Whether you're seconds away from delicious avocado toast, or about to ingest heavenly pizza bagels, there's something seriously satisfying about the moment when your toaster dings signaling your food is ready. But if you're stuck with a tiny kitchen or strapped for space, even the smallest toaster ovens may seem too big for you. And I firmly believe no one should be deprived of pizza bagels.

Which is why I've done the research and am happy to report there are a lot of tiny toaster ovens that can cook food well without taking up room in your space. The best mini toaster ovens are usually around 1 cubic feet, weigh under 15 pounds, and feature plenty of settings so that you can cook your food exactly to your liking, including pre-sets for common meals, wide heat ranges, and flat trays for even toasting.

The best small toaster oven I found in my search, the Panasonic flash Xpress, fits this bill (it's 0.921 cubic feet in size, and weighs just over 7 pounds), and even has a double infrared heating system that reviewers confirm can cook your food up to 40% faster than traditional convection toaster ovens.

But, whether you're looking for an affordable oven or one with pop-up functionality, I've put in the legwork so you can easily pick one that's right for you. Keep scrolling. Here are the best and smallest toaster ovens money can buy.

1 The Best Small Toaster Oven: Panasonic NB-G110P Flash Xpress Toaster Oven Panasonic NB-G110P Flash Xpress Toaster Oven Amazon $150 See On Amazon The dimensions: 13 by 12 by 10.25 inches (length by width by height) Why it's great: Not only is Panasonic's toaster one of the smallest ovens on this roundup, it's also a powerful addition to your kitchen that uses infrared technology to eliminate the need for it to preheat, thus cooking your food 40 percent faster than traditional convection ovens. The specs: It's 0.921 cubic feet in size with 1300 watts of power, and comes with pre-set features including a button for toast, pizza, and frozen foods. If you'd rather customize how you cook, you can easily set the toaster to temperatures ranging from 250 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 25 minutes. What Consumer Reports says: When Consumer Reports tested this oven to see how effectively it cooks food, they gave it "excellent" marks on its toast time, how well it cooks multiple slices of toast, and how easy it is to use. What fans say: "This oven is as close to perfect as one can get. It toasts evenly and quickly, the ringer is quiet, the quality of the oven is excellent and for those who are energy conscious it even offers an option for leaving the plug in but not using electricity."

2 The Budget Small Toaster Oven: BLACK+DECKER 4-Slice Toaster Oven BLACK+DECKER 4-Slice Toaster Oven Amazon $49 See On Amazon The dimensions: 15.47 by 11.18 by 8.3 inches (length by width by height) Why it's great: The price. For just $44, this affordable toaster oven is a fantastic budget buy that delivers results akin to top-of-the-line toasters. The specs: This toaster is 1.003 cubic feet in size, 1200 watts in power, and can heat four slices of toast up to 450 degrees for 30 minutes. It lacks a digital screen like other ovens on this list, but has easy-to-turn knobs that allow you to customize your toast level. It also has four heating settings: baking, broiling, toasting, and keeping food warm. The tradeoff: Some reviewers say the exterior of the oven can heat up on all sides, so it requires a little caution when using it to make sure you don't come into contact with its sides when it's on. What fans say: "I LOVE this little toaster oven. I use it to bake small things, re-heat leftovers and toast bread and rolls. It's fantastic for bringing cold pizza back to life! The inner pieces are easy to remove and clean. It's compact and light-weight... I probably use it more than my conventional oven."

3 The Absolute Smallest & Cheapest: Dash Mini Toaster Oven Dash Mini Toaster Oven Amazon $25 See On Amazon The dimensions: 7.7 by 6.3 by 7.2 inches (length by width by height) Why it's great: If you’re after the absolute smallest toaster oven you can find, this one is definitely it. It weighs less than 4 pounds, and is just 0.20 cubic feet. It’s also super affordable at just $25. The specs: This tiny toaster oven is 0.20 cubic feet in size, and comes with just one heating setting. You can set the time up to 15 minutes, and there is a removable tray inside that can fit a single piece of toast (standard sized, from the grocery store). The trade off: A lot of reviewers complain about this toaster oven’s single heating function. You won’t get any extra settings on this toaster oven, and the only thing you’ll have control over is the time you cook it for. This can present challenges when trying to cook anything serious, and the small size of this also limits what you can actually fit in the toaster oven, as well. It also has the least power of any toaster on this list at just 550 watts. What fans say: "Coolest mini toaster oven I bought so far! My wife loves it…fast toasting for our favorite Hawaiian bread!”

4 Worth The Splurge: BALMUDA The Toaster BALMUDA The Toaster Amazon $329 See On Amazon The dimensions: 14.1 by 12.6 by 8.2 inches (length by width by height) Why it's great: This toaster is a steam toaster oven, so it uses heat technology to toast the exterior of your bread while keeping the interior moist and flavorful. The specs: At just 0.84 cubic feet, this is one of the smallest toaster ovens on this list. Its chic, matte black design would look great on any countertop, and it has five different settings: artisan bread mode; sandwich bread mode; pizza mode; pastry mode; and oven mode, which goes from 350 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It also has a built-in timer for up to 15 minutes of cooking. This toaster also uses steam heat technology to brown toast on the outside without drying out the inside of your bread. The trade off: The price. This is the most expensive toaster oven on this list by a long shot, and for those shopping with a budget in mind, this may not be the right pick for you. What fans say: "Holy moly! best toast I have ever made. I did a comparison taste test with the Balmuda toaster vs my cheapie $60 toaster oven. you can really taste the difference in the toast with the texture and the moistness of the inside of the toast.”

5 The Best Toaster Oven & Air Fryer: Oster Compact Countertop Oven With Air Fryer Oster Compact Countertop Oven With Air Fryer Amazon $80 See On Amazon The dimensions: 16.65 by 9.8 by 9.8 inches (length by width by height) Why it's great: This toaster oven and air fryer combo isn’t the smallest on this list, but it pulls double duty. This appliance works as a toaster oven and an air fryer and has a bunch of settings that make it a great choice for just $80. The specs: This toaster oven can fit a 9-inch slice of pizza, four slices of toast, and even has three rack positions so you can adjust your placement. It also has a bunch of features you won’t find on a standard toaster, including a broil function, and an air fryer setting, as well as oven temperatures from 250 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. And for toast purists, there’s also a toast setting so you don’t have to mess around with the temperature choices. For more intensive cooking, the time can be set to up to 60 minutes. It’s just 0.92 cubic feet in size. The tradeoff: Some reviewers are a little iffy on the air fryer function, and report that while it works, it isn’t as good as just buying a small air fryer. That said, for the price, this toaster oven still offers a ton of settings and time choices that you’re unlikely to find on a toaster oven under $100. What fans say: "The toaster oven itself is great - easy to use, gets hot quickly, cooks foods quickly. I love having this small appliance on the counter and being able to use it instantly rather than waiting for a large oven to heat up.”

6 A Toaster Oven & Breakfast Station: Elite Gourmet Americana Breakfast Center Station Elite Gourmet Americana Breakfast Center Station Amazon $58 See On Amazon The dimensions: 18.7 by 7.6 by 9.1 inches (length by width by height) Why it's great: It’s super functional. This toaster oven and breakfast station has a built-in griddle, a mini coffee maker that can make 4 cups of coffee. The specs: This breakfast station clocks in at 0.74 cubic feet in size, and has a built-in coffee maker, and a griddle on the top of the design, in addition to a two-slice, 500-watt toaster. The toaster has one heat setting, so keep this in mind if you want more flexibility. But it also has a 15-minute timer that allows you to set the time you want your food to cook. The tradeoff: This isn’t as small as others on this list and, for some, the built-in coffee station and griddle are more than you’ll need. What fans say: "We ordered this based on size and convenience as we have a very small kitchen with little counter space for appliances. We were pleasantly surprised by how well the coffee maker, toaster, and griddle all work! Not only is this cute and compact, but you can cook an entire breakfast with it in minutes!”