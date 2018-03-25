When you get a dog and take your first trip to the pet store to stock up on essentials, you probably feel pretty confident as you're leaving with a big bag of goodies. You got the food, the treats, the toys, the leash, the collar, the crate — you can't imagine there being anything else you might need. But the truth is, you don't realize what products you need if you have a dog really until your pup is a bit older, and you have a better sense of what your lifestyle is like with your dog. For instance, you can't yet know if your dog likes going in the car with you regularly, or if your dog likes to walk on intense hikes, or if your dog likes to travel, or if your dog has an affinity for rolling in mud, or if your dog likes eating things it shouldn't? These are all fun little facts that you simply can't know early on; these are the things you learn along the way.

My dog just turned 10 this year, and for the first time in his life, I feel confident that I have all the products that he needs and that I need for our life together. Your dog will grow and change over time — hating the car, loving the car, for instance — but having the right products to make your dog feel comfortable and safe can make all the difference. After 10 years of trying products and a lot of trial and error with my pup, these are the ones that I can truly recommend — especially if you have the kind of pup that would rather be with you all the time.

A Sturdy Car Seat

Snoozer Snoozer Lookout 1 Dog Car Seat $69.95 Snoozer Pet Products Even if your dog loves the car, they still like to feel a sense of security, and if they're sliding around in the backseat, they're going to have a hard time enjoying the ride. This car seat allows them to get comfortable and feel secure — and the best part is, you don't have to buckle them into the seat, which many dog owners are uncomfortable doing.

A Wearable Carrier

Ruffit Ruffit Dog Carrier $79.99 Ruffit An over-the-shoulder dog carrier can be really hard on your neck and back and isn't much help when you want to take your dog on a bike ride or difficult hike, as you need to be able to move freely. This forward-facing dog carrier is the first of its kind. It allows you to wear your dog like a backpack, giving you the ability to use your arms and your dog the ability to be out of the bag.

A Portable Bowl

Amazon Comsun 2-Pack Collapsable Dog Bowl $5.59 Amazon These collapsing dog bowls are perfect for giving your dog food or water on the go — which you should always have on you, even if you're just taking your dog out on a short outing.

A Pet Cam

Petcube Petcube Play $159 Petcube This interactive WiFi pet camera not only lets you watch your dog from an app on your phone, but it lets you listen to your dog, play with your dog via laser, and speak to your dog.

Bone Broth

Amazon Instant Beef Bone Broth $13.71 Amazon Bone broth has so many amazing nutrients, and adding some warm broth to your pup's dinner will not only make picky eaters more excited about their kibble, but add some really valuable nutrition.

Water-Resistant Boots

Amazon My Busy Dog Water Resistant Boots $24.99 Amazon The winter can be really rough on your pup's feet, so a sturdy pair of boots that don't fall off is essential. Plus, if your dog hates the rain, these might make them more likely to brave it.

Gentle Shampoo

Earthbath Earthbath All Natural Shampoo $12.42 Amazon When you get a dog, you'll convince yourself that you'll take it to get groomed regularly. But the reality is, grooming is expensive, and it's hard to find the time. Likely, you'll do most of your dog's grooming at home, so having a gentle and natural shampoo that doesn't irritate them is important.

Indoor Potty Device

Amazon Fresh Patch $19 Amazon Whether you're training a puppy, have an adult indoor dog that uses wee wee pads, or if you live in an apartment building in a city, it's important to have a back up potty device for your pup. While pads are great, you've got to clean them up regularly, or else they start to smell. Fresh Patch is a real live square of grass that your pup can use as a bathroom indoors when needed. Each patch lasts a week, and is naturally odor-free.

Disposable Wipes

Amazon Earthbath Grooming Wipes $9.39 Amazon Keep these disposable wipes with you where ever you and your pet go. From 911 poop situations to muddy paws, you'll put these hypoallergenic wipes to good use.

Oral Care

Chewy Virbac C.E.T. Oral Hygine Kit $11.14 Chewy Get your dog used to having their teeth brushed regularly at a young age so they learn to love it. Professional dental cleaning at the vet not only calls for putting your pet under anesthesia, but is incredibly pricey. Brush a little each week and keep your dog's teeth and gums healthy as long as possible.

