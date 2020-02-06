So you've finally decided to dip your toes into the wild ocean that is sex furniture. Congratulations! Sex chairs, benches, and stools can be extremely useful tools to bring into the bedroom. To find the best sex chair for your individual needs, scroll on for a roundup of the top five picks you can buy on Amazon.
Before choosing a sex chair, it's a good idea to ask yourself a few questions first. To learn more about what to look for in sex furniture, we caught up with Megan Harrison, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist who runs the website Couples Candy. The first thing she suggests thinking about is why, specifically, you want to buy a sex chair in the first place.
“If you are interested in trying a range of different positions, for example, you are likely to want a chair that can support two people,” Harrison advises, “You need to consider whether you want arm and back rests, and whether you want any particular features, such as built-in sex toy holders.”
Next, you’ll want to think about where you’ll keep your sex chair, and how much space you’re willing to dedicate to it. Do you want to be able to stow it under the bed after use, or are you willing to incorporate the furniture into the decor of your home?
Finally, consider materials.
“The priority for many couples is choosing a material that can be easily cleaned. This is why leather and faux leather are popular choices,” Harrison notes, “Some sex chairs come with machine-washable micro velvet covers, and this can be a good choice for those who are not keen on the idea of a leather sex chair. Alternatives that can be easily wiped down include plastic, nylon, and steel.”
Whichever material you choose for your sex furniture, Harrison advises cleaning it after every use.
Sex chairs come in tons of different styles, from swings to chaise lounges and beyond. Keep scrolling to see some of the best sex furniture that you can buy on Amazon, including some of Harrison’s favorites.
Experts:
Megan Harrison, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and founder of the website Couples Candy.