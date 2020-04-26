The Best Mug Warmers For Keeping Your Coffee & Tea Hot All Day Long

If you've had one too many cold teas or trips to the microwave to reheat your coffee, a mug warmer with a heating plate could save you time and keep your taste buds happy. When you're looking for one of the best mug warmers, the goal is to find a reliable device that does what it says it will do: keep your beverage toasty for as long as you need.

The first thing to think about is where you'll most likely use a warmer and how important temperature control is to you. If you drink your coffee at your work table, you may want something that's compact, with a cord long enough to keep it within reach. An auto-off function is also a welcome safety feature for anyone who gets distracted and forgets to finish their drink.

If you're someone who has a strong opinion about the exact right temperature for your brew, choose a mug warmer with multiple settings to further customize your drinking ritual. And if you're never sitting down long enough to drink a full cup, there's even a smart, self-warming mug that gives you the ultimate flexibility.

With all that in mind, scroll below to select one of the best mug warmers on Amazon to fit your sipping style.

1 The Overall Best VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $27 See On Amazon The Vobaga coffee mug warmer has several standout features and more than 1,100 Amazon reviewers giving it a perfect five-star rating. For starters, the hot plate has three simplified high-medium-low temperature settings, a four-hour auto-shutoff function, and it's available in a handful of charming colors, including pink, crisp white, and sky blue (pictured). The 3.5-inch hot plate is big enough for most cups and is safe to use with stainless steel, ceramic, and glass mugs. The cord is also an ample 5-feet long. Fans loved: “I use this product DAILY in my home office. I am on the phone a lot and don’t always have a lot of time to drink my coffee before it gets cold. This keeps it at the perfect temperature for me until I am able to finish it.”

2 The Best For Warming And Cooling YEOSEN 2-in-1 Mug Warmer and Cooler Amazon $45 See On Amazon The YEOSEN two-in-one mug warmer and cooler is perfect for hot and cold beverages. While your tea and coffee will stay hot at 131 degrees Fahrenheit, you can also use this two-in-one mug for yogurt, ice cream, and beer. Because of the mug's instant cooling technology, beverages can go from room temperature to ice-cold six times faster than being in the refrigerator. Although this warmer comes with its own convenient mug that’s easy to carry around, it will also fit any flat bottom coffee mugs, glasses, and baby bottles. Fans loved: “The cooling works incredibly well! I was skeptical because all reviews seemed to be about the black pad, the blue with cup works great. Bought it for a bedside drink cooler as I often wake up thirsty and have no doubt this will do the trick.”

3 The Best For Adjusting To An Exact Temperature COSORI Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $30 See On Amazon The digital temperature display on the high-quality stainless steel COSORI mug warmer can be changed one degree at a time (note: you can also switch the panel to Fahrenheit or Celsius), so you can keep your fresh brew to your exact level of warmth and then adjust once you're closer to needing a refill. It comes with a 5-foot cord and is safe for glass, ceramic, iron, and steel mugs, though the manufacturer mentions it's best suited for flat metal mugs. Thanks to its adjustable temperature and the rimless 3.5-inch plate, this model can also double a heated cooking surface for melting butter or chocolate — meaning you won't need to dirty up your double-broiler bigger or larger pots when your recipe only calls for softening smaller amounts of an ingredient. Just note that there is no auto-off feature, so be mindful if you're going to step away for longer lengths of time. Fans loved: “I have 2 of these now and they work very well. For starters this is the only cup warmer I've found that truly lets you adjust the temperature. Others are only adjustable in the sense that they have a setting for 135 degrees and one for 175 and you can select which you prefer. This model allows you to select any temp in the quite large range and heats very quickly.”

4 The Most Affordable Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Though the Mr. Coffee mug warmer doesn't have a ton of bells and whistles, it does have more than 5,900 glowing 5-star reviews because it's reliable and affordable. There's one single temperature setting for warming up its plate and it will fit cups with a 3.25-inch diameter. With a cord measuring just over 5.5-feet long, this pick has the longest reach on this list. While there is no auto-off function, a light indicator lets you know when the unit is on, serving as a reminder to switch off when you're done with your morning Joe. Fans loved: “I have had this for over 2.5 years. I've used it pretty much every day I work, and this warmer has seen me through 3 different jobs. I can't live without it. I'm looking at it right now and it makes me so happy. It keeps my coffee at the perfect temperature so that I can sip on it throughout the morning without ever having to deal with lukewarm coffee... Great value for money, especially considering how many coffees I bought that I would have otherwise tossed after it got cold.”

5 The Best Self-Warming Smart Mug Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug (10 Ounces) Amazon $127 See On Amazon Once charged, the battery of this 10-ounce Ember smart mug will keep your coffee hot on its own for about an hour. You can also place the mug on the included charging coaster for all-day use. Use the Ember app on your smartphone to set the ideal temperature, customize presets for different beverages, set timers for a perfectly steeped cup of tea, and even receive notifications when your drink has reached the perfect temperature. Get it in black or white. Fans loved: “This thing is my new best friend. I never realized how bad drinking lukewarm or cold coffee was until I bought the Ember... Let me tell you: I'll never go back to a regular ceramic mug. I drink about half a pot of coffee every morning, which takes about two hours, and didn't realize that I was drinking cold coffee about half an hour in. It's so odd to have every sip of coffee be the perfect temperature, but I love it!”

6 The Best With A Built-In Charger USB Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $26 See On Amazon A mug warmer with a built-in USB only makes sense for your workspace. Charge your phone using the warmer's USB output port, while your cup of coffee also keeps warm at a constant 131 degrees Fahrenheit. Customers also love the automatic shut-off feature using its built-in gravity induction switch. Just place your cup on the base, and the warmer will automatically turn on. Remove the cup, and it will stop heating. Cleaning is a breeze because of the glass panel design. If you’re seeking convenience, this is the mug warmer for you. Fans loved: “This is being used as a cup warmer and candle wax warmer. I love that it has multiple uses. The safety feature of auto shut-off when the cup or other container is removed. It is also quite handy to have extra USB ports for charging various devices.”

7 The Best For On The Go Tech Tools Heated Smart Travel Mug (16 Ounces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Take this heated travel mug on the road to keep your coffee hot to the last drop. Plug in the included 12V adapter plug into your car's outlet to start warming up your beverage. The 16-ounce mug will fit into most cup holders and has four heat settings, which you can control via a digital panel. Fans loved: “I was tired of driving cold coffee by the time I got to the work site so I decided to give this a try... I drink coffee black so I did not have to worry about creamer going bad but this worked perfectly. Held temp for a few hours so I was always drinking hot coffee. Absolute winner for me.”