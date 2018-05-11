Bamboo toothbrushes are quickly becoming a staple in many households, not only because they're naturally antimicrobial, but also because of their eco-friendliness and biodegradability. While a plastic toothbrush will sit in a landfill, the best bamboo toothbrushes naturally decompose after it’s been disposed of.

The majority of bamboo toothbrushes come with nylon bristles which feel nice against the teeth but are also firm enough to sweep away bacteria and plaque around each tooth. Many of these nylon bristles are charcoal infused which help absorb and bind bacteria together and then remove it from the mouth. They're also great for whitening teeth, as they absorb much of what typically stains your teeth when you drink tea, coffee, and red wine.

However, you might want to remove the nylon bristles when you're done with it to make the toothbrushes fully biodegradable. If you'd rather not bother with that, I've included a fully biodegradable toothbrush with boar bristles.

To help you choose the best toothbrush for you, here are five of the best bamboo toothbrushes out there to give your mouth a fresh and clean feeling, all while being eco-friendly. And since you're supposed to change your toothbrush every three months so you don't want to spend too much on each one, none is more than $5 per toothbrush.

1 A Set Of Classic Nylon Bristle Toothbrushes EcoFrenzy Bamboo Toothbrushes (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Available in a four pack, this is a great option for a nylon-bristled bamboo toothbrush that's affordable and reliable. Each toothbrush has an ergonomic handle with a comfortable-to-hold curve for easy and effective brushing, as well as soft bristles so they feel good on the teeth. And with each toothbrush individually labeled with a number, your family or roommates can keep them all in the same bathroom and still easily tell each one apart. Plus, it comes in 100% recyclable packing. According to a reviewer: "I love these. They work great on my teeth and are gentle on my gums. The bristles are incredibly soft, as my dentist recommended! It takes less effort to clean between teeth, because the bristles get in deep. The handle is soft, sturdy and fits better in the hand with the contoured shape. Environmentally friendly at a great value. I highly recommend this product."

2 A Set Of Bamboo Toothbrushes With Charcoal-Infused Bristles Wowe Organic Natural Bamboo Toothbrush (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon With great ratings on Amazon, an ergonomic design that makes it comfortable to use, and plastic-free packaging, this set of bamboo toothbrushes with charcoal-infused bristles for an extra boost of cleaning. The smooth and natural bamboo handle is water resistant and doesn't splinter, so the toothbrush doesn't require more care than a standard plastic version. Plus, you can feel good about using it: It's PETA-certified as being cruelty-free and vegan, and Wowe has pledged to donate 1% of sales to One Tree Planted, an organization that works to bring trees to areas that have experienced deforestation. According to a reviewer: "Perfect. Solid bamboo handle. Bristles are good to get to all the tough spots. Confirmed with company this is mao bamboo, sustainably sourced. Packaging is all recyclable. High marks for Wowe!"

3 A Fully Biodegradable Set Of Bamboo Toothbrushes Gaia Guy Natural Bristle Bamboo Toothbrushes (6-Pack) Amazon $21.99 See On Amazon If you want a fully biodegradable toothbrush, this set with boar bristles is for you. The boar is a medium firmness (but can be softened up a little by placing them under warm water before use) and it comes with a sturdy and smooth bamboo handle. It also comes in paper packaging that's recyclable. According to a reviewer: "It lasts longer than regular toothbrush, at least 3 months. The bristles will become softer after a few uses. The package is not only plastic-free but also no individual wrapping (they are packed together in a paper tube.)"

4 A Budget Set Of 12 Bamboo Toothbrushes With Nylon Bristles Dr. Perfect Bamboo Toothbrush With Soft Natural Bristles (12-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made of nylon and bamboo charcoal bristles, this set of bamboo toothbrushes is an excellent choice if you want the same quality clean as a traditional toothbrush but with a bamboo handle. At barely more than $1 each, it's a great budget-friendly way to have bamboo handles. However, according to reviewers, the packaging is lined and might not be recyclable. According to a reviewer: "Honestly, when I ordered these I was not expecting the level of quality that they turned out to be. The handles are very study and feel solid and well built. The bristles in my opinion do a better job cleaning my teeth than my traditional toothbrush did because they are a little harder. Overall, I'm extremely happy with this purchase and plan on buying these again when I run out. Each toothbrush is also inside an individual paper protector for sanitary storage."