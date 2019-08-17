Cleaning up your hardwood floors doesn't have to be a massive, messy job. In fact, the best cordless vacuums for hardwood floors make cleaning a breeze with flexible movement and powerful suction, all without a cord holding you back.

If you're anything like me, the sooner you can get through cleaning, the better. The key to moving quickly through your floor-cleaning routine is to find a cordless vacuum that suits your home but won't damage your floors. Luckily, finding a vacuum that works well on hardwood surfaces can be as simple as selecting one with the right attachments. Many vacuums (including all the ones on this list), will either have built-in soft bristles, or a soft bristle attachment that is designed to prevent scratches.

Beyond that, make sure you shop for one best for your specific home. For example, if your rooms are small or have sharp angles and hard-to-reach corners, you'll want to invest in a vacuum with a flexible head with edge-clearing bristles. And if you have a lot of surface to cover, be sure to look at the weight on your vacuum — you'll want something lightweight that's easy to push around.

No matter which way you go, finding the best cordless vacuum for your hardwood floors is essential if you want to cut down on cleaning time. Here's a round-up of some of the best choices on the market to help you narrow it down.

1 The Best Overall: Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Hoover Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $140 See On Amazon With a simple button control, you can adjust the soft bristles on this powerful cordless vacuum to pop out and disappear from the vacuum head. That makes it a versatile vacuum that won't damage your hardwood floors, but can easily be adjusted for other surfaces as well. It features a lithium-ion battery system with interchangeable 18-volt batteries so you can vacuum your entire house without worrying about charging up your vacuum in between rooms. It also features Hoover's patented WindTunnel Technology, which creates a mini wind tunnel of suction to lift dirt and debris from flat surfaces. With edge-clearing bristles (that are also soft on your hardwoods) and an extreme recline handle, this vacuum can reach just about any spot you can think of. Plus, with nearly 10,000 glowing Amazon reviews and a great price, this cordless vacuum is a fan-favorite all around. What fans with hardwood floors say: "Perfect for hardwood floors! [...] This little machine is amazing! I'm actually kind of in love with it. Amazing suction power - you'd never know it was cordless. Very easy to store and charges fast. Great to get around with. While I mainly use on hard surfaces, when you turn the brushes on, it's very works very well on carpet as well. Overall - fantastic product!"

2 The Runner Up: Shark Ion P50 Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Shark Ion P50 Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Amazon $350 See On Amazon One big reason that this this upright vacuum costs so much is that it comes with a one-hour continuous run time, far longer than your standard cordless vacuum. It also has three cleaning modes, including upright mode for deep cleaning on larger surfaces, stick mode for a more flexible, under furniture reach, and handheld mode for everything in between. The rotating bristle head on this vac does a fantastic job of protecting expensive hardwood floors. There are even two different roller heads — one for large debris and the other for fine dust — so you can literally vacuum it all. The only downside is this option is a bit pricier than some other cordless vacuums out there. But if you want to cover a large space in a short amount of time, it's worth the investment. What fans with hardwood floors say: "It cleans my carpet and hardwood floors extremely well. I like the ease and convenience of using this cordless vacuum."

3 The Most Affordable: Dirt Devil Power Swerve Pet Dirt Devil Power Swerve Pet Amazon $87 See On Amazon This cheap cordless vacuum is an effective option for everyday cleanup that won't break the bank. While the description states that this vacuum is for pets, it can definitely be used in any home — with or without pets. The rolling brush head is designed for both bare floors and carpet. The Power Swerve Pet is lightweight (just 5.5 pounds) and has a low profile, which makes it easy to maneuver around your living space. It's also super easy to clean, according to reviewers. It won't offer as much suction or as long of a run time (15 minutes) as more expensive options — but at under $100, it's a steal, especially for smaller messes or spaces. What fans with hardwood floors say: "I really love this vacuum and my favorite thing is the removable brush head. I have two daughters plus myself that shed lots of hair and I love that you can take the brush out and remove the hair easily. For a little vacuum it has a decent amount of suction and it works great on tile and wood. I even use it on my rugs and it does the job."

4 The Most Affordable Convertible Vacuum: Black + Decker Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum Black + Decker Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum Amazon $149 See On Amazon While more than one vacuum on this list can be converted from handheld use to an upright vacuum, this 2-in-1 vacuum does so at the best price. This convertible vacuum has two rows of bristles to prevent the hard plastic of the vacuum head from scratching against your hardwood floors. Even better, when you need to clean a smaller area like a couch or cushions, you can just detach the handheld vacuum from the base and snap it back in when you're finished. The auto-suction feature adjusts on its own according to the type of flooring you're cleaning. It even comes with an on-board extension tool to help you reach every corner, and the smart tech sensor lets you know how much battery power is left so you never have to guess. What fans with hardwood floors say: "I cannot love this vacuum enough. We have all hardwood floors and tile in the kitchen, so this vacuum has become my every day vacuum. Very light and easy to maneuver!"