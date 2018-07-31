Whether you're on a life-long quest to keep your apartment fresh, or trying to rid your space of the smell of smoke, the best small air purifiers can help — and you don't even have to donate all your floor space to the cause. Many of these models feature HEPA filters to remove at least 99.97% of particles of 0.3 microns or larger including dust, pollen, and even bacteria.

Unfortunately, most people feel they have to have to sacrifice quality for size. That's where these devices come in. There are plenty of tiny purifiers that can tackle large spaces, some that are designed to eliminate germs, and still more that work well on pet dander.

Personally, my top priority is keeping the air in my home as healthy and dust-free as possible. I live in the basement apartment of a house that was built decades ago and was heated with coal for most of its existence. Even though the apartment itself is new construction, I can't go more than two days without getting a layer of soot over all my furniture. For you, your priorities might differ.

But whether you're looking for the absolute smallest purifier that removes 99% of dust, or a powerful three-in-one purifier that eliminates bacteria, this list has what you're looking for. So, start scrolling. The best small air purifiers still pack a purifying punch, all despite the fact that you can neatly tuck them into a corner or place them discreetly on your bedside table.

1 The Best For Allergies: Honeywell Air Purifier Honeywell Air Purifier Amazon $155 See on Amazon It may look unsuspecting compared to other purifiers, but this one from Honeywell is surprisingly powerful. It can tackle molecules that are 250 times smaller than the average human hair, all thanks to its true HEPA filter. In a 310-square-feet room, it can filter and circulate the air an impressive five times in an hour. If you have a specific issue you're trying to fix, Honeywell is also one of the few models that gives you different modes — germs, general clean, allergens, and turbo. "I'm in an apartment, so it's more than enough to handle my living room," says one reviewer who saw a difference in their allergies less than an hour after setting it up. No wonder it has a 4.7-star overall rating. Plus, it’s the most commonly recommended brand by allergists. Helpful review: "My allergy doctor recommended Honeywell. [...] I was having a difficult time in April/May this year. I guess the pollen count was higher than normal here. My doctor told me that pollen can be in your house for 8 months. I'd done all the other things to make the room a 'safe haven' for sleep. No mini blinds, no heavy drapes, replaced the wall to wall carpet with laminate, change the bedding weekly, dust mite protector cases on pillows but was still waking up with a stuffy head. Amazing change with running this machine!"

2 The Fan Favorite With 25,000+ 5-Star Reviews: LEVOIT Air Purifier LEVOIT Air Purifier Amazon $90 See On Amazon Thanks to its fine preliminary layer, true HEPA filter, and activated carbon layer, this air purifier is especially effective when it comes to trapping airborne allergy triggers like dust mites, pollen, smoke, mold, and pet dander — and at less than $100, that's a huge value. Combine the reasonable price with its three different speeds and its discreet design, and you understand why it's a best-seller on Amazon with a 4.6 star rating. It even has a built-in nightlight function if you're using it in hallways or kids bedrooms. According to customers, it’ll cover about 100 square feet. Helpful review: "I've had this purifier for 5 days and can already tell a huge difference in my allergy and sinus issues. My right nostril is constantly clogged and by the second day of running this I could finally breathe thru both nostrils upon waking! There is a noticeable difference in the air when I walk into my bedroom where I keep the levoit filter from the rest of my home."

3 The Editor’s Pick: Coway Airmega 150 Coway Airmega 150 Amazon $142 See On Amazon Combining style and function, the Coway Airmega 150 has three filters including a HEPA filter as well as a handy pollution sensor so you know how clean your air is. It can cover up to 214 square feet and operates nearly silently on the low setting. “I have pretty bad allergies in the spring, and this has made a huge difference for me. Plus, it’s really quiet and light enough to move around the house when you need to,” according to Commerce Editor Jen Fiegel. Plus, it has won multiple design awards and even comes in three colors to suit your style. At just 7-inches thick, it’s also super easy to fit into your home. Helpful review: “I've had this unit for a couple weeks now and I'm extremely pleased. Considering purchasing another one! Have owned several air cleaners over the years, returned a few immediately due to noise and unpleasant smells, and this one is the best. Form is A+, looks great - function is A+, works great. This unit is being used in a multi-use living/sleeping area with high ceilings in an urban environment, work from home, cooking, dust, pet dander, etc. This Coway is sensitive to air changes happening during cooking times, ruffling bed clothes when making the bed each day, an open window allowing additional dust, traffic, outdoor cooking smells when they occur - super!”

4 The Best With UV Light: InvisiClean Aura II Air Purifier InvisiClean Aura II Air Purifier Amazon $160 See On Amazon In addition to a HEPA filter, activated carbon filter that’s great for odors, and ionizer to catch pollutants, this air purifier also has a built-in UV-C light, which can help with viruses, bacteria, and mold, making it a great choice for those concerned with the spread of germs. The touch-button technology allows you to set timers and choose among four fan speeds and a sleep mode. This popular small room air purifier has an impressive 4.7 star rating. It can also circulate air in spaces as large as 1,276 square feet. Helpful review: "I bought two of these for my home, one for upstairs, one for downstairs. I have severe asthma and now have developed many allergies. I did so much research online and read so many reviews and finally made the decision to try this air purifier. I am so happy that I purchased them! I feel so much better now (I can breathe without wheezing!) and strongly feel that these purifiers have helped to better my over all health."

5 The Best Small Air Purifier For Large Rooms: Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier Amazon $300 See On Amazon With an overall score of 89, the Blue Pure 211+ air purifier is the highest rated air purifier on Consumer Reports. According to their experts, this small room air purifier is "especially effective at removing dust, smoke, and pollen at its highest speed," which is vital in cleaning your entire space. It utilizes a three-part filtration system (a fabric pre-filter, a particle filter, and a carbon filter) to remove everything from pollutants to common allergens. Furthermore, the fabric filter is totally washable and can be changed to a different color to suit any decor. Even though it can handle spaces up to 540 square feet and has a 360-degree air intake, its square edges and short height make it one of the more compact units for smaller homes. Helpful review: "Performance of this unit exceptional. The Blue Pure 121 really comes across as a commercial quality purifier that has the aesthetics to look great in a home. [...] There are no beeps or sounds. The white noise of the airflow is very consistent without any hint of pulsing. At the highest setting, the unit is quite loud, but one could still engage in conversation without raising the volume of voice. The medium setting produces a nice pleasant ambient white noise. The low setting is very quiet and wouldn't interfere with any competing sound in the room.”

6 The Most Portable: Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon This portable air purifier fits just about anywhere but still packs a HEPA filter and a carbon filter for unwanted odors. The lithium-ion battery is rechargeable via USB and works for up to 12 hours on a charge. Plus, it’s less than a pound. Helpful review: “It will run off of its battery or while plugged in, which will be a great feature for travel. On it's lowest setting, it's about as noisy as a laptop fan running on low speed, so it's no distraction at all on my desk while I work.”

7 The Best Smart Purifier For Small Spaces: LEVOIT Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier LEVOIT Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier Amazon $80 See On Amazon If you’re purifying a room that’s 183 square feet or smaller and want a smart device, shoppers love the Levoit smart air purifier. You don’t need a hub to operate it — it can work with just the app — but it can also be connected to Alexa or Google Assistant for voice command and more. It features a HEPA filter and is small enough to sit on a side table or nightstand. Helpful review: “I love this air purifier. I have owned one for a bit and decided I needed a second for another room. The quality is incredible. Pros: easy to clean, easy to use, adaptable for various times of the day (night mode, 3 levels, new filter light, etc.), inexpensive for the quality. As someone who has had asthma since 6 months of age, I highly recommend it!!”

8 The Best Smart Purifier For Medium-Size Rooms: Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS Coway Airmega AP-1512HHS Amazon $225 See On Amazon With 325 square feet of coverage, the Coway Airmega is a smart air purifier that’s still able to handle large rooms and maybe even whole apartments. It comes with three filters including a HEPA filter. There’s also a light that lets you know how clean the air is. Connect it to the app and control the device as well as get alerts. Helpful review: “I didn't expect the smart features to be any more than a gimmick, but they're actually pretty cool. For starters, you can turn it on or off and change the fan speed using Google Assistant or Alexa. It works surprisingly well and the commands are super simple ("Alexa, change the fan speed to 2"). My favorite smart feature are the alerts: the IOCare app will send you push notifications for poor air quality when the Coway detects a high particulate count. I often get these alerts when I'm cooking on the stovetop downstairs and there's smoke, so it definitely works.”

9 A Countertop Model You Can Add Essential Oils To: LEVOIT Air Purifier LEVOIT Air Purifier Amazon $50 See On Amazon It might be less than $50, but this Levoit air purifier can still cover up to 161 square feet. It has a true HEPA filter for dust and allergens as well as a carbon filter for unwanted smells, but the thing that sets this one apart is its essential oil pad that’ll fill your room with freshness. Plus, it’s super-small size makes it great for countertops. Helpful review: “Since the very first day I began using it, I have not once had allergies at night. It was quite literally an overnight change. It’s also whisper quiet. Even when it’s placed on the floor directly next to my bed, I have had to double check that it’s on before sleeping. It’s really that quiet.”