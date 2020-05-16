Toss your regular old pillow aside and turn your bedroom into a real streaming oasis with one optimized to help you sit more upright. The best pillows for watching TV in bed feature comfy foam support for your neck, back, and sometimes even your legs, so that you won't have to strain yourself to find the right viewing angle.

What To Look For In A Pillow For Watching TV

There are two main styles to consider when shopping for a pillow to enhance your TV-watching experience. First, a basic angular wedge pillow filled with foam can easily be propped up, so you can recline your upper body on its elongated side. Wedges also have proven orthopedic support — studies show that sleeping on one at night may help relieve symptoms of acid reflux. For an even more customizable arrangement, look for wedge pillows that come with multiple pieces, which you can also use to bolster your legs.

The more classic option for watching shows in bed is a sit-up "reading pillow." While these have long been a go-to for dorm rooms, they now have enough thoughtful features to make them worthy loungers for people of all ages. Besides armrests, the best reading pillows have a high enough back to support your neck and come with pockets for stashing the remote or your phone. Like the wedge style, they are stuffed with cushy memory foam, but some plush models even give you the option to add or remove the stuffing to your liking.

If you're the type who also likes to snack in bed, look for a pillow that comes with a removable and washable cover.

Shop The Best Pillows For Watching TV In Bed

In a hurry? These are the best backrest pillows on Amazon:

1. The Most Affordable Wedge Pillow: Kölbs Bed Wedge Pillow

2. The Best Neck Pillow: Dot & Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow

3. The Most Affordable Sit-Up Reading Pillow: ComfortSpa Reading Pillow

4. The Best Adjustable Wedge Pillow: Xtra-Comfort Bed Wedge Pillow

5. A Luxe Set Of Adjustable Wedge Pillows: Avana Orthopedic Pillow Comfort System

6. The Ultimate Reading Pillow Upgrade: Husband Pillow (Original Version)

I've curated a list of the best pillows for watching TV in bed below. No matter which you choose, you'll be relaxing in style.

1 The Most Affordable Wedge Pillow Kölbs Bed Wedge Pillow Amazon $39 See On Amazon This Kölbs wedge pillow is a fan favorite with over 8,000 five-star ratings from reviewers that say the firm yet soft filling provides great support. The angular shape of the memory foam wedge pillow is designed to support your head and neck in a number of ways. Prop it up on its most narrow side for cozy back support in bed, or lay it flat to keep your head and neck elevated. You can also use it to elevate your feet or knees, or place it on your lap as a makeshift desk for typing on your laptop in bed. The breathable cover is removable for easy washing, and you can choose from seven heights, sizes, and styles, including a flat-top design and an extra-wide option. One reviewer wrote: “The pillow is super comfortable. The memory foam makes it soft enough to be comfortable but firm enough to provide support. Excellent for pain relief - was personally using this to relieve pain from a bad tooth when lying flat and it did wonders. It is also perfect for watching tv in bed, just the right elevation. Highly recommend.” Styles: 7 | Material: Memory foam | Care: Cover is machine washable

2 The Best Neck Pillow Dot & Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you don't want something to take up as much space on your bed, then you might want to try this pillow by Dot & Dot. Unlike the typical U-shaped neck pillows, this one is malleable, which gives you the option to bend it until you find the angle that feels best for you. You can use it around your neck to keep it comfortably supported during your next binge session or situate it behind your back for extra lumbar support. It's constructed out of breathable memory foam and protected by a washable cover that's also dryer safe. And the best part? You can take it with you on vacation, too. Many of the more than 11,000 Amazon reviewers call it "the best travel pillow" and mention how much they love using it on airplanes. One reviewer wrote: “I tend to doze off while watching tv and inevitably wind up with a sore neck so I was hoping this pillow would help. It's great - somehow both squishy and supportive, not overly firm as many travel pillows are. Over the past 9 months, this pillow has been used often and held up perfectly no matter how many times I bend it this way or that. The pillowcase washes well on delicate in cold water, no shrinkage or color fading.” Colors: 4 | Material: Memory foam | Care: Cover is machine washable

3 The Most Affordable Sit-Up Reading Pillow ComfortSpa Reading Pillow Amazon $40 See On Amazon A basic sit-up pillow, like the ComfortSpa reading pillow, is a cozy alternative to a wedge. It's just the right size (18 inches high by 15 inches wide) to provide ample neck and back support and has large, cushy armrests (that extend 11 inches out on each side) for added comfort. The shredded foam inside isn't too soft or firm, so you get some decent give when you're snuggled against it. This model also has two pockets on the sides of both armrests, so you can keep your books, phone, or remote within arm's reach. The velour cover is not removable, however, so for any spills or stains, you'll want to spot-clean it with a damp cloth. Note: Per the manufacturer, this pillow is shipped compressed, so once you unwrap it, give it at least 24 hours for the foam to plump up. One reviewer wrote: “I really love this pillow! It’s super comfy and really great to recline against while watching TV or reading. The little side pockets and the pocket at the back are great for stowing your phone or kindle.” Colors: 1 | Material: Shredded foam | Care: Spot clean

4 The Best Adjustable Wedge Pillow Xtra-Comfort Bed Wedge Pillow Amazon $51 See On Amazon The beauty of the Xtra-Comfort bed wedge pillow is in its versatility. Its four-in-one design allows it to be used to prop yourself up in bed, keep you elevated while you sleep, bolster your knees, or support your feet. The two memory foam wedges are permanently attached together, but a hook-and-loop connection allows the smaller wedge to swivel around to where you need it. The soft polyester cover comes with zippers, making it easily removable so that you can put it in your washer (note: the manufacturer doesn't indicate if it's safe for the dryer). The main wedge is 12 inches tall and comes with a carrying handle, making it easy to tote it around the house. One reviewer wrote: “Just had shoulder replacement surgery last month and needed wedge pillow so I wouldn’t have to sit up in recliner. Been sleeping in my bed with this pillow since the day I came home from the hospital. Love, love it...surgery arm rested on regular pillow, plus I was able to sleep comfortably on other side with little pillow as shown. Will be using this wedge pillow every night as I like watching TV in bed and this pillow has the perfect incline for me.” Colors: 2 | Material: Memory foam | Care: Cover is machine washable

5 A Luxe Set Of Wedge Pillows That You Can Configure To Your Lounging Needs Avana Orthopedic Pillow Comfort System (4 Pieces) Amazon $159 See On Amazon This Avana Comfort System requires more of an upfront investment, but you'll get everything you could ever need to turn your bed into a sublime lounge space. The set includes four ergonomic foam pillows (a cradle arch, back support cradle, support bar/headrest, and a knee rest) that can be repositioned in a number of ways to make you completely comfortable — whether you're sitting up straight or lying down. All of the soft micro-velvet fabric covers come with zippers, which makes them easy to remove and safe to throw into the washing machine and tumble dry on low. Choose from seven colors, including gray/charcoal (pictured), cloud/camel, and rose/gray. One reviewer wrote: “I needed a more comfortable situation for gaming and watching TV in bed. My regular pillows hardly offer any support and cause me back & neck pain as well as headaches. This product fits the bill perfectly, I’m very happy with this purchase. I was worried they would be too soft to offer the support I needed but they are just as I had hoped they would be in this regard. The fit together nicely and don’t slip much at all. They are firm enough to provide great support but soft enough to be super comfortable.” Colors: 7 | Material: Memory foam | Care: Cover is machine washable

6 The Ultimate Reading Pillow Upgrade Husband Pillow (Original Version) Amazon $80 See On Amazon Over 10,000 Amazon reviewers have given this Husband Pillow a perfect five-star rating, with many reporting that it's truly "worth every penny." It's the same width as the pick above (15 inches), but thanks to its extra-tall profile — it measures 31 inches high when the detachable neck bolster is in place — fans report how well it props up both their back and neck. The armrests extend 12 inches out. This pillow has other nice features, too. Along with a pocket on one armrest, there's an oversize pocket in the back for storing books, magazines, or a tablet. And to achieve the ultimate firmness, you can unzip the bottom to add or remove some of the shredded memory foam. The entire microsuede cover (neck roll included) is also removable and machine washable. Get it in dark blue (pictured) or a bunch of other fun colors, including some fur fabrics and reversible designs. Keep in mind, your Husband Pillow will be shipped in a compressed state. Per the manufacturer, it will take at least 24 hours for it to fluff back up. One reviewer wrote: “This is a super comfortable chair which is tall and super luxurious !! Fabric is awesome. It came vacuum sealed and was left for 48 hours and now it is perfectly expanded. I have a bad neck which is now perfectly supported when I watch TV!! No more pain and trying to prop up different pillows piled up for support!! Love everything about this product!” Colors: 35 | Material: Shredded memory foam | Care: Cover is machine washable

Study referenced:

Hamilton, J.W., Boisen, R.J., Yamamoto, D.T. et al. Sleeping on a wedge diminishes exposure of the esophagus to refluxed acid. Digest Dis Sci33, 518–522 (1988). https://doi.org/10.1007/BF01798350