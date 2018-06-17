Life
The 7 Smallest Toaster Ovens For Small Spaces & Tiny Kitchens
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Whether you're seconds away from delicious avocado toast, or about to ingest heavenly pizza bagels, there's something seriously satisfying about the moment when your toaster dings signaling your food is ready. But if you're stuck with a tiny kitchen or strapped for space, even the smallest toaster ovens may seem too big for you. And I firmly believe no one should be deprived of pizza bagels.
Which is why I've done the research and am happy to report there are a lot of tiny toaster ovens that can cook food well without taking up room in your space. The best mini toaster ovens are usually around 1 cubic feet, weigh under 15 pounds, and feature plenty of settings so that you can cook your food exactly to your liking, including pre-sets for common meals, wide heat ranges, and flat trays for even toasting.
The best small toaster oven I found in my search, the Panasonic flash Xpress, fits this bill (it's 0.921 cubic feet in size, and weighs just over 7 pounds), and even has a double infrared heating system that reviewers confirm can cook your food up to 40% faster than traditional convection toaster ovens.
But, whether you're looking for an affordable oven or one with pop-up functionality, I've put in the legwork so you can easily pick one that's right for you. Keep scrolling. Here are the best and smallest toaster ovens money can buy.