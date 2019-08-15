What's great about them: These large-bulb solar string lights are a fan favorite on Amazon, with more than 12,000 five-star ratings. They have big Edison-style bulbs that help you channel the look of a European café, which makes them great for outdoor barbecues or backyard garden parties. At 27 feet long, they feature "WeatherTite" technology, which means they can handle rainfall and heavy wind (though, they don’t have an IP rating).

The strong 3,000K LED lights are attached to simple push-down stakes you can put in the yard, and there's also a clip you can use to attach them to the roof or other structures. Able to charge in five to six hours, they last for roughly five hours at a time and come in your choice of soft white or warm white light.

One reviewer wrote: “These solar powered lights are exactly what I have been looking for since I have wasted a lot of money on rechargeable batteries over the years. When I opened the box and saw the Edison-style bulb and the weather proof sockets and the long lead to the sun collector, I immediately installed the lights and they have been working every night automatically ever since, Since installation it has rained heavily, the winds have blown for several days, the lawn guy has thrown stuff and....the lights light every night. The light set is terrific!”