Grooming your short-haired dog regularly is a must if you want to keep their skin and coat healthy. Depending on your pet’s breed and if they're shedding, their grooming needs can vary, but using one of the best brushes for short-hair dogs will ensure you’re giving them top-notch treatment every single time.

So, with tons of dog brushes on the market, how do you choose? To pick the right dog brush for your furry pal, you’ll need to consider the brush type and how it matches up with your pup's needs. According to Dr. Sabrina Kong DVM, dog trainer & veterinary writer at WeLoveDoodles, “a brush with soft bristles is perfect” for short-haired dogs. “Short-haired dogs need brushes that can remove dead hair and distribute the natural oils all through their coats,” she explains.

Another common brush type for short-haired dogs is the slicker brush. “These brushes have short, plastic, or wired bristles that are often slightly curled at the end,” says Dr. Kong. And although ideal for most coat types, Dr. Kong adds, “these brushes are perfect for detangling, removing dead hair, and getting through the dense coats.”

If you have a dog that sheds a lot you may need other kinds of tools to help you manage that. Dr. Kong recommends shedding gloves for this task — which is a good option if your pet generally dislikes brushing. These tools can even reduce the overall amount of shedding with consistent use.

To make choosing the perfect brush super simple, check out my roundup of the best brushes for short-hair dogs. All of these brushes are top-rated and will keep your fur baby looking good.

1 The Overall Best Brush Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon — Also available on Chewy, $17 With soft bristles and a self-cleaning mechanism that lets you skip manually pulling your dog’s hair out of the brush to clean it, the Hertzko slicker brush is an Amazon favorite with a 4.5-star rating after more than 82,000 reviews. The gentle, wire bristles help detangle the undercoat and remove mats without scratching your dog’s delicate skin, which is why this brush is a top pick for most dog owners and has even been used on cats. This slicker brush works on all dog coat types, which makes it great for homes with multiple pets. Plus, with its anti-slip handle and comfortable grip, it’s easy and super comfortable to use. What fans say: “This design is awesome for collecting and disposing of dog hair! It works great on our Great Pyrenees/Red Heeler mix and she eagerly awaits her multiple daily brushings.”

2 The Best Brush For Shedding DakPets Deshedding Brush Amazon $15 See On Amazon — Also available on Chewy, $15 More than 48,000 customers have given this brush a 4.4-star rating, and it's easy to see why. For heavy shedders, the DakPets de-shedding brush is a heavy-duty option. It's designed to reduce pet shedding by up to 95 percent, dramatically cutting down on the amount of hair your pet leaves behind on your floor, sofa, or bed. It features a stainless steel comb and blade to remove hair without irritating your pet. The non-slip rubber handle makes grooming comfortable and easy on owners, too. This tool includes a lifetime money-back guarantee and can also be used on cats. Plus, customers found the brush easy to clean, as well. What fans say: “My dog sheds soooo much!! and I mean sooo much!! and this brush is my far the best brush I've ever purchased for her. it definitely helps slow down the shedding for a few days.”

3 An Easy-To-Use Brush That Helps Remove Dirt Bamboo Groom Palm-Held Brush For Pets Amazon $11 See On Amazon — Also available on Walmart, $12 The Bamboo Groom palm-held brush is both affordable and ergonomic, making brushing your four-legged bestie a breeze. This bristle-style brush has an elastic strap across the top to give you a secure grip. Just slip it into your palm and start brushing similar to the way you would pet your pooch. The subtle approach provides a calming, comfortable grooming experience. It’s made of 100 percent natural bamboo with soft boar bristles that won’t scratch your dog’s skin while also removing dirt and dry skin and adding shine. With a 4.4 rating, it's pet-parent-approved. What fans say: “A really great brush for cleaning shorthaired dogs! My pit bull loves the feel of this brush and it has made her coat very shiny and soft.”

4 The Best Glove Brush DELOMO Pet Grooming Gloves Amazon $14 See On Amazon If your dog dislikes brushes altogether, the Delomo pet grooming gloves can help. These grooming gloves make it easy to detangle your dog’s fur when grooming or during baths while reminding them of a gentle pet, rather than a stressful grooming session. Over 200 silicone tips work to massage and brush through your dog’s hair. Plus, the hair sticks to the gloves making clean-up a breeze. With over 37,000 five-star ratings, pet owners are thrilled with how well these grooming gloves work. What fans say: “Bought these as our dog hates being brushed or combed with other brushes. The dog immediately loved it, now whenever I put them on he lies down ready to be stroked with them. They do a good job at grooming and removing his loose hair.”

5 The Best Combo Brush BV Pet Brush Amazon $8 See On Amazon — Also available on Walmart, $8 The BV Pet Brush is a budget-friendly combo tool that delivers the best of both worlds. You get a bristle brush to remove dirt and a rounded pin side to help detangle. There are individual ventilation holes on this brush that make the pins flexible, so they adjust to your pet’s body without requiring a lot of pressure. This combo brush features an ergonomic handle with embedded grooves for a firmer grip. It can be used on all different lengths of hair. While you don't get handy features like a self-cleaning button, it's a great choice for light grooming and travel. What fans say: “Exactly what I was looking for to keep my dog's coats looking lovely. Worked quite nicely on a medium hair coat and short hair.

The Expert

Dr. Sabrina Kong DVM is a dog trainer & veterinary writer at WeLoveDoodles.