's super affordable, too. The set comes with six plug-ins, and each one features dual microchip technology that allows these repellers to reach farther. This technology also emits various frequencies to keep rodents and insects from growing immune to the device over time. Plus, each repeller covers up to 1,600 square feet, so you truly get your money's worth. According to one reviewer: "One of the nice things about this product is that it is very quiet. I have not seen any creatures or evidence of creatures around since plugging them in. If you are looking for this type of product, I highly recommend this one."

3 Most Affordable: Pest Soldier Ultrasonic Pest Repellers Pest Soldier Ultrasonic Pest Repellers (Set Of 4) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the absolute cheapest solution on this list, these ultrasonic pest repellers from Pest Soldier come in a set of four for less than $20. These work in indoor spaces up to 1,600 square feet, and work on cockroaches, mice, rats, flies, and spiders. Over 5,000 Amazon users have invested in this four-pack and given it an overall rating of 4.2 stars. According to one reviewer: “Half a year ago I asked a professional pest control firm to help repel the cockroaches in my apartment. But a few weeks later the roaches reappeared. I bought this pest solider set to have a try. I plugged one in the kitchen, one in the dining room, one in the hallway, and the other in the living room. So far I rarely have seen the roaches. They're worth of buying.”

4 Best For Outdoors: ZOVENCHI Ultrasonic Animal Pest Repellent ZOVENCHI Ultrasonic Animal Pest Repellent Amazon $29 See On Amazon To tackle pest problems before they even reach the house, this solar-powered repeller is great for outdoor use. Here's how they work: Each repeller features a stake that you place directly into the soil or grass near your home. The solar panel on top traps in solar rays to charge the device, which releases an inaudible, high-frequency tone through the ultrasonic speakers in the in the device. This tone prevents rodents, skunks, squirrels, foxes, and other pets from approaching your home, and both repellers combined cover a surface area up to 2,425 square feet. According to one reviewer: "The ZOVENCHI Ultrasonic [Animal] Pest Repellent keeps rabbits, deer and other animals out of our garden! Once we placed it in the garden, we have had ZERO issues with critters snacking on our crops!!! I highly recommend this product.”

5 Best For No-Outlet Spaces: Pest Contro PR23 Battery-Operated Pest Repeller Pest Contro PR23 Battery Operated Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re looking to outfit a space that doesn’t have access to outlets, this battery-operated ultrasonic pest repeller is the way to go. This isn’t the most silent option on this list, but reviewers say it works really well, particularly on rodents like rats and mice, squirrels, and chipmunks. This pest repeller works for up to 1,500 square feet, and is powered by three AA batteries (not included). According to one reviewer: “We have vintage and new wicker furniture on our covered back porch. The squirrels sharpen their teeth on the wicker and gradually destroy it. We put two Pest Contro repellers on the porch several months ago and have so far not seen a squirrel chewing on the wicker as long as the repellers are there.”

6 Best For Cars: Laraffe Under Hood Animal Repeller Loraffe Under Hood Animal Repeller Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re dealing with unwanted pests in your car, this under-hood pest repeller is great for repelling mice and rats that can chew wiring or damage your car’s engine. This repeller emits a combination of ultrasonic sounds and LED flashing lights to deter animals from nestling under your car’s hood, particularly prevalent in the cold weather months. It also has built-in voltage protection to protect your car’s battery. According to one reviewer: “This product has done what it advertised and has kept rodents from damaging under the hood of my vehicle. I live in a wooded rural area on a lake and had a great deal of damage from rodents around the engine and connected wires. This product has halted the invasion and I am grateful.”

7 Best For Rodents: CLEANRTH CR008 Advanced Ultrasonic Rodent Repelling System CLEANRTH CR008 Advanced Ultrasonic Rodent Repelling System Amazon $60 See On Amazon While a number of the ultrasonic pest repellers on this list will repel rodents, this one by CLEANRTH is specifically designed to combat them, and works on spaces up to 7,000 square feet, far and away the best radius of any repeller on this list. Reviewers dealing with rats, mice, squirrels, and other rodents have had a lot of luck with this. And, many Amazon users particularly praise the customer service of this company, which is especially important when dealing with pest repellers, which are notoriously finicky. According to one reviewer: “This product does what it says it will do - it gets rid of rodents! And it's incredibly easy to use. You just plug it in and leave it alone. We had a small mouse problem, but do no more. Thank you, Cleanrth!”

8 The Cult-Favorite: Neatmaster Ultrasonic Pest Repeller Neatmaster Ultrasonic Pest Repeller Amazon $27 See On Amazon With 19,000 Amazon reviews and counting, this plug-in pest controller can cover up to 120 square meters (roughly 393 square feet) and features different "modes" to maximize efficiency for different pests. Like other devices, this option blasts out irritating frequencies for pests throughout your entire home. Green and blue modes are completely inaudible, while red is loud and noisy for those pests that just won't leave. On top of all that, it repels just about any and every pest you can imagine, including rodents, bedbugs, mosquitos, spiders, and cockroaches. According to one reviewer: “We get bats occasionally in our basement since we live in the woods. I’ve tried other brands that barely worked. These do the trick!!! Since we put them in we have no bats or mice around!”