So you've finally decided to dip your toes into the wild ocean that is sex furniture. Congratulations! Sex chairs, benches, and stools can be extremely useful tools to bring into the bedroom. To find the best sex chair for your individual needs, scroll on for a roundup of the top five picks you can buy on Amazon.

Before choosing a sex chair, it's a good idea to ask yourself a few questions first. To learn more about what to look for in sex furniture, we caught up with Megan Harrison, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist who runs the website Couples Candy. The first thing she suggests thinking about is why, specifically, you want to buy a sex chair in the first place.

“If you are interested in trying a range of different positions, for example, you are likely to want a chair that can support two people,” Harrison advises, “You need to consider whether you want arm and back rests, and whether you want any particular features, such as built-in sex toy holders.”

Next, you’ll want to think about where you’ll keep your sex chair, and how much space you’re willing to dedicate to it. Do you want to be able to stow it under the bed after use, or are you willing to incorporate the furniture into the decor of your home?

Finally, consider materials.

“The priority for many couples is choosing a material that can be easily cleaned. This is why leather and faux leather are popular choices,” Harrison notes, “Some sex chairs come with machine-washable micro velvet covers, and this can be a good choice for those who are not keen on the idea of a leather sex chair. Alternatives that can be easily wiped down include plastic, nylon, and steel.”

Whichever material you choose for your sex furniture, Harrison advises cleaning it after every use.

Sex chairs come in tons of different styles, from swings to chaise lounges and beyond. Keep scrolling to see some of the best sex furniture that you can buy on Amazon, including some of Harrison’s favorites.

1 The Overall Best Sex Chair Misstu Sex Chair with Handrails Amazon $65 See On Amazon This sex chair from Misstu is on the basic side, but it checks off all the right boxes. It has a sturdy composition complete with detachable handrails to help you support your body weight, while the center straps have a slight spring to them, which allows you to bounce with ease. This stool is also incredibly easy to assemble — just a few snaps and you're in business. And since it's easy to put together, it's also easy to break down, so you can stash it away when you aren't using it. One fan raved: “I really enjoy this stool. It is very sturdy and can hold my weight and the bands are very firm but with lots of stretch. It is a perfect fit for myself and my husband. I love the leg support. Not too high at all.”

2 The Best Sex Stool Wetpia Bouncing Mount Stools Amazon $65 See On Amazon For a little more variety, try this sex stool instead. It has a basic stool setup complete with sturdy legs and stretchy panels to help you bounce, but it also has another ace up its sleeve. It is designed to easily accommodate an inflatable dildo bolster that slides right under it, so you can use it on your own. The pillow can also be used in other sex acts that have nothing to do with the stool — like doggy-style positions or wherever else you need a bit of frontal support. And when you're done using it? Simply disassemble the stool and stash it under your bed. One fan raved: “Well built & fun piece. Really helps take the stress off your knees & keep the bounce going.”

3 The Best Basic Sex Chaise Enjove Inflatable Sofa Amazon $100 See On Amazon Now if you're a bit more committed to the idea of sex furniture, then you might want to consider investing in something like this inflatable S-shaped chaise. You can use it as an actual chaise lounge, sure — but its true purpose is for sex. Use it for doggy-style, missionary, anal, and girl-on-top positions. It also helps angle your head correctly and comfortably for oral sex. It's made of soft velvet, and it's incredibly easy to assemble and dissemble. And since it's so sleek-looking, it won't immediately stick out as sex furniture in your space. One fan raved: “Awesome product, very useful and fun.”

4 The Best Faux Leather Sex Chaise Container Furniture Direct Yoga Collection Modern Faux Leather Curved Chaise Lounge Amazon $261 See On Amazon The beauty of this chaise lounge lies in its versatility. It’s made with a solid wood base and faux leather upholstery, with a curved frame and plenty of comfortable padding. This piece of furniture is huge, so it can fit both you and your partner in multiple positions. It's also comfortable, so it feels good against your skin, and since it's made of faux leather, all you have to do is wipe it clean if it gets soiled. Plus, this doesn't look like a piece of sex furniture at all, so it's a nice and discreet choice — it comes in midnight black. One fan raved: “This chair is sturdy and comfortable. Its ergonomic design lends itself to providing amazingly comfortable ‘yoga’ positions! It helps relieve pressure from your knees when performing “yoga” in various standing positions. It helps tilt your hips to the best angles for ‘yoga.’ It’s supportive and functional for all of your ‘yoga’ poses. You need this in your life!”

5 The Best Sex Swing UTIMI Sex Swing with Blindfold and Plumage Amazonn $26 See On Amazon It's not a sex chair per se, but this sex swing is another great option for helping you and your partner get into various positions — from standing to doggy and more. It fits right over your door, so assembly and breakdown is a snap, and the nylon restraints are comfortable while still giving a little bite to your skin. The swing also comes with a blindfold and a feather tickler, so you can indulge in your BDSM side ever so slightly. And unlike the other options on your list, this swing stows away nicely. It can be folded up and placed in a drawer until you're ready to use it again. One fan raved: “I couldn’t believe how exciting and fun this turned out to be! The straps are adjustable and you can put the straps under your legs or put your feet up and really open up your legs. We had an unbelievable night with this and we can’t wait to try it out some more! I would add that the straps are soft and I felt completely safe which allowed me to relax and have an incredible experience.”

6 The Best Hammock CO-Z Aerial Yoga Swing Set Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you want something a little different that’s also budget-friendly and good for smaller spaces, this aerial yoga swing set is an excellent option. It’s easy to set up, and includes all of the basic hardware you need in addition to a discreet carrying bag. The included daisy chains let you adjust the height, and it includes foam handles that offer a comfortable, nonslip grip. The swing can support up for 400 pounds, and it comes in two colors. The best part? It’s also great for stretching and aerial yoga. One fan raved: “My partner and I got this for sex and it does not disappoint! Having the various lengths of the straps are great for foot holsters and hand holds. It’s very sturdy!”

7 Expert’s Pick: The Luxe Sex Chaise Liberator Esse Chaise Amazon $460 See On Amazon “For couples seeking a sturdy, comfortable sex chair that can be used in versatile ways, it is difficult to look past the luxurious Liberator Esse Chaise,” Harrison advises, “It includes a removable, washable cover, and can be easily placed in your bedroom, or in another room, helping you to spice up your sex life.” This chair is made from high-density foam for optimal support, and the cover has a plush, velvet-like texture for those who don’t like the way faux-leather feels against their skin. One fan raved: “So comfortable and perfect for adding spice back. Takes some practice but the practice is fun. Will be used regularly for years to come.”

Experts:

Megan Harrison, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and founder of the website Couples Candy.