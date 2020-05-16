Whether you’re relaxing on your own or having an outdoor get-together, a propane fire pit is a great way to create ambiance and stay cozy while you hang outside. There’s a variety of fire pit styles to choose from, but the best propane fire pits ignite quickly and easily, give you the amount of heat you want, and match your desired aesthetic.

When choosing the perfect fire pit for your outdoor space, you’ll want to consider how much flame and heat you want it to produce. The heat output of fire pits is measured in British Thermal Units (BTUs), and I’ve included options ranging from 30,000 to 58,000 BTU — the higher the BTU, the warmer the fire.

Beyond that, you'll have several styles and sizes to choose from, ranging from a portable fire pit that’s great for camping to larger propane fire pit tables that provide room to place food and drinks by the fire. One last thing: You'll also have to choose between fire pits that allow you to house the propane tank directly inside or fire pits that require extra external storage — which can add a little bulk to your patio.

To make your backyard or patio more inviting than ever, these are the best propane fire pits available on Amazon that let you enjoy a fire without any smoke, ash, or firewood required. Whichever one you like best, each of these fire pits connects easily to a 20-pound propane tank (which you’ll have to purchase separately) and turns on with an easy ignition knob.

1 The Fan-Favorite Fire Pit Bali Outdoors Gas Fire Pit Table Amazon $200 See On Amazon For a choice that offers great warmth and style, you can't go wrong with this iron fire pit, which has more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating from fans on Amazon. It measures 28 by 28 by 25 inches and has an output of 50,000 BTU to keep you toasty. The base features convenient side panels to conceal a 20-pound propane tank. The tabletop features an embossed finish and the fire pit comes with decorative blue fire glass. Plus, the fire pit has an easy-to-start electronic piezo ignition and adjustable flame. When not in use, you can place the included lid over the fire pit to use it as an outdoor table. According to a fan: “Relatively easy to assemble, sturdy and fantastic value for money! We could not be happier with our new fire pit [...] On the highest setting, it puts out just enough heat for us to comfortably sit outside on evenings or it might otherwise be a little chilly.”

2 A Budget-Friendly & Portable Option Outland Living Firebowl 870 Propane Gas Fire Pit Amazon $151 See On Amazon For camping and beach bonfires, this portable propane fire pit is a clear fan favorite that earns consistently high ratings. The fire pit measures 19 by 19 by 11 inches and has an output of 58,000 BTU, making it the warmest and most compact option on the list. Made from steel with a protective enamel finish, the fire pit is durable and weather-resistant. There’s an auto-ignition feature and you can control the flame by using the fully adjustable regulator knob. For added ambiance, the fire pit comes with natural lava rocks, which enhance the flickering effect of the fire. Plus, the fire pit comes with a cover and clip-on nylon straps for easy carrying. It’s also approved by the CSA Group, which tests for safety standards, so you may be able to use it even if there’s a campfire ban — but be sure to check fire restrictions at your campground first. According to fans: “It's just the right size to sit around and throws plenty of heat. My husband took it out of the box and had it up and running in 5 minutes […] It's very well made, easy to light, and we highly recommend it.”

3 An Affordable Faux Wicker Fire Pit Legacy Heating Wicker & Rattan Fire Pit Table Amazon $149 See On Amazon This faux wicker fire pit is a best-seller on Amazon, and it’s one of the most affordable options, too. Measuring 28 by 28 by 24 inches and made from powder-coated steel, the fire pit features a decorative panel that houses a 20-pound propane tank. It has an output of 48,000 BTU and an easy-to-start rotary ignition. The fire pit comes with lava rocks and a lid, which allows it to double as an outdoor table. According to a fan: “So easy to use and just beautiful! It puts out a really pretty, warming flame. Just the right size for a smaller patio.”

4 A Fire Pit Table In Minimalist White Best Choice Products Square Propane Fire Pit Amazon $530 See On Amazon Another faux concrete option, this fire pit table is made from magnesium oxide, making it a sleek, understated addition to your outdoor decor. The square fire pit table measures 35 by 35 by 12 inches and has an output of 40,000 BTU. The pit comes with lava rocks, as well as a matching side table to conceal a 20-pound propane tank. (Like the second option, the tank cannot be placed directly inside the pit.) Another nice feature: Both the side table and fire table have handle cutouts to make them easier to move around your yard. The fire pit is outfitted with a push-button ignition and adjustable flame knob and comes with a weather-resistant cover. Some assembly is required but reviewers note it’s easy to put together. According to fans: “Great quality, looks sleek, and easy to set up and connect to the gas tank.”

5 A Round Fire Pit Made From Faux Concrete Peaktop Round Propane Fire Pit Amazon $449 See On Amazon Made from lightweight resin — which is easy to move around your patio — this round fire pit looks just like concrete and is a great choice for a modern aesthetic. Measuring 36 inches across and 15 inches high, it has a toasty output of 50,000 BTU, an adjustable flame knob, and an easy-to-start electronic ignition. The stylish fire pit comes with lava rocks, a gas regulator, and a PVC cover. However, the propane tank must be stored outside the fire pit. According to fans: “Love it!!! Very chic and sleek. You won’t be disappointed. Perfect piece to pull my patio furniture together."

6 A Compact Fire Pit Column Christopher Knight Home Chesney Fire Column Amazon $256 See On Amazon This fire pit column is a great choice for smaller spaces. Made from lightweight concrete with a faux stone finish, the fire pit measures 19.5 by 19.5 by 29 inches and has an output of 40,000 BTU. A side panel provides easy access to the 20-pound propane tank, which is concealed directly inside. The fire pit requires no assembly and features an electric starter and control knob on the exterior. It comes accompanied by lava rocks and a protective cover. According to a fan: “Loving my fire pit. Well constructed design column, takes up a small amount of space, gives off a lot of heat and easy operation.”

7 An Aluminum Fire Pit With A Faux Wood Finish Best Choice Products Rectangular Aluminum Fire Pit Amazon $550 See On Amazon Made from aluminum with a faux wood look, this rectangular fire pit offers lots of charm while being durable and weather-resistant. The fire pit measures 57 by 22 by 24.75 inches and features a push-button starter and control knob on the exterior. There’s a side door where you can place a 20-pound propane tank, and a strap to help keep the tank in place. It has an output of 50,000 BTU and comes with decorative glass beads, a removable lid, and a protective cover. Color options include gray and dark brown. According to a fan: “Love, Love, Love this gas fire pit. It’s a nice size, sturdy and puts out great amount of heat. Love that you can control the height of the fire.”

8 This Rustic Faux Stone Fire Pit Best Choice Products Gas Fire Pit Amazon $220 See On Amazon If you’re looking for cozy cottage vibes, opt for this rustic faux stone fire pit. It’s made from magnesium oxide with a natural stone look and has an output of 30,000 BTU — the lowest on this list. There’s an easy-to-use ignition button and an adjustable flame. The fire pit measures 27.6 inches across and 9.5 inches high and works with a 20-pound propane tank, which will need to be placed outside of the pit. It comes with lava rocks and a weather-resistant cover. There’s no assembly is required, so you can start using it in no time. According to a fan: “It looks very nice. We love to gather outside and this is wonderful for both ambience and for some warmth in the winter. Bought two years ago and it's STILL a central part of our evenings outside.”