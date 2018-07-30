Shopping for anything eco-friendly can be confusing, and searching for the best biodegradable poop bags is no exception. There’s a lot of terminologies involved with plastic bags and it's hard to determine if you’re getting something that’s truly good for the environment. To simplify things, it helps to focus on two key terms: biodegradable and compostable.

The phrase “biodegradable” is actually a bit misleading because practically everything will biodegrade, at least to some extent, given enough time. In order to ensure that your dog’s waste isn’t enshrined in plastic for the next 300 years, you need to look at how long it takes to biodegrade.

For the purpose of consumer labeling, the United States Environmental Protection Agency focuses instead on what is “compostable.” This involves a complicated mix of factors, but essentially you need an ASTM D6400 certification (or the EN 13432 certification in Europe) to be considered “compostable.” Typically, dog poop bags with this certification are going to be your most eco-friendly option.

That said, fully compostable dog poop bags are also more expensive. If you’re looking for something a little cheaper that still has some earth-conscious elements, there's another process called “oxo-biodegradable.” That’s basically when a chemical is added to the plastic that helps it break down faster, usually within a two-year timeframe. This is regulated under ASTM D6954 and, while not quite as environmentally-friendly as the other one, nevertheless improves your eco-footprint.

I’ve included both types of bags here to give you a broader range of options and price points for products for your dog. On top of that, I’ve looked at factors like strength, size, thickness, and ease-of-use when compiling this list of the best biodegradable poop bags.

1 The Overall Best Biodegradable Poop Bags My AlphaPet Dog Poop Bags (120 Count) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $16 These ultra eco-friendly My AlphaPet bags are fully compostable. Made from cornstarch, they're 20 microns thick to spare your hands and prevent any leaking. They have full ASTM D6400 (and EN 13432) certification and are capable of breaking down and decomposing in 90 days. If you’re looking for a compostable bag that comes in both unscented and scented options, these should do the trick. This particular version features a built-in rose scent to help mask odors as as you walk back home with a baggie in hand. They will fit inside any regular poop dispenser. On top of that, they're sealed at the bottom to create an extra layer for poop that's runny or messy. One reviewer wrote: “The best poop bag I have used. So happy to have found them! Very sturdy, don't have a scent. Size is great - long enough to keep hand up to wrist covered and really good durability - especially impressive for being earth friendly!” Cost per bag: 13 cents

Bag size: 13 x 9 inches

2 The Best Budget Biodegradable Poop Bags Pet N Pet Oxo-Biodegradable Pet Waste Bags (720 Count) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $28 At 3 cents per bag, these oxo-biodegradable poop bags are among the cheapest of the ASTM D6954-type bags you can find. They’re 17 microns thick, which means they’re super strong and won't leak or tear. They glide easily out of the roll and are simple to open — you won't have to shake them vigorously or peel at the bottom to get them started. The unscented, allergy-free sacks are long enough to have space at the end to tie a knot and they feature a helpful circle with an arrow at the top so you know which end to open. Reviewers have reported that the rolls fit nicely in their dog bag dispensers. A scented version of these bags is also available. One reviewer wrote: “I've used many different variety of bags to clean up after my little dog for the past seven or eight years, and in all that time none have impressed me quite so much as Pet N Pet Poop Bags. {...] Most importantly they are very strong, despite being very lightweight and not particularly heavy.” Cost per bag: 3 cents

Bag size: 13 x 9 inches

3 The Best Extra-Long Biodegradable Poop Bags moonygreen Dog Poop Bag (120 Count) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If standard 9- by 13-inch bags don’t cut it, consider snagging these extra-long compostable poop bags, which have an extra 3 inches of length to keep any mess off your hands. They are ASTM D6400- and EN 13432-certified, meaning they can break down in 90 days. Plus, the unscented, leakproof bags feature convenient handles that you can tie to seal off the bag. While moonygreen doesn’t specify the exact thickness of these bags in microns, reviewers have confirmed that they’re thick — one user wrote, “thick & very easy to open (the absolute easiest).” The rolls are small enough to tuck into standard dog bag dispensers. One reviewer wrote: “Easy to open! With other bags it can be frustrating to figure out which end of the bag actually opens, and the to get the sides to separate. This bag has an obvious opening end. And no effort is required to get the sides apart. And, it’s compostable!!!” Cost per bag: 15 cents

Bag size: 16 x 9 inches

4 The Best Extra-Large Biodegradable Poop Bags Doggy Do Good Biodegradable Dog Poop Bags (90 Count) Amazon $29 See On Amazon These extra-large poop bags are huge — they can hold up to 2.5 quarts. They’re made of tough vegetable-based material with a thickness of 20 microns and ASTM D6400-compliant, making them compostable. Rather than small rolls, these bags come on one large roll, but they’re easy to access and don't stick together. The roomy, scent-free bags are ideal for bigger cleanup jobs (and large dogs). The drawback to these bags is that they're relatively expensive — but that’s to be expected with a larger bag. One reviewer wrote: “I’ve been using the regular Doggy do Good bags for quite a while and they are great. These are actually biodegradable... unlike some brands which market themselves as “eco friendly” but have bags made of plastic. The bags are always sturdy and easy to use.” Cost per bag: 32 cents

Bag size: 17.7 x 17.5 inches

5 The Best Mini Biodegradable Dog Poop Bags Planet Poop Compostable Dog Poop Bag for Small Dog Breeds (60 Count) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Those with smaller pups at home might not need a bag as large as the standard size. If that’s the case for you, check out these small dog bags from Planet Poop. Like some of the previous options, handles make it easy to tie off the ASTM D6400-rated bag that’s safe to compost at home. The exact thickness hasn’t been listed by the manufacturer, but one reviewer described, “They are leak-proof, nice and thick.” One reviewer wrote: “I don't need a huge size poo bag, so this one is perfect and it has little handles which make it even better. I would not switch back even if the other ones were available - these are the best bags for me and my dog.” Cost per bag: 18 cents

Bag size: 11 x 8.5 inches

6 The Best Flushable Dog Poop Bags Doodie Flush Dog Poop Bag (50 Count) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These dog poop bags are fully compostable with ASTM D6400 certification, but on top of that, you can also flush them down the toilet. They come in packs of five rolls that fit perfectly inside of a conveniently portable poop dog bag roll dispenser with a carabiner clip that attaches to a leash. The leakproof bags literally dissolve in water in minutes, despite feeling thick, according to reviewers. In addition to making great poop bags on walks, they also work beautifully for indoor accidents and are fantastic potty training tools. These bags are also a bit pricier and smaller than the standard bag (and they don’t feature the handles of the other small bag listed above), but if you want the convenience of tossing your dog waste in the toilet, it's worth the extra cost. One reviewer wrote: “It’s overall a nice design for dog owners.” Cost per bag: 44 cents

Bag size: 10.5 x 8.5 inches

7 The Best Biodegradable Bag Refills For Dog Waste Stations HOUNDSCOOP Pull-Strap Header Pet Waste Bags (800 Count) Amazon $39 See On Amazon If your neighborhood (or even your backyard) has a waste station, these large biodegradable bags are a great option when it comes time to refill it. The 18-micron-thick bags are unscented and feature two holes at the top for convenient hanging, and the size of the bags is nice and spacious. They are ASTM D6954-certified. One reviewer wrote: “These bags are worth every penny!!!” Cost per bag: 6 cents

Bag size: 15.3 x 9.3 inches