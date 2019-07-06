We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Grooming your short-haired dog regularly is a must if you want to keep their skin and coat healthy. Depending on your pet’s breed and if they're shedding, their grooming needs can vary, but using one of the best brushes for short-hair dogs will ensure you’re giving them top-notch treatment every single time.
So, with tons of dog brushes on the market, how do you choose? To pick the right dog brush for your furry pal, you’ll need to consider the brush type and how it matches up with your pup's needs. According to Dr. Sabrina Kong DVM, dog trainer & veterinary writer at WeLoveDoodles, “a brush with soft bristles is perfect” for short-haired dogs. “Short-haired dogs need brushes that can remove dead hair and distribute the natural oils all through their coats,” she explains.
Another common brush type for short-haired dogs is the slicker brush. “These brushes have short, plastic, or wired bristles that are often slightly curled at the end,” says Dr. Kong. And although ideal for most coat types, Dr. Kong adds, “these brushes are perfect for detangling, removing dead hair, and getting through the dense coats.”
If you have a dog that sheds a lot you may need other kinds of tools to help you manage that. Dr. Kong recommends shedding gloves for this task — which is a good option if your pet generally dislikes brushing. These tools can even reduce the overall amount of shedding with consistent use.
