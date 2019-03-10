There's nothing worse than spilling wine on your favorite pants or smudging your skirt with that chocolate cake you were enjoying until you plopped it down on your lap. But have no fear — the best stain removers for clothes will save your garments from imminent ruin — just keep a couple of things in mind when you're picking one out.
First, think about your wardrobe. Do you have more whites, or do you tend to wear a lot of bright colors? Or is it an even split? Although there are certainly stain removers that work well on both (see the first selection below), most formulas are more effective for one over the other. If you truly have a large number of both types of clothing, it may be worth it to grab one of each.
Next, scroll through the ingredients to make sure that there aren't any ingredients you object to. If you share your home with pets or small children, you may want to avoid toxic chemicals like bleach, chlorine, and ammonia. If you're more of a purist with cleaning solutions, I've included a plant-based stain remover just for you. Also, be sure to read the care labels on your clothes, as well as the label on your cleaner of choice, to make sure it's safe for your garments.
To help you on your stain-crushing quest, I've gathered a list of the best stain removers for clothes. Scroll through the products below to find the one that's best for you.