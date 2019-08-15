Shopping

The 10 Best Solar String Lights

By Rachel Cavanaugh
It's amazing how a simple set of lights can transform your backyard into a festive nighttime wonderland. What's more, solar-powered lights will allow you to create this glowing oasis without having to deal with clunky outdoor plugs. To help you find the right set, I've made a list of the best solar string lights out there. Here are the qualities I looked for:

  • Fast charging: There's no point in having outdoor lights if you have to wait days for them to charge up. All of the selections below can be charged in 10 hours or less. And while it might take a little longer, all of them will still charge when it's overcast.
  • Easy to install: None of my picks below require screws, bolts, or any sort of extensive installation. All of them can be set up with easy clips or simple stakes.
  • Water-resistant: The beauty of solar lights is being able to leave them set up outside and not worry about the weather forecast. Most of the options below boast an Ingress Protection (IP) rating of IP65, which means they can handle rain, dust, and other elements.

In addition to these factors, I read through the Amazon reviews, making sure to zero in on options that had lots of positive feedback from shoppers. Take a look below to find the best outdoor string lights for your space.

1

These Mini Globes With Smart Technology That Are Perfect For Outdoor Patios

What's great about them: Perfect for backyard decks or gazebos, these high-quality globes make great outdoor patio string lights as well as decoration for numerous other occasions. With 20 feet of length, they have an IP65 rating that makes them equipped to handle sudden rainstorms and other unexpected weather scenarios. They have eight lighting modes, come in four color choices, and last up to eight hours on a full, six-hour charge. Best of all, they have a built-in sensor that turns them on automatically when it's dark and powers them off when it's light out.

One reviewer wrote: “I love these pretty golden lights, and I love that they are solar. We strung them on the framework of the canopy that came with the house we bought. The canvas was in shreds, so we removed it and strung the lights instead. The whole area looks beautiful now, and we all love it. The lights come on at sunset, are light gold, and look absolutely magical!”

2

A Beautiful Set Of Waterfall-Style Fairy Lights That Twinkle And Shine

What’s great about them: Made with twinkling, loose-hanging fairy strings, these solar-powered firefly lights provide any outdoor setting with an ethereal vibe. Reviewers noted that they’re incredibly easy to install, and the set features 10 strings of lights on copper wire. The water-resistant lights have eight lighting modes and a built-in sensor to know when it’s dark. Additionally, the quick-charging battery offers eight hours of illumination, and the IP65 rating means you don’t have to stress if you spot storm clouds forming.

One reviewer wrote: “These solar lights are great! Not harsh—the ‘warm white’ is really nice—just enough light to be pretty. Goes on at dusk, lasts well past midnight. Easy to set up. Good price, fast delivery.”

3

These Large-Bulb Solar String Lights With An Italian Bistro Vibe

What's great about them: These large-bulb solar string lights are a fan favorite on Amazon, with more than 12,000 five-star ratings. They have big Edison-style bulbs that help you channel the look of a European café, which makes them great for outdoor barbecues or backyard garden parties. At 27 feet long, they feature "WeatherTite" technology, which means they can handle rainfall and heavy wind (though, they don’t have an IP rating).

The strong 3,000K LED lights are attached to simple push-down stakes you can put in the yard, and there's also a clip you can use to attach them to the roof or other structures. Able to charge in five to six hours, they last for roughly five hours at a time and come in your choice of soft white or warm white light.

One reviewer wrote: “These solar powered lights are exactly what I have been looking for since I have wasted a lot of money on rechargeable batteries over the years. When I opened the box and saw the Edison-style bulb and the weather proof sockets and the long lead to the sun collector, I immediately installed the lights and they have been working every night automatically ever since, Since installation it has rained heavily, the winds have blown for several days, the lawn guy has thrown stuff and....the lights light every night. The light set is terrific!”

4

The Decorative Star-Shaped Lights That Charge Up Fast

What’s great about them: With glowing LED bulbs and a quick-charging design (that juices up in just eight hours), these pretty star-shaped string lights make a great choice. In addition to charging fast, they last 10 to 12 hours once they get going. Plus, they’re water-resistant with an IP65 rating, and they’re super easy to install, according to reviewers. There are eight lighting modes you can toggle between, including waves, flashing, twinkling, and more.

One reviewer wrote: “Got these for summer. They are amazing!!!!! When I bought them I didn’t realize they had different light modes. It was a pleasant surprise to find the twinkles!!! I’ll be buying another set for the backyard!!”

5

These Charming Dragonfly Lights That Reviewers Adore

What’s great about them: If you’re looking for a whimsical touch, these dragonfly solar string lights are just the ticket. The IP65-rated lights are 21 feet long and feature 30 multicolor dragonflies. The offer eight different modes, including waves, gradual, and chasing flash, and they turn on automatically at night for eight to 10 hours of illumination.

One reviewer wrote: “These dragonfly lights are fantastic! I wrapped them around three trees that make a perfect triangle in my little butterfly garden and they light up every night. They get half shade and half sun, but I get a full charge of light at night. Even on an overcast day the lights still came on. They are charming!”

6

The Cute Teardrop Lights With A Cult-Following On Amazon

What's great about them: With thousands of fans on Amazon, these popular string lights showcase a set of 30 teardrop-style casings to hang around your backyard or other outdoor spaces when you want a more festive atmosphere. The cable is 20 feet long with a solar battery that lasts up to 10 hours once charged. There’s also an easy on-off switch and the option for either flashing or steady light. While these lights don’t have an IP rating, they are weatherproof, according to the brand. Plus, there's a light-saving mode you can set to make them shut off when it gets light out.

One reviewer wrote: “I must say that I am absolutely impressed with these lights. They are everything that they say in the description and more. I hung these up more than three months ago and they are still working well.”

7

A Simple Set Of Lights That Comes In Six Solid Colors

What’s great about them: If you like a little color but you don’t want it to be too busy or flashy, these solar string lights come in five solid options: blue, green, purple, white, and yellow. The weather-resistant lights charge fast, according to reviewers, and they’re simple to install, but they aren’t IP-rated. The flexible copper in the wires makes them simple to adjustable — and like several other options, they showcase eight light modes.

One reviewer wrote: “I LOVE THESE LIGHTS. ... I highly recommend this product and the seller. The lights come on a at dusk and are still on at sunrise- well over 8 hours!!!! They were super easy to set up and worked immediately once they were charged.”

8

A Set Of Solar-Powered Lids And Twinkle Lights For Your Mason Jars

What’s great about them: Level up your outdoor decor game with this set of solar-powered lids and lights, which work with your own standard mason jars. With 10 pieces in a set, the lids offer eight hours of light and take around six hours to recharge. And the IP65 rating means they can be used indoors or outdoors to brighten up backyard gatherings, camping trips, barbecues, and more.

One reviewer wrote: “This 8-Pack of Solar Fairy Lights for Garden or Patio are absolutely beautiful. We hung them from our lilac bushes along the driveway edge and they look magical there, leading the way up to the house. These would be excellent for an outdoor wedding, a fairy party, a graduation celebration or just for fun, as we have used them. They are fun and easy to assemble.”

9

A Set Of Outdoor Fairy Lights You Can Wrap Around Tree Trunks

What's great about them: Flexible and easy to set up, these outdoor solar string lights for trees are perfect for wrapping around things like tree trunks, gazebos, wooden pillars, and porch posts. They offer eight different lighting modes, including flashing, twinkling, and slow fade. With an IP44 rating, they're slightly water-resistant (though not as much as some of the other options on this list) and boast nearly 33 feet of length. They last for eight to 12 hours when fully charged and come in three color choices.

One reviewer wrote: “I love these lights, they are easy to set up and control. I have a rose garden in my front yard and these lights add more life to my roses at night, and because they come in a set of 2 I put the other set on an oak tree in my backyard. The solar panels are adjustable and you can either use the stake that comes w/ it the ground or mount them w/ screws. I ordered 2 separate sets (multi-color & white) that way I could add a little color. The fire fly (fairy) setting is my favorite.”

10

A Set Of White Teardrop Lights That Create A Warm Ambience

What’s great about them: Designed with warm white teardrop LEDs, these vibrant string lights create a beautiful ambience wherever you place them. They’re water-resistant, according to the brand, and you don’t need screws or other complicated hardware to install them. They also charge quickly in the sun and offer a selection of eight lighting modes so you can set just the right vibe for the occasion.

One reviewer wrote: “They are beautiful. I love all the different settings. I get alot of compliments on them.”