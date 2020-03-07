Whether you’re chopping veggies or carving meat, the best cutting boards on Amazon are a great asset to the modern-day cook. They make meal prep and cleanup a breeze, and some can even double as a board for serving cheese and snacks.

If you’re looking for a new cutting board, the most important factor to consider is which material the board is made of. Popular materials range from plastic to wood, and they all have pros and cons:

like acacia and teak are good options for cutting boards because they’re hard, durable, water-resistant, and won’t ruin your knives. But even the toughest wooden cutting boards require some care and should be regularly oiled to prevent cracks from developing over time. Bamboo is a popular cutting board option because it’s a sustainable material with antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, but it’s more porous than wood (it’s technically a grass) and is susceptible to cracking. To extend the life of bamboo, you must oil it frequently and make sure it doesn’t sit in water.

cutting boards are budget-friendly and easy to clean, store, and transport (picnic, anyone?), but they can harbor bacteria when they get deep cuts and retain odors over time. You may come across glass, marble, and slate cutting boards, which are non-porous and therefore easy to clean, but their hard surfaces damage knife blades, and I wouldn’t actually recommend them for chopping. With that in mind, you won’t find any glass, marble, or slate cutting boards on this list.

A smaller board can save space and be easily tucked away, while larger, heavier ones, which are ideal for carving large meats but can be cumbersome to move around. A heavy cutting board is also less likely to slip around on your counter if it gets wet, so if you’re considering a plastic, or lightweight bamboo cutting board, see if it has grippy feet or consider purchasing a nonslip mat to place under it. Many cutting boards feature drip grooves that catch excess liquid, which can help keep your workspace clean and dry when working with meat or juicy produce. Finally, some boards have additional features, such as handles to increase portability or pockets to help separate food.

From double-sided options to super lightweight ones, here are the best cutting boards on Amazon.

1. The Best Wood Cutting Board Sonder Los Angeles Winsome Cutting Board $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 16 by 12 by 1.5 inches (length by width by height) Weight: About 7 pounds The Sonder Los Angeles Winsome cutting board is as beautiful as it is practical. It's double-sided, featuring a deep juice groove that catches liquids when chopping on one side, and a wide recessed channel for serving crackers and other treats on the other. It's a heavy cutting board, but inset handles make carrying it a bit easier. It's made of acacia that's harvested from 100% sustainable plantations and has been certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). It comes with a one-year warranty — but make sure to keep it in healthy condition with a mineral oil like this one. Sonder Los Angeles also offers cutting boards that are 17 by 13 by 1.5 inches and 18 by 14 by 1.25 inches. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “The quality and utility of this board is hard to match. There are very few cutting boards out there that you can use to prepare a snack or dish and then still be proud enough to serve it to your guests on. [...] If you are the type of person that takes pride in your kitchen and home and you want something eco friendly that works as great as it looks, then this is the cutting board for you.”

3. The Best Plastic Cutting Board OXO Good Grips Utility Cutting Board $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Size: 15 by 10.5 by 0.5 inches (length by width by height) Weight: About 1.7 pounds The OXO Good Grips utility cutting board is made of polypropylene, a nonporous, odor-resistant, and sturdy plastic. It's reversible with a drip groove on one side and a flat surface on the other. Its nonslip edges keep the cutting board securely in place and also make it easy to carry. When you're done chopping, you can just pop it in the dishwasher for a deep clean — a convenience that isn't an option for any of the other boards on the list. OXO makes a larger cutting and carving board and a smaller prep cutting board, too. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “The beveled / rounded edges make picking up off the counter very easy. One side has the juice channel around the edge, which makes it easy to know which side is for meat and which side for veggies to prevent cross-contamination. The little feet do a nice job of gripping my countertop and it cleans up easily, too.”