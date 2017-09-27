Umbrellas are notoriously unreliable. Who hasn't had to wrestle an inside-out umbrella in the middle of a downpour? Or, was left ducking under a droopy canopy? So understandably, it can feel risky to buy a compact umbrella, in which quality is frequently sacrificed for size. But the best pocket umbrellas — ones that are not just picked up from the bargain bin at a corner store — really can withstand not only water but wind, too.
Of course, you'll want to find a model with a good, waterproof canopy and strong frame that will not only protect you from the rain but will also be able to withstand a little wind. But it's also vital you find an umbrella that's easy to wield. Can you open and close it quickly? Is it light enough that you don't mind carrying it around with you? You should also consider how the umbrella will be stored when it's not in use, too. If you plan to keep a pocket umbrella in your bag and don't want it to get all of your other purse goodies soaking wet, then get yourself a model that comes with a waterproof case.
And finally — though umbrellas are traditionally bought to keep you dry — you might want to keep UV protection in mind. If you ever do want to use an umbrella to stay cool and prevent a sunburn, you'll be glad you did. It's a lot to look for, but we've already done the searching for you. These top-rated pocket umbrellas check off all the above boxes, and some of them are beyond cute, too.