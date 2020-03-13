Each plant has its own unique needs, so it's important to find a spot with enough sunlight and out of reach from curious pets. That's where plant-hanging hooks come in. Whether you're looking to find the best light for your plant, keeping them away from pets, or just simply decorating, the best hooks for hanging plants should be strong enough to hold your plants (pot and all) and easy to install.

There are tons of hooks and other contraptions that can hold up your pots, but you first want to consider the best environment for your plant. Will it thrive indoors under a lamp? You may want to opt for a ceiling hook and chain combo so it can dangle beneath the light. Also consider if your plant will hang indoors or outdoors on a porch or in a backyard. That will dictate which hook is right for you.

You also want to consider your own personal style. While metal wall hooks may look gorgeous in your farmhouse-style kitchen, you may not love the look as much if you're into more modern decor. And while pulley hooks make caring for your hanging plant so much easier (you can lower your plant easily, water it, and then return it to its place), they are a bit bulkier and less decorative than other options out there.

No matter which way you go, having a sturdy plant hook that looks great indoors or outside is key. Here's a roundup of some top-notch picks to choose from.

1 The Overall Best Indoor/Outdoor Wall Hooks: Mkono Wall Hooks Mkono Wall Hooks (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you want your plants indoors or outside, these versatile wall hooks have you covered. Each hook is made from heavy-duty iron that won't rust over time. They also feature a "curl" at the end that keeps anything you hang in from slipping. And, at just about 6 inches long, these hangers give your plant plenty of space to grow whether they're hanging on your living room wall or off your back deck. Amazon reviewers agree that these wall hooks look great just about anywhere — and they're easy to install, too. According to one reviewer: "The nice simple clean detail of these wall hooks are just gorgeous. It also came with some great quality wall anchors and matching black screws. Exactly what I needed.”

2 The Best Ceiling Hooks For Hanging Plants: Alamic Ceiling Hooks Alamic Ceiling Hooks (12-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If simple is what you're looking for, these 2-inch ceiling hooks are as easy as it gets. They come in a pack of 12 and feature extremely durable screws that are large enough to twist directly into drywall without coming loose. Each hook is also coated in vinyl so your plants won't slip, and reviewers have even hung some pretty heavy plants on these hooks with total success. These ceiling hooks have left tons of reviewers impressed with how sturdy they are. According to one reviewer: "I used these to install hangers on my front and back porch for hanging planters and wind chimes. These are not tiny, little hooks. This are heavy duty, large, and exactly what I needed.”

3 The Best Chain Hooks: eBoot Hanging Chains eBoot Hanging Chains (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon To spruce up your porch with a little greenery, these chain hooks are an absolute must. They come in a pack of two, and each chain is made from solid iron and has a weather- and rust-resistant finish. They also feature a solid clip at the end so you can snap them onto your deck, porch railing, nails, or installed ceiling hooks. Plus, at only $6 for two, they're a total steal. Amazon reviewers love how you can adjust these chains by adding or removing links. According to one reviewer: "Love these chain hangers. I will be purchasing again soon. I especially like that they are thin, therefore more inconspicuous as opposed to chunky chains. They are strong and can support a heavier plant.”

4 The Best Pulley Hook For Plants: Lythor Plant Hook Pulley Lythor Plant Hook Pulley (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These pulley hooks are a lifesaver for when it's time to water your plants. They feature a stainless steel hook to hold your plant hanger on one end, and a pulley system on the other. This hook holds your plant at the height you want, and when you're ready to water, tug on the durable nylon rope to bring your plant to eye level. Water away, then place it back at hanging height until it's time to do it again. According to one reviewer: "I recently got into house plants and wanted to hang some but being short, it was a pain every time I needed to water or check them. Someone mentioned these pulleys so I ordered a set and they were easy to set up!”

5 The Best Hook For Air Plants: Awesomes Air Plant Stand Awesomes Air Plant Stand Amazon $14 See On Amazon For air plants, a tabletop free-standing hook like this one is a great, stable option. The wire is made from heavy-duty iron, and it's drilled into a solid wooden base that won't budge. At its widest point, there's a 6-inch space between one side of the heart to the other, so it's the perfect decorative hook to show off your favorite small plant. According to one reviewer: "Purchased this adorable heart-shape stand for my daughter's air plant and she loves it! It was delivered fast and it was easy to assemble.”

6 The Best Plant Hanging Station: Yosager Premium Feeder And Plant Hanging Station Yosager Premium Feeder And Plant Hanging Station Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you want a home for all of your plants, this free-standing station features four sturdy, iron hooks that can hold up even the heaviest plants. Plus, the hooks are stationed at different heights so you can view all of your plants from any angle (and so none of them are blocked from the sun throughout the day). This pole also comes with an attached bird bath and feeder on the bottom levels, and five prongs that dig deep into the soil to keep it stable. According to one reviewer: "I absolutely love this. It looks Victorian to me which is cool. Plenty of hooks for feeds and plants. It’s nice and sturdy [and I] have had no problems even with a heavy feeder. And it was very easy to put together!”

7 The Best Wooden Plant Hooks: Jantens Hanging Plant Hook Jantens Hanging Plant Hook (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon For those who want something a little warmer than metal, these plant hooks are made from solid wood, so they have a clean, natural aesthetic. While they’re pretty small, they can support up to 15 pounds each, and they come with the screws you’ll need to mount them to your wall or deck. Unlike most other hooks, which simply get the job done, these actually add to the overall appearance of your plants. According to one reviewer: “I really like the solid wood, it goes well with my Scandinavian-themed new kitchen.”

8 The Best Deck Hook: Gray Bunny Heavy Duty Deck Hook Gray Bunny Heavy Duty Deck Hook Amazon $24 See On Amazon While deck hooks are typically used for birdfeeders so pests have a harder time reaching the seeds, they also work well for hanging plants; they minimize clutter and ensure that any dead leaves or petals don’t end up on your deck. The adjustable base clamp attaches securely to your railing, while the long 37-inch arm extends out over your lawn or sitting area. This one is also rust-resistant and super durable, plus you can adjust the swivel and the angle. When it’s time for watering, just loosen the clamp and swing the whole thing back over to you. According to one reviewer: “I love this product. I have one for my bird feeder and one for a hanging plant. They were easy to attach to my railing. They swing out enough to keep the bird seeds and leaves off my deck. NO MESS.”