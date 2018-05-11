Bamboo toothbrushes are quickly becoming a staple in many households, not only because they're naturally antimicrobial, but also because of their eco-friendliness and biodegradability. While a plastic toothbrush will sit in a landfill, the best bamboo toothbrushes naturally decompose after it’s been disposed of.
The majority of bamboo toothbrushes come with nylon bristles which feel nice against the teeth but are also firm enough to sweep away bacteria and plaque around each tooth. Many of these nylon bristles are charcoal infused which help absorb and bind bacteria together and then remove it from the mouth. They're also great for whitening teeth, as they absorb much of what typically stains your teeth when you drink tea, coffee, and red wine.
However, you might want to remove the nylon bristles when you're done with it to make the toothbrushes fully biodegradable. If you'd rather not bother with that, I've included a fully biodegradable toothbrush with boar bristles.
To help you choose the best toothbrush for you, here are five of the best bamboo toothbrushes out there to give your mouth a fresh and clean feeling, all while being eco-friendly. And since you're supposed to change your toothbrush every three months so you don't want to spend too much on each one, none is more than $5 per toothbrush.