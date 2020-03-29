Butcher blocks have taken over kitchen islands — and marched across Instagram feeds — but their kitchen cred often comes with a hefty price tag. Yet, there's good news: the best butcher block cutting boards on Amazon offer beauty and utility at a variety of price points.

To find the one that's best for you, consider the following:

Whatever kind of wood you opt for, care for your butcher block by making sure to wash only by hand — resist the siren song of the dishwasher at all costs — and give it a light coat of oil every so often to maintain the wood’s quality and luster.

1 The Best Overall: A High-Quality Walnut Butcher Block Sonder Los Angeles Large End Grain Walnut Cutting Board Amazon $135 See On Amazon This end-grain walnut butcher block is my top choice for a cutting board because it packs a lot of functionality into a simple object, and it looks striking on the table. At 17 inches by 13 inches, it creates enough workspace for basic meal prep without taking over your countertops and is matched by a hearty 1.5-inch thickness. One side features a deep juice groove — but if you flip it over, you'll reveal a trio of built-in compartments for corralling chopped vegetables and the like, which also makes it a brilliant serving piece. It even comes with thoughtfully placed indented handles for carrying. Fans report: "I have been wanting a good cutting board, but when I finally settled on ordering from Sonder, little did I know I would be ordering the most beautiful and useful and may I say sexing cutting board. Its like a piece of art, it just looks so beautiful on my counter [...] It also has cut out handles on the sides and the grooves around the cutting board are great for catching liquids with prepping food on the other side.” Available in 1 size

2 The Editor’s Pick: An End Grain Oak Board That Won’t Break The Bank Daddy Chef End Grain Cutting Board Amazon $64 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a stunning end grain cutting board, look no further than this oak wood option. At 16 inches by 12 inches with a solid 1.5-inch thickness, it’s large enough for most cooking tasks, including making extremely aesthetic charcuterie boards. It has a juice groove on one side, and you can flip it over to work on a totally flat surface on the other side of the cutting board. There are two built-in handles on the sides that make it easy to carry, and it comes in multiple shapes and sizes, including some round options. Editor’s Note: “I’ve had this butcher block cutting board for almost a year, and I love it. The thick, solid oak wood is really durable for lots of chopping activities, and I love the look of it. It’s also super smartly designed, with a juice groove, handles on both sides, and silicone feet on the bottom so it never slips. It’s big and heavy, but it’s been a great investment for my kitchen.” — Amy Biggart Available in 7 options

3 A Budget-Friendly Butcher Block In Eco-Friendly Bamboo Royal Craft Wood Thick Bamboo Cutting Board Amazon $15 See On Amazon A 0.6-inch thick, study bamboo cutting board makes the list for being a great sustainable option at a very accessible price point. The lightweight wood is exceptionally water-resistant, naturally antimicrobial, and almost maintenance-free, so it's a great choice for anyone who is just starting out in the kitchen or wants to test drive this type of cutting board before investing in a more substantial (and heavier) piece. It features a classic drip groove and built-in indents for carrying, and it's backed by a five-year warranty. At 15 inches by 10 inches, it's smaller than other options on the list but for tiny kitchens, the compact size is a plus. Fans report: "Very sturdy and well crafted cutting board. Love the slick finish and the weight. Bought this as a gift for someone, and they love it!!” Available in 3 options

4 A Utilitarian Square Butcher Block In Gorgeous Yet Affordable Acacia Ironwood Gourmet Square Acacia Cutting Board Amazon $43 See On Amazon This no-frills square butcher block, in stunning end grain acacia, is extremely high quality for the price. While slightly thinner than a "traditional" block at 1.25 inches thick, its non-slip rubberized feet add stability. And since it measures 14 inches by 14 inches across, it still provides plenty of workspace for your knives to maneuver. Some shoppers noted that their board needed conditioning oil right out of the box, but added that the results are worth a little "wax on, wax off." Fans report: "The Iron Gourmet cutting board is excellent. Easy to clean, stylish and durable. Much more sanitary than the sink counter cutting board. It would make the perfect house warming gift. You may want to preserve with a little coconut oil. I highly recommend it.” Available in 1 size

5 An Extra Large Cutting Board For Ambitious Cooks La Mongoose Extra Large End Grain Acacia Cutting Board Amazon $57 See On Amazon This is my top pick for serious home chefs (and entertainers). This multifunction wünderboard combines an oversized 17-inch by 13-inch cut that offers plenty of prep space with a sturdy two-inch thickness that can take on ambitious kitchen jobs. The large butcher block in end-grain acacia wows with a wide trench, for catching food scraps and runoff. These features also make it brilliant for entertaining — just think of the cheese board mastery at hand! (There are also two built-in handles for easy carrying.) Fans report: "Needed a new cutting board and did some research to find Acacia wood is stronger than Maple/Oak, so I tried it out. I really like it, beautiful appearance and both sides of the board are useful. One side has the grooves along the edge to gather liquid and the other is flat. I'm quite happy with my purchase. Available in 1 size

6 Worth The Splurge: An Extra Thick Round Butcher Block From A Heritage Brand John Boos Round Chopping Block Amazon $256 See On Amazon Serious foodies and sustainable-living mavens take note: This heavyweight round butcher block from a American heritage brand is an heirloom-worthy investment worth passing down. (Psst – This also makes it a great gift registry item.) It's made in the United States from ultra-durable, end grain, northern hard rock maple (that's sustainably sourced), and spans a full eighteen inches in diameter, with a solid 3-inch thickness that exceeds most of the competition. If you want a durable cutting board that will last a lifetime, this one should probably be on your list. Fans report: "I bought this for my new place and my fiancee and I love this Boos block. It's very heavy and sturdy. We also purchased the oil and cream to maintain the wood. I read that the wood can dry and crack so buying the oil/cream will help preserve the wood and keep it moist. For the price of this block it would be smart to invest in them. Looks beautiful and I love cutting on it.” Available in 1 size