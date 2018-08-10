Studies have shown that half of all adult Americans may suffer from gum disease. So if you've finally come around to one of the best toothpaste for gums, you'll be happy to know there are plenty of great choices that fight gingivitis, aka inflammation of the gums. But, what do doctors recommend?

According to dentist Dr. Lee Gause, founder of Smile Design Manhattan, the ingredients you find in toothpaste vary greatly, in particular because different people need different things. His recommendation? "Someone with a family predisposition to gum disease may want something with stannous fluoride."

If you're not familiar, stannous fluoride is a type of fluoride, a mineral often found in toothpaste or tap water, with anti-bacterial properties. This means it fights against gum disease and protects against cavities. But, it does have a drawback. People who use the ingredient may find themselves more prone to tooth stains.

And, while fluorides are considered generally safe to consume, holistically-oriented people may be concerned about the effect of long-term exposure and prefer to skip it all together. If that describes you, you can find a fluoride-free toothpaste that's still beneficial for gums.

However, it’s important, says Dr. Gause, to consult with your dentist to find out what toothpaste may work best for your individual needs. For serious cases of periodontitis, for example, you may want to consider a prescription-only toothpaste.

This is a lot to consider, so to help you out these are the best toothpaste for gums you can buy over the counter.

1 Overall Best Amazon Parodontax Clean Mint Toothpaste for Bleeding Gums $6 Amazon Buy Now What makes Parodontax's toothpaste so effective is the key ingredient stannous fluoride. Unlike the more commonly found sodium fluoride, stannous fluoride is clinically proven to be 40 percent more effective at reducing bleeding gums, which is often the first sign of gum disease. According to some of the product's rave Amazon reviewers, using Parodontax toothpaste has helped heal or reduce their gum inflammation significantly. One fan gushes, "Gave it a try. So glad that I did. My gums are much healthier. Works better than any other product I have tried for this." And if reviewers and ingredients don't convince you, rest assured Paradontax is a company that specializes in toothpaste for gum disease and gingivitis. They even make a few different options specifically designed to fight it, including extra fresh and the clean mint option above.

2 Best Whitening Toothpaste For Gums Amazon Crest Gum Detoxify + Whitening 2 Step Toothpaste $13 Amazon Buy Now This two-in-one whitening and gum-detoxifying toothpaste combines an activated foam that neutralizes gingivitis and plaque around your gum-line with a whitening gel that polishes away surfaces stains, ensuring that your gums will stay protected from bacteria while your tooth enamel remains as white as possible. At $13, it is a bit on the pricier side, but the manufacturer claims that the product is clinically proven to show improved gum health and whiter teeth in just one week's time. For those who want the benefits of using stannous fluoride but are concerned about the potential risk of teeth staining, you can have the best of both worlds with this toothpaste.