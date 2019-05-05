When it comes to cozy blankets, it's hard to beat old-fashioned wool. It's some of the warmest material out there, yet it's still lightweight and breathable. Not only that, but it also stays warm even if it gets wet — and Merino wool has the added advantage of keeping you cool even in the warmer months. The options, however, often look similar — so how do you select the best wool blankets? It helps to think about the following factors:
Warmth: Most natural wools with tighter weaves will be warmer since they trap more heat — they're great for bed comforters and colder climates. Merino wool, on the other hand, with a looser, more breathable weave, will work better for throw blankets and warmer climates.
Durability: High-quality blankets usually have edging around the sides to make them extra durable and prevent the ends from fraying or unweaving. They're also typically double-stitched for longevity.
Softness: How does the blanket feel against your skin — is it smooth or does it seem scratchy? Some wool variations will be "itchier" than others so be sure to read the reviews carefully. In general, Merino wool tends to be soft and itch-free.
Other than that, style and personal preference go a long way, too. You want a blanket you like looking at and that fits in with your space. To spare you the extensive research, I've scoured Amazon to find the best wool blankets in each category based on the factors above. Take a look to find the best fit for you.