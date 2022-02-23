Whether you're in the mood for a traditional drip coffee, latte, tea, or a cold brew, the best all-in-one coffee machines provide the features needed to satisfy your coffee cravings. For a lower price, minimalist models brew perfect cups of coffee and espresso. If you're willing to spend a little more, you’ll find machines with built-in milk frothers and automated features that take you from zero to cafe-quality espresso drinks with the simple push of a button.

Features

Some all-in-one coffee machines are designed to simply brew coffee and espresso (or coffee and tea), while others offer a variety of café-style drinks thanks to the addition of milk frothing wands that can whip up lattes and cappuccinos. There are even machines with built-in coffee bean grinders for the freshest brew possible, cup warmers for keeping your drink piping hot, or alternately, a temperature setting specifically designed for iced drinks. If convenience is your top priority, you’ll find a few models on this list that use hassle-free capsules.

Brew Size

Whether you’re a one-and-done type of coffee drinker or you prefer to linger over a few cups throughout the morning, you’ll find all-in-one coffee machines that offer a variety of brew sizes. Some of the machines on this list are ideal for brewing single cups — and have fewer parts to wash as a result. Others come with carafes that can accommodate up to 12 cups (look for thermal carafes if you want to keep coffee warm for even longer) and one machine on this list can brew coffee straight into a travel mug so you can take your drink on the go.

The machines below promise to expand the horizons of your coffee-making potential and add a touch of luxury to your daily routine.

1. The Best For Most

Brew Sizes: Single cup, extra-large cup, travel mug, multi-serve travel mug (ounces not specified for cups), half carafe, and 10-cup full glass carafe

Single cup, extra-large cup, travel mug, multi-serve travel mug (ounces not specified for cups), half carafe, and 10-cup full glass carafe Drinks: Brewed coffee, iced coffee, iced or hot cappuccinos, macchiatos, lattes

Brewed coffee, iced coffee, iced or hot cappuccinos, macchiatos, lattes Features: Milk frother, four brew styles including “over ice” function

If you’re looking for a machine to brew consistently delicious coffee with the option to make specialty espresso-based drinks, this all-in-one coffee machine lives up to its name. With over 12,600 high reviews on Amazon, it’s an incredibly versatile appliance. You have the option of four brew styles including “classic” or “rich” for lighter or stronger brewed coffee, “over ice” to create iced coffee or iced espresso drinks, or “specialty brew” to make rich coffee concentrate as the base for cafe-style drinks. A built-in milk frother folds away for easy storage and can froth either hot or cold milk to suit your summer iced latte or winter cappuccino. It offers six brew sizes from a single cup to a full 10-cup glass carafe and evenly saturates grounds at a consistent temperature for a flavorful cup every time you brew. It even provides you with an integrated “smart scoop” to measure your grounds for the perfect cup.

Helpful Review: “I have been on the hunt for the perfect coffee maker for a long time. I wanted something that was reliable, quick, with multiple different brew options. This ticks ALL OF THE BOXES. I am absolutely in love with this machine. The different size options, the different brews, the ease of cleaning. It does everything I could possibly want. I don’t feel like any of the bells and whistles are going to waste, either, because it is all practical. Probably my favorite feature is the option for brewing over ice. But what’s also nice is that if I’m in the mood for hot coffee but my hubby is in the mood for iced, we don’t have to agree because we can just quickly brew our own individual portions. This coffee maker quickly became our pride and joy.”

2. A No-Frills Option For Drip Coffee & Tea

Brew Sizes: Single cup (ounces not specified) and 12-cup glass carafe

Single cup (ounces not specified) and 12-cup glass carafe Drinks: Brewed coffee, hot tea

Brewed coffee, hot tea Features: 1-4 cup brew setting, “brew pause” function, built-in carafe warmer

This coffee maker is perfect if you prefer a minimalist approach to your coffee routine but also favor convenient automation. This machine allows you to brew up to 12 cups (with a 1-to-4 cup option as well) and is designed with a “brew pause” feature that allows you to stop the brewing process temporarily and pour yourself a cup. Keep your coffee warm with a carafe temperature setting of low, medium, or high. The machine also features a separate hot water system, just in case a cup of tea (or oatmeal, instant soup, or hot cocoa) strikes your fancy.

Helpful Review: “Love this dual machine, makes great coffee and the hot water system is wonderful. We use both sides of this coffee maker daily and have no complaints. The hot water system is so convenient and works great. No funny taste and since there are two separate water reservoirs, there is never a coffee taste in the hot water. Highly recommend this...and have been using it for over a year!”

3. A Sleek Espresso & Coffee Maker That Takes Capsules For Convenience

Brew Sizes: Single cups of 5, 8, and 14 ounces

Single cups of 5, 8, and 14 ounces Drinks: Single espresso, double espresso, brewed coffee

Single espresso, double espresso, brewed coffee Features: Takes capsules

This coffee machine uses capsules to brew coffee and espresso in a wide range of sizes and it’s sleek and slim, so it takes up less counter space than the other machines on this list. With more than 5,000 reviews, this popular machine is exclusively compatible with Nespresso Vertuo capsules (and it comes with 12 to get you started). It can make five, eight, and 14-ounce cups and will automatically “read” the brewing specifications needed for different espresso and coffee capsules. If you spend a bit more, the Aeroccino is a bundle pick that includes the espresso maker and a milk frother to whip up cappuccinos, macchiatos, or lattes. Or, for a more budget-friendly option, this handheld milk frother accessory — that boasts tons of rave reviews — can be used with this machine to make frothy drinks like cappuccinos.

Helpful Review: “This is a great machine! I’ve tried others of the Vertuo line and this one has a lot of power for a small(er) machine. It works well for me in a kitchen with limited counter space. I like the option of using it for full cups of coffee or espresso. All of the flavors and pod options so far have been amazing and SOOOOO much better than a Keurig [...] Overall a must-have machine for anyone that wants a stylish, small-space friendly machine that makes delicious, easy to make coffee or espresso!”

4. A Splurge-Worthy Espresso Machine With A Built-In Burr Grinder

Brew Sizes: Single cup, extra-large cup (ounces not specified)

Single cup, extra-large cup (ounces not specified) Drinks: Single espresso, double espresso, Americano, macchiato, cappuccino, latte, brewed coffee, hot water

Single espresso, double espresso, Americano, macchiato, cappuccino, latte, brewed coffee, hot water Features: Built-in 12-step ceramic burr grinder, milk frother, cup warmer

For cafe-quality drinks at the push of a button, you need this fully automatic espresso machine. This luxurious machine literally does it all. Place your coffee beans in the built-in ceramic burr grinder, choose from the 12 possible grinds, tamp them, and brew them to make either espresso or coffee. A built-in milk frothing chamber only requires you to fill it, as it will automatically take care of both the frothing and dispensing into your espresso drink, unlike normal frothing wands where you have to do the work. Choose from customizable settings via the touch display to select your bean strength and the amount and temperature of water or milk. With more than 2,000 Amazon ratings and counting, this well-rated machine is worth the investment if you’re ready to truly optimize your at-home coffee setup.

Helpful Review: “This is genuinely one of my most [satisfying] purchases off Amazon to date which is saying something. The coffee is amazing and the machine is extremely easy to use. It is not quiet but understand you’re steaming coffee and grinding coffee. 5 stars isn’t enough. I use LavAzza Super Crema coffee and it’s the perfect cup. Am done forever with coffee shops.”

5. A Cult-Favorite Combination Coffee Maker That’s Compatible With All K-Cups

Brew Sizes: Single cups of 6, 8, 10, and 12 ounces and travel mugs

Single cups of 6, 8, 10, and 12 ounces and travel mugs Drinks: Single espresso, cappuccino, latte, brewed coffee

Single espresso, cappuccino, latte, brewed coffee Features: Milk frother, compatible with all capsules as well as with a universal, reusable coffee filter to brew your own ground coffee

This Keurig capsule-based combination coffee maker has over 24,000 reviews and a high 4.7-star overall rating, which places it in the cult-favorite territory. If you’re a K-cup aficionado, you’ll be pleased to know that this machine is conveniently compatible with all K-cup capsules, but it also includes a reusable coffee filter if you prefer to use your own grounds. It features four cup sizes for brewed coffee (6, 8, 10, and 12-ounces), has a setting for brewing a single shot of espresso or coffee, and you can strengthen your cup of coffee by selecting the “strong” button. The dishwasher-safe frother is built into the machine and is different from wand frothers in that you can push the “hot” button at the base to warm up your milk and create froth for cappuccinos and lattes or select the “cold” button for unheated froth to make iced lattes and iced cappuccinos.

Helpful Review: “This is just what I needed! I only drink a cup of coffee a day - it’s usually a latte or mocha. I got my K cup universal filter, I use my favorite Starbucks coffee and I get 2 espresso shots per use. The milk foamer is perfect - I’ve used half/half, heavy whipping cream, and almond milk - so far no issues with that. I get nice foam with all 3. Totally worth what I paid for it - in the long run I will save money and this machine will have paid for itself!”

6. The All-In-One That Makes Tea & Cold Brew Coffee

Brew Sizes: Single cup, double cup, single travel cup, X-large travel cup (ounces not specified for cups), half carafe, full 10-cup thermal carafe

Single cup, double cup, single travel cup, X-large travel cup (ounces not specified for cups), half carafe, full 10-cup thermal carafe Drinks: Cold brew coffee and tea, brewed coffee, hot tea, cappuccino, macchiato, latte, chai latte

Cold brew coffee and tea, brewed coffee, hot tea, cappuccino, macchiato, latte, chai latte Features: Milk frother that folds away, separate coffee and tea baskets, thermal carafe that keeps coffee warm

If you love cold brew tea or coffee but hate the thought of having to patiently wait anywhere from 12 to 24 hours, this innovative all-in-one machine will brew your favorite drink in 10 to 15 minutes. The smart system immediately recognizes whether you’re brewing coffee or tea and offers you the corresponding drink options. For example: if you’re making tea, simply select your tea type and the system will know exactly the correct temperature and number of steps to perform to provide you with the perfect tasting cup. Its six brew sizes range from a single cup to 10-cup thermal carafe (that keeps your coffee nice and warm) and you can choose from five brew styles: classic or rich for brewed coffee, over ice, cold brew, and specialty, which makes a strong coffee concentration for espresso-based drinks (note: it does not make espresso though). This machine also features separate coffee and tea baskets so that the two flavors never mingle and you can use the fold-away milk frother to create luxurious hot or iced lattes and cappuccinos.

Helpful Review: “Ok after exhaustive research and years of drinking coffee from a variety of sources, we chose this rather lavish item. Why? It got good reviews, I wanted to try the cold brew feature and I like tea and thought some automated tea feature would get me to drink more tea. Did it succeed? Yes. Yes, it did and it has exceeded expectations. [...]It does the right temperature based on the tea you choose. The iced and cold brew features work surprisingly well. I really enjoy busting out an iced mocha mid-day without paying $6 for an overly sweet store-bought drink. And the frother on the side is super easy to clean and use. All in all, we gambled on a higher-priced item and were not disappointed in the slightest.”

7. Another Fan-Favorite That’s Perfect For Cafe-Style Espresso Drinks

Brew Sizes: Single cup (ounces not specified)

Single cup (ounces not specified) Drinks: Single espresso, double espresso, cappuccino, latte

Single espresso, double espresso, cappuccino, latte Features: Portafilter, automatic milk frother with an adjustable control knob, recipe book

Amazon shoppers love this popular espresso machine with more than 10,500 reviews because it lets them play barista in the comfort of their own kitchen, but with minimal guesswork. This semi-automatic machine will require you to tamp your own grounds in the provided portafilter using either the single or double shot basket. Then, to create espressos, cappuccinos, or lattes, simply use the one-touch control panel. A built-in automatic milk frother has an adjustable control knob that lets you create whatever you consider to be the perfect foam and dispense it right into your cup. Keep in mind: this machine does not make regular hot coffee, but one reviewer says a cup that resembles a traditional brew can be achieved by brewing extra hot water with espresso.

Helpful Review: “This little machine was a game-changer for me. I spent weeks researching espresso machines and chose this one for 1) ease of use/cleaning 2) price 3) latte focused. Two months later, I have been consistently blown away on all three! [...] I moved from a bustling neighborhood with lots of coffee shops and I was certain I would miss it...I don’t! This machine saves me money and time, and the lattes are easily as good as the ones I would buy.”