Whether you get hot and sweaty at night, are prone to neck stiffness, or simply like a little added comfort, investing in a shredded memory foam pillow is a great way to round out your bed setup. The best shredded memory foam pillows have a zippered opening on one side so you can adjust the amount of filling and get just the right level of loft for your needs.

When shopping around, one big factor to keep in mind is your budget. There’s a big variation in price when it comes to different shredded memory foam pillows — usually, the cheaper the pillow, the less perks it will have. It’s possible to find a quality pillow for under $50 or even under $30, but it may not have adjustable filling. Some additional features you might get at the higher price point include an extra bag of memory foam to make your pillow firmer and a gusseted design for better loft.

You’ll also want to think about whether you tend to sleep hot. Shredded memory foam already allows for better air circulation than solid memory foam, helping your pillow stay cooler. But if you’re an especially hot sleeper, consider an option that also features cooling gel for additional temperature regulation. As for the pillowcase, keep in mind that cotton is known for being breathable and soft, but polyester is better at wicking away sweat to help keep you dry.

Finally, if you want to make sure your pillow is made with the highest quality materials, look for certifications from third-party programs like CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD.

With these qualities in mind, check out this list I've made of the best shredded memory foam pillows. I've included choices in a variety of materials and styles.

1 The Editor’s Pick Coop Home Goods Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $62 See On Amazon This Coop Home Goods shredded memory foam pillow provides an excellent combination of softness and support. The double-layer cover is made with breathable polyester on the inside and a silky rayon blend on the outside for softness. The filling is a cushy mix of memory foam and microfiber that’s GREENGUARD Gold and CertiPUR-US certified, which means it adheres to stringent safety standards. And, like the other options on this list, the filling can be customized to your sleep preferences (remove some for a slimmer pillow, or add the included half pound of extra filling for maximum firmness). Not only is the cover removable, but the entire pillow can be machine-washed, too (though the brand recommends only washing the pillow itself once per year). Editor’s Take: “Making the switch to these pillows is easily one of the best things I’ve done for my sleep routine. I love the fact that the filling is adjustable, and the cover is so soft I’m often tempted to use it without a pillowcase. I sleep so much better with these (and wake up less stiff!)” — Danielle Kraese Available sizes: Queen, King

2 The Budget-Friendly Option Linenspa Shredded Memory Foam (Set Of 2) $28 See On Amazon If you’re looking to stick to a budget, you can’t go wrong with this two-pack of shredded memory foam pillows from Linenspa. Even with the modest price tag, they’re still made with high-quality, CertiPUR-US certified memory foam that can be shaped to fit your head and neck comfortably. It’s made with a polyester cover that resists wrinkles and fading. Though, one downside: Unlike some of the pricier options on this list, this pillow doesn’t let you customize the amount of filling. One reviewer wrote: “At first I was confused because when I unpacked them, they didn't start to expand. Then I found the directions card and started to fluff them. They got really big and fluffy, and I was unsure of how it would be sleeping on them, since I'm used to a flat pillow. Let me tell you, the first night was an amazing surprise. These pillows are so soft, and yet firm enough to support my neck. It was like sleeping on a cloud! I love these pillows and may be purchasing more soon!” Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King

3 The Best Splurge LUXOME LAYR Adjustable Firmness & Loft Pillow Amazon $120 See On Amazon If you’re really ready to invest in better sleep, look no further than this luxurious, adjustable pillow from LUXOME. Made with a soft bamboo cover that boasts a gusseted design, it includes three distinct inserts: one filled with down alternative, one that’s a mix of down alternative and memory foam, and one that’s gel-infused shredded memory foam. The three inserts can be used in any combination to create the perfect amount of support, and each one has adjustable loft too for even more customization. On top of that, the memory foam is CertiPUR-US-certified so you can rest assured that it’s high quality stuff. One reviewer wrote: “I waited to review this product until I had used it for at least a month. I am a side sleeper and this is by far the bests pillow I have ever owned. It has great loft so I don't get neck pain but it is still soft enough for comfort. All other pillows that I have used for side sleepers flattened out and I had to replace them often.” Available sizes: Queen, King

4 The Best Cooling Pillow Qutool Cooling Bed Pillows (Set Of 2) Amazon $43 See On Amazon These clever cooling bed pillows are made specifically for hot sleepers. They have a two-sided design (one of which offers the chilling features), with CertiPUR-US-certified gel memory foam that can be adjusted to your perfect level of firmness. The cover is a cozy blend of bamboo and polyester that one fan called “super soft,” and it’s machine-washable too (though the pillow itself is not). One reviewer wrote: “So far I am loving this pillow. I haven't tried removing any of the filling as I am feeling pretty comfy just as it is now. The cooling side really does have a cool to the touch feel. It's been over 100 degrees here in Arizona and I am not waking up with a sweaty head or neck. Great support for sleeping on my sides.” Available sizes: Queen, King