Whether you prefer Chicago- or Detroit-style, the best deep dish pizza pans come in a variety of materials and shapes. The right pan for your home will depend on the type of pizza you want to make, but regardless, it should heat dough evenly and release the crust easily when it's ready.

If you're well into your search, you may have already discovered that some of the most common materials are carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and cast iron. Carbon steel works well in terms of heating up evenly, but it requires extra care to prevent it from rusting. Stainless steel is sturdier and more budget-friendly, however, it does tend to burn crust more easily. Aluminum is another affordable option with an impressively short heat time, and while it won't rust, it is susceptible to corrosion if not cared for properly. And cast iron is a heavy-duty material that can lend a rich flavor to your pizzas, however, it will also require careful maintenance to avoid rusting. Whichever material you choose, keep in mind that dark-colored pans are more likely to burn crust than light-colored pans.

In addition to material, you’ll also want to consider the type of pizza you want to make. If Detroit-style pizza is something you prefer, you'll want a square pan that can create an airy, light center and a crispy crust. For Chicago-style pizza, you'll need a sturdy, round pan that won't buckle under the weight of your creation. And if you're trying to please multiple palates at once, consider a set of mini pans, so everyone can have their pizza just how they like it.

I’ve put together a list of options to help guide your pizza-making decisions. Read on to find the pan that's best for your needs.

1 The Best Carbon Steel Deep Dish Pan Chicago Metallic Deep Dish Pizza Pan Amazon $21 See On Amazon Also available from Bed Bath & Beyond, $28 and Home Depot, $17 Pros: Nearly 2,000 fans on Amazon, carbon steel material heats up evenly Cons: carbon steel is more prone to rusting Dimensions: 14 inches (diameter) by 1.5 inches (height) What's great about it: Made out of sturdy carbon steel, this Chicago Metallic deep dish pan has a nonstick coating that you can count on to successfully release your pizza after baking. While you can put this pan in the dishwasher, it's recommended by the manufacturer to hand-wash it for a longer lifespan. One reviewer wrote: "Yes please! Best deep pan I’ve ever owned. Heat distribution is very even and what a breeze to clean! If you like to make deep dish pizza this is a must!"

2 The Best Cast Iron Pan Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet With 2 Loop Handles $70 See On Amazon Also available from Home Depot, $70 and Wayfair, $70 Pros: 2,600 fans on Amazon, pre-seasoned cast iron adds flavor, deepest design of all options, most expensive option Cons: heavier than other options, may need to be re-seasoned occasionally Dimensions: 17 inches (diameter) by 2 inches (height) What's great about it: Pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, this Lodge seasoned cast iron skillet is a versatile deep dish pan that can provide your pizzas with rich flavor. It's designed with two handles for ease and security when you're removing it from the oven. To best preserve this pan, it should be hand-washed without harsh detergent and then immediately dried. You also may need to re-season it periodically. One reviewer wrote: "I absolutely love this pan because of the everyday handles. I can get more on top of the stove or in the oven because of the handles. I use cast iron for almost all my cooking, even pies and pizza. Makes crusts beautiful and brown."

3 The Best Aluminum Deep Dish Pan Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Deep Dish Pizza Amazon $25.50 See On Amazon Also available from Home Depot, $23 and Nordic Ware, $26 Pros: excellent heat conductivity, lightweight, reinforced rim prevents warping Cons: aluminum can corrode over time if not cared for properly Dimensions: 14 inches (diameter) by 1.75 inches (height) What's great about it: Durable and easy to use, this pure aluminum deep dish pan will never rust. It features superior heat conductivity and a reinforced rim that prevents warping. Just be sure to note that this one is hand-wash only. One reviewer wrote: "You can make a great deep dish pizza with this that will be amazing. It was delivered promptly and made a pizza that everyone enjoyed."

4 The Best Square Deep Dish Pan Detroit Style Pizza Company Authentic Steel Pan Amazon $39 See On Amazon Also available from Detroit Style Pizza Company, $32 Pros: ideal for Detroit-style pies Cons: more likely to burn crusts if you’re not careful Dimensions: 10 inches by 14 inches by 2.5 inches What's great about it: For those who enjoy making Detroit-style pizzas, this Detroit Style Pizza Company pan is ideal. Made out of steel, it's super sturdy and designed to be nonstick, thanks to a nontoxic coating made from a canola oil blend. This pan is probably best for those who are more seasoned at-home pizza-makers because its dark color can easily burn the crust and it requires diligent care. In fact, you should never wash a Detroit-style pizza pan with soap and water. One reviewer wrote: "As a former Detroiter living on the West Coast it's impossible to find the Detroit style pizza here. This pan is awesome and makes perfect Detroit style pizza. I love that it came pre-seasoned and ready to go."