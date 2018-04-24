If you have ever installed, treated, repaired, or sealed hardwood floors in your home, you know how expensive it can get. The last thing you want to do is ruin your expensive wood floors with an inferior cleaning product. The best mops for hardwood floors can keep your floors clean, shiny, and looking their best — and they won't weaken floors with excess water or chemicals.

There are a few good options for cleaning hardwood floors, but a microfiber mop is probably your best bet. A mop that cleans with microfiber is generally preferred over a conventional mop because it can attract and retain dirt and liquids better than other mops. The shape of the microfiber is the secret to why it's so effective: it works like a squeegee that picks up dirt and other messes and holds onto it instead of dragging it around. That being said, if you have the money to invest in a mop, there are higher tech electric mops that take the arm work out of lifting dirt and grime and can leave your floors looking polished.

It should also be noted that the cleaning agent you use while mopping hardwood floors is equally important, and it's best to stay away from harsh chemicals and choose more natural cleaning methods. Wood floors should be damp-mopped only — it's important to avoid saturating the floor with excess water. As far as cleaning agents go, make sure you read labels carefully and only select cleaners that are made for sealed wood. When in doubt, a little white vinegar diluted in water works like a charm.

These four mops for hardwood floors will take some of the stress out of cleaning and protecting your floors.

1 A Classic Mop And Bucket System With A Microfiber Head And Hands-Free Wringer Amazon O-Cedar Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket $30 AmazonBuy Now The best thing you can do for your hardwood floors is keep harsh chemicals, soap, and excessive amounts of water as far away from them as possible. This is easier to do when you use a microfiber mop that has electrostatic properties and can attract dirt and grime without serious detergents. This mop and bucket system features a mop with a built-in wringer and a bucket with a foot pedal that allows you to remove excess water from the mop without using your hands. Depending on how much water you wring out, you can mop hardwood floors with nothing more than a damp microfiber pad, which is safer for sealed wood. The bucket even has a splash guard to keep water from spilling out onto floors. Another unique feature this mop offer is its triangular head that reaches deep into corners. Plus, it's designed with a 360-degree rotation so you can easily slide it under furniture. This mop boasts more than 5,000 positive reviews — and at $30, it won't break the bank.

2 A Microfiber Mop With Double-Sided Cloths For Wet And Dry Mopping Amazon Mr. Siga Professional Microfiber Mop $25 AmazonBuy Now Considering how much grime and bacteria your mop comes into contact with every time you clean, there's something comforting about this microfiber mop, which has removable and washable cloths that you can use over and over again. The mop cloth is also conveniently double-sided: on one side you'll find microfiber and on the other side a plush material. The blue microfiber side is ideal for attracting dust and hair and can be used for wet and dry mopping, while the beige plush side can be used when waxing floors to make them super shiny. This mop also comes with one dirt removal scrubbing pad that's great for stubborn caked-on messes. And its 360-degree swivel pole adjusts to different heights and makes cleaning in tight spots a lot easier.

3 An Electric Mop That Has A Gentle Scrubbing Action Amazon Bissell Spinwave Powered Hardwood Floor Mop and Cleaner $96 AmazonBuy Now If your motto while mopping your floors is: the less you have to do, the better, then this luxury (and kind of fancy) mop is for you. It's powerful enough to give soiled hardwood floors an effective scrub without scratching them, it includes both soft touch pads for light cleaning and scrub pads for messes, and it features a built-in cleaning spray function that disperses a mist — just enough to get the job done without coating your hardwood floors with liquid. Bissell sells a separate multi-surface cleaning solution that you can add to the mop's tank and that's safe for several floors types, including sealed wood. Or you can use water and white vinegar or another type of floor cleaner. You can thank this mop's dual rotating spin pads for cutting down the time it takes to clean your floors. You may pay a little more for this mop, but it's time-saving bells and whistles make it well worth the price, according to hundreds of reviewers.