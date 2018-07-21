A bedroom fan can improve your quality of sleep, help you rest soundly, and awake refreshed. But, the simple fact is, most fans can technically be considered "bedroom" fans if you place them in your bedroom. So what actually makes for a great bedroom fan? The key is quiet performance. The best fans for bedrooms will quietly perform without disturbing you while you sleep.

Sound is measured in decibels (dB), and most of the fans below include a decibel rating that lets you quickly gauge the noise output. For example, a 30-decibel fan is as quiet as a whisper, though fans producing up to 50 decibels can still be considered quiet. Some brands do not list decibel ratings for their bedroom fans, but their quiet performance is backed up by user reviews on Amazon.

From there, it just comes down to picking one that fits well in your space, works with your budget, and comes with any add-on features you want to have, like remote controls or auto-shutoffs for overnight usage. This list features floor and desk fans that take up hardly any space, an ultra-quiet pedestal fan, a slim tower fan that can fit into tight spaces, and more.

If you’re ready to make those uncomfortably warm nights a little more peaceful and serene, here are the best fans for your bedroom that will keep you cool without interrupting your sleep.

1 The Overall Best Fan For Bedrooms Lasko Portable Electric Oscillating Tower Fan Amazon $64 See On Amazon Decibels: Not listed This tower fan is a favorite with Amazon shoppers, boasting over 28,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating. It features three quiet fan speeds that reviewers describe as soothing white noise. The fan is 42 inches tall and oscillates to provide a cooling breeze. And thanks to the remote control, you can adjust the speed, set a timer, and turn on the nighttime setting (which decreases fan speed and dims the control lights) while lying comfortably in bed. One glowing review: “Awesome fan! I can't rave enough about it. In fact, after I got this fan running in our bedroom, I purchased a second one for my home office. I love the oscillating feature, the remote capability, and the noise level is quiet (almost like white noise). And the design looks fabulous in my home! I highly recommend this fan!”

2 The Runner-Up Dreo 42” Tower Fan Amazon $80 See On Amazon Decibels: 48dB on high speed If you like the tower fan style but want to know the exact noise level before buying, this bladeless fan has a noise range between 34 and 48 decibels. The powerful motor moves air at 24 square feet per second, helping to cool you off in a hurry. It also has six speeds and three modes to choose from, including a sleep mode that gradually decreases the fan’s speed. There’s also an auto mode that adjusts the fan’s speed according to the room’s temperature, and a timer setting. Plus, the fan has 90-degree oscillation and comes with a remote control. One glowing review: “I love this fan! It’s sturdy, strong & breezy, quiet and had a lot of neat controls and options. The sleep mode is great. It turns off the clock and gradually reduces the fan speed to level 1. It helps you stay cool when you first get into bed and doesn’t disturb you with a blast in the face as you wake up.”

3 The Best Pedestal Fan Rowenta Turbo Silence Oscillating Stand Fan Amazon $122 See On Amazon Decibels: 35dB This quiet oscillating fan is a great choice if you want a powerful breeze at a “whisper-quiet” noise level. The bedroom fan offers five different speed settings, including “turbo boost” if you need some extra strong airflow on a super hot night, as well as a “silent night mode” if you need it to be as soundless as possible while you get some shut-eye. One glowing review: “Our bedroom doesn't have a ceiling fan, and we wanted a quiet, gentle fan to provide a little extra cooling in the summer. This is the second summer we've used it, and it continues to work well. We have the fan positioned about 5 feet from the foot of the bed, and we barely hear it on the silent setting.”

4 The Best For Large Bedrooms Vornado 660 Large Whole Room Air Circulator Fan Amazon $100 See On Amazon Decibels: 54dB on high speed, according to the brand website This powerful fan for large spaces made almost every list of the best fans for a reason: The deep-pitched blades move air up to 100 feet, so you’ll get a comfortable breeze no matter how large your bedroom is. Using a glide bar that offers a 90-degree tilt, this fan provides both horizontal and vertical airflow and has four different speed settings: whisper-quiet, low, high, and turbo. One glowing review: “I really love this fan. I have a large bedroom and use it to keep the air flowing in my hot room since my room receives a lot of direct sunlight even with the blinds closed. The four settings are really well tuned [...].”

5 The Best Budget Buy PELONIS Box Fan Amazon $25 See On Amazon Decibels: 50dB on high speed Though it's compact, this bedroom fan still offers three speed settings, 80-degree oscillation, adjustable tilt, and an impressive 16-foot reach on the highest setting. The small fan is easy to place anywhere in your bedroom (and move to another room if needed) and it has a removable grill that allows you to wash away dust. What’s more, this fan boasts over 3,000 perfect five-star reviews. One glowing review: “Cannot go wrong with this lightweight but effective little fan. Has all the necessary features...adjustable up and down and rotating movement...powerful breeze...quiet and most of all...can be taken apart as easily as it is put together to allow for cleaning.”

6 The Best Fan & Air Purifier ULTTY Bladeless Fan & Air Purifier Amazon $150 See On Amazon Decibels: Under 32dB on sleep mode Not only is this bladeless fan incredibly quiet, but it also functions as an air purifier. The fan’s replaceable HEPA filter removes 99.97% of particles, including dust, smoke, and pollen, purifying up to 320 square feet. The fan has nine speed settings and three modes to choose from, as well as 90-degree oscillation. It also comes with a remote control, so you can adjust airflow without leaving your bed. You can also set a timer for up to eight hours. One glowing review: “We have this fan in our bedroom. The dust has been reduced considerably. Very pleased with fan power, quietness and air flow. Would buy again, in fact we might get one for our other bedrooms.”

7 This Personal Fan With Vintage Style Vornado VFAN Mini Classic Personal Fan Amazon $40 See On Amazon Decibels: 43dB on high speed This quiet personal fan has a fun retro design and a small footprint (measuring 8.3 inches tall and 7.1 inches wide), so it’s a perfect addition to your bedside table. The fan has two manual speed settings and a tilting head that allows you to direct the airflow. This classic design is available in green (featured), taupe, and vintage white, and the fan also comes in four other colors with a modern wire base. One glowing review: “This little fan is adorable. I use it in lieu of a noise machine and am so glad to have been able to remove my 20 year old floor fan from our small bedroom. I’m highly impressed with the quality - it’s surprisingly heavy for its size and feels built to last. And, it’s charming to look at - like a statue on my nightstand. Love it.”

8 The Quietest Fan Greentech Environmental pureFlow QT7 Bladeless Fan Amazon $99 See On Amazon Decibels: 13dB In terms of noise level, this ultra-quiet desk fan falls somewhere between the sound of breathing and rustling leaves, so it won’t interrupt your sleep with loud rotations. The bladeless fan has 12 speed settings and a timer, which can be set manually or using the remote control, and an oscillating head that moves vertically and horizontally. What’s more, the energy-efficient fan boasts an impressive 30-foot reach. One glowing review: “This fan is super quiet! More settings than most fans. I use it in my bedroom and couldn't be happier. Worth every penny.”

9 This Space-Saving Window Fan Comfort Zone CZ310R Window Fan Amazon $50 See On Amazon Decibels: 41dB If you don’t have room for a fan on the floor or your bedside table, this window fan has accordion sides that can be adjusted to fit windows between 23.5 and 37 inches. You can choose between three speeds and a remote control is included for easy adjustments. The fan also has three functions: a circulating one to move air around a room, a cooling option, and an exhaust function to remove stale air. Plus, it comes with a removable bug screen to keep pesky insects out of your room. One glowing review: “Smooth, quiet, and powerful sums it up well. Remote works flawlessly. I've often had it running 24 hours a day, and it's been a life-saver this very hot summer.”