Stocking up on the coziest items possible is the best way to endure blizzards, cold nights, and iced-over windows. And, yes, there's certainly a lot to love about winter — namely, hot cocoa, and needing no excuse to watch every Netflix series out there — but there's a lot more to love about it when your body temperature doesn't match that of the outside world. And that's where these amazing winter blankets come in.

Forget cotton and linen for a minute, or rather, store those babies in the basement for now. Because when it comes to choosing warm blankets for winter that help retain body heat, the focus is fabric, namely fleece, velvet, and thermal fabrics. These winter blankets, below, come in a variety of sizes, colors, and designs to match your décor, and they're guaranteed to hold up well after several spins in the washing machine.

When investing in great bedding, always look for a blanket that is reversible for double the coziness. And, consider if you'll want to transition this blanket into the spring or summer months. If so, you may be better off buying an all-season blanket.

Let's get to it: These five highly-rated winter blankets are going to make hibernating so much fun, your friends will have to drag you out of the house come springtime.

1. Bedsure Sherpa Throw Blanket Amazon Bedsure Sherpa Throw Blanket, $30, Amazon It doesn't get much warmer than this throw blanket, which is reversible and features a flannel face and Sherpa reverse. It's lightweight and cozy and you can choose among 14 shades and two sizes (throw and twin). Toss it in the washing machine when necessary and don't worry about it shrinking — the microfiber retains its shape and was designed to prevent such calamities. A Reversible Throw Blanket With Fleece On One Side And Sherpa Wool On The Other What fans say: "Best winter blanket. Warm and comfy as hell, this blanket is my life now. There is no going back to basic blankets once you have fallen asleep with this comfy B on you."

2. Merous Winter Fleece Blanket Amazon Merous Winter Fleece Blankets, $28, Amazon This luxe-feeling polyester fleece blanket is affordable and comes in four sizes (twin, queen, travel, and king), but it isn't bulky. It's hypoallergenic, so it's ideal for anyone with allergies, and you can choose from tons of basic colors as well as zig-zag patterns. Plus, it has tons of rave reviews on Amazon, with most people being impressed by how soft and big it is. A Warm And Fuzzy Fleece Blanket That Even Comes In Travel-Size What fans say: "Love my king size blanket. I have a queen size bed but I wanted a bigger blanket [so] I got the king and I'm glad I did. It's very soft and warm, great for cold Minnesota winters."

3. Utopia Bedding Polar Fleece Thermal Blanket Amazon Utopia Bedding Polar Fleece Thermal Blanket, $18, Amazon Few fabrics retain body heat as well as polar fleece thermal, making this winter blanket a top-notch choice for drafty living rooms and chilly bedrooms. It comes in twin, queen, and king sizes and four colors — grey, chocolate, tan, and navy. The fabric is brushed on both sides, which means you can expect it to be ultra-soft and snuggable. More than 5,000 reviewers are flipping out over the lush material, which they say lasts after a gazillion washes and never pills. A Polar Fleece Thermal Blanket That Retains Heat And Doesn't Shrink In The Wash What fans say: "I love this blanket for winter. It isn't too heavy but warm enough for the colder nights."

4. Home Fashions Designs Reversible Berber And Velvet Blanket Amazon Home Fashions Designs Reversible Berber And Velvet Blanket, $55, Amazon This reversible blanket is basically the definition of "plush." Pair it with a light sheet or nothing at all during spring and layer it under or over your comforter during winter for added warmth. Elegantly sculpted velvet material on one side is soothing on the skin, while the reverse berber fleece keeps you cozy and snug. Choose among four light, pretty shades and four sizes: twin, full/queen, king, and throw. A Reversible Berber And Velvet Blanket That Doesn't Pill What fans say: "Great for the cold! Winter time is just around the corner and this is perfect for sleeping warm! Super cute and definitely worth buying!"