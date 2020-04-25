To keep tile looking pristine in the bathroom or kitchen — whether it needs a good cleaning or a total redo — the best grout pens allow you to color or remove mold, mildew, and other stains from grout with precision and little-to-no scrubbing.

What To Consider When Shopping For Grout Pens

Because grout is porous, it absorbs dirt and stains and can be notoriously hard to keep clean. When water and mild household cleaners aren’t enough to remove stains, chlorine bleach is a powerful stain remover that also tackles germs, and it can be used occasionally on grout — just don't mix it with vinegar. However, for targeted application and to avoid getting the cleaner getting on your skin, clothes, or other unwanted areas, opt for a bleach pen like the one I’ve included below. To remove stubborn mold and mildew from grout, though, consider a powerful gel cleaner that sets for a few hours and then allows you to wipe away buildup without the hassle of scrubbing.

In addition to grout cleaner pens, there are also handy options to whiten grout or change the color entirely without having to re-grout all your tile. If you want to switch from light grout that shows stains easily to a darker color that conceals better, you can do it with an easy-to-use water-based ink pen, and there are often several shades to choose from. Many of these grout color pens come in multiple sizes so you can find the best fit for the grout lines on your walls or floors, too.

In a hurry? Here are the best grout pens to buy:

1. The Best For Whitening: Rainbow White Grout Pen

2. The Best For Darker Colors: Rainbow Grout Pen

3. A Best-Selling Gel For Removing Mold & Mildew: Skylarlife Mold & Mildew Remover

4. The Best For Grout Touch-Ups: Red Devil Pre-Mixed Grout Repair Tube

5. The Most Versatile For Cleaning: Clorox Bleach Pen

When it’s time to clean or give your tile a makeover, these are the best grout pens that will make your tile look like new.

1 The Best For Whitening Rainbow White Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon The Rainbow white grout pen is a best-selling grout pen on Amazon, and it makes it super easy to whiten all types of wall and floor grout. This method works best for light-colored grout that needs a refresh, not for changing a dark grout to white. After thoroughly cleaning the grout, apply the water-based ink to brighten grout lines and cover stains caused by mold and mildew. The fast-drying formula is water-resistant and should withstand regular cleaning, but you may want to avoid harsh tile cleaners to make it last longer. The formula is also low-odor and nontoxic so it’s safe to use in enclosed areas, and it’s antibacterial to protect against future mold and mildew. Choose from two sizes: the 5-millimeter pen is for narrow grout and covers about 60 meters, while the 15-millimeter pen covers about 40 meters. According to a fan: “I purchased this grout pen for the grout in my shower tile. The grout was stained orange and no amount of scrubbing would change that [...] This grout pen worked perfectly. Not only was it super easy to use (think of a paint marker where you just have to pump the tip down a few times and to get it flowing), but it made an instant difference.”

2 The Best For Darker Colors Rainbow Grout Pen Amazon $12 See On Amazon This easy-to-use Rainbow grout pen allows you to change or restore the color of grout lines. The water-based, nontoxic ink covers grout stains and features an antibacterial formula to prevent future mold and mildew from building up. It’s quick-drying, has low odor, and can be used on all types of wall and floor grout. The ink is water-resistant, but as with the whitening pen mentioned above, you may want to avoid using harsh tile cleaners. The pen comes in 5 or 15 millimeters and in one color: black. It’s also available in ivory, brown, gray, dark gray, and beige. You may want to purchase multiple pens if you’re planning to cover a lot of grout — one 15-millimeter pen offers about 40 meters of coverage. According to a fan: “This grout pen made such a huge difference in my DIY. It took me less than three hours to clean, tape, color, let dry and clean again. The original white grout at the fireplace was an eyesore between the black granite. Without having to replace the grout this pen enabled me to change the color. I even had enough left over to utilize a paintbrush to get in between hard to reach cracks. Highly recommended!”

3 A Best-Selling Gel For Removing Mold & Mildew Skylarlife Home Mold & Mildew Remover Gel Amazon $14 See On Amazon The concentrated Skylarlife mold and mildew remover gel is a great alternative to pens for removing pesky mold and mildew buildup on the grout in the bathroom and kitchen without scrubbing. In a well-ventilated area, use the handy applicator tip to apply the gel to dry grout. Wait six to eight hours, then wipe away all the yuck. According to a fan: “I had some mold spots in my bathroom I couldn't seem to remove. I tried having it soak in bleach and bought other cleaning products [...] I put this stuff on it and let it sit for a few hours, and the mold completely went away!”

4 The Best For Grout Touch-Ups Red Devil Pre-Mixed Tile Grout Repair Tube Amazon $9 See On Amazon For minor grout touch-ups and repairs, the Red Devil grout repair is super helpful. The pre-mixed white grout is acrylic-based, and it can be used on ceramic and mosaic tile. Once dry, it’s resistant to water and mildew. Keep in mind: When applying grout, you should protect your skin and wear gloves. According to a fan: “If you’ve ever worked with grouting tiles you’ll really like the ease of using this pre-mixed grout for limited repairs. It works like caulk.”