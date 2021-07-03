Whether you’re relaxing outdoors in the afternoon or hosting a backyard barbecue, you’ll need one of the best patio chairs, which are comfortable for sitting and feature weather-resistant materials that are suitable for your climate. Great outdoor furniture needs to stand up well to the elements, but different climates call for different kinds of weather resistance. Wooden patio chairs work well in hot and dry climates since wood doesn’t get hot to the touch like metal or plastic and is less likely to rot or get eaten by pests in a dry climate. If you live in a humid area, however, metal or plastic patio chairs are often better at withstanding rain and humidity and won’t be targeted by pests, although you can always use a waterproof spray to add extra protection to any type of furniture and cushions. If you live near the ocean, you might want to avoid wooden furniture (which doesn’t do well with humidity), but plastic chairs should handle the salt air just fine, and so should metal ones — so long as they’re made from a rust-resistant steel alloy or are powder-coated to prevent salt air corrosion.

Climate aside, the best patio furniture is comfortable and convenient for your needs, and chairs in particular should feel great to sit on. Adirondack chairs or recliners are classic options for lounging, but straight-back chairs might be better if you’ll be seated around a table or fire pit. Rocking patio chairs can give you the best of both worlds, allowing you to sit forward or lean back depending on what the occasion calls for. Chairs with removable seat cushions or the option to buy cushions separately allow you to customize the comfort level by changing out the cushions to your preference. Foldable chairs or camping chairs are another convenient choice if you need something that stores easily and doesn’t take up much space. They’re also often more affordably priced, making them a great pick for the budget-conscious shopper.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable set or premium comfort and aesthetics, there’s a patio chair for every climate and comfort preference in this round-up of the best patio chairs.

1. An Affordable Set Of Rust-Resistant Steel Patio Chairs

With a rust-resistant steel frame, these MFSTUDIO chairs are ready to hold up to any climate, even a salty seaside one. The affordable set includes two chairs colored black to look like wrought iron.

While the steel can get hot in the sun, you can easily buy some decorative and comfy chair cushions to avoid sitting on hot metal and add a personalized touch to this patio chair set. In cool weather or out of direct sunlight, the seat is supportive enough to sit on without added cushions — so if you don’t want to spend more on cushions, just position these in the shade.

Amazon reviewers suggest that assembly is pretty easy for these chairs, which come with everything you’ll need to put them together.

According to One Reviewer: “Love this set!!! It is sturdy, attractive and i found it easy to put together once I got the first chair assembled, however it may be a challenge to some. I find the chairs comfortable even without the cushions. I have a small patio and it fits perfectly. Looks cozy.”

Dimensions: 22.8 x 25.2 x 35 inches (width x depth x height)

Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

2. A Classic Wooden Adirondack Chair

This Best Choice Adirondack chair offers that classic, comfortable classic design in a premium hemlock wood construction. The reclined back and deep seat make this perfect for long, lazy summer days while the broad armrests are the ideal place to put a frosty glass of lemonade.

The hemlock wood won’t get too hot, even in direct sunlight, and it has a natural finish that protects it from UV rays, so leaving it out in the sun won’t crack or fade the wood. It isn’t sealed against water, though, so you’ll want to add a waterproof seal if you live in a wet or rainy climate.

According to One Reviewer: “Great chairs! They look wonderful and are very comfortable. Hubby and I assembled one chair together and I built the second chair by myself the next day from memory; they are so easy to put together that I didn't need the manual the second time around. The company was generous with the hardware included and threw in a few extra pieces of each required screw or bolt, which was a nice bonus as you sometimes drop and lose things during the assembly process.”

Dimensions: 28 x 30.5 x 35 inches (width x depth x height)

Weight Capacity: 350 pounds

3. A Set Of 4 Lightweight Folding Chairs

At about 10 pounds apiece, these Safstar folding patio chairs are lightweight and compact enough for smaller spaces or those who want to store their patio furniture through the colder months. Fold them up, move them around the yard, or even take them with you on camping trips.

The powder-coated metal frame is durable enough for all climates, including rain or salt air. The breathable mesh seat keeps you cool even in the sun and has just enough to slack in the fabric to let you lean back and get comfortable. The tall back and armrests provide added support so you’ll be comfortable enough to hang out in the sun all weekend long.

According to One Reviewer: “Light and easy to move and fold. Bought chair pads for Mom's two. She is enjoying sitting outside and is fairly comfortable with pads. The chairs are super comfortable [for me] without pads. I do not have to bring pads in and out to sit.”

Dimensions: 23 x 27 x 37.5 inches (width x depth x height)

Weight Capacity: 330 pounds

4. A Set Of Outdoor Recliners

With a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 30,000 Amazon reviews, these zero-gravity recliners from Best Choice are a popular pick for poolside lounging or catching up on your summer reads in the sun. The weather-resistant mesh Textilene fabric won’t get as hot in the sun as metal, and provides a great balance of support and flexibility to lean back without feeling like you’re sinking into the chair.

The powder-coated steel frame is rust-resistant and comes with a detachable side tray that’s great for keeping drinks and snacks in arms reach. There’s also a slot for your phone, book, or tablet.

The reclining feature lets you adjust the angle and then lock it in place to keep it at the perfect incline. This multipurpose chair/recliner comes in 13 colors so you can match it to your style.

According to One Reviewer: “Everything about these chairs seems to be of high quality. They are a bit heavy, but not unbearable. To me that indicates solid framework. We could easily pack these up for camping or day trips. They go from a sitting position to reclining very easily, have knob locks to secure your position if you want to, and are so comfortable I could easily take a nap in it!”

Dimensions: 25 x 32.5 x 33.5 inches (width x depth x height)

Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

5. A Set Of Acacia Wood Patio Chairs

Walker Edison’s set of two outdoor dining chairs comes in a gorgeous acacia wood construction that adds a warm touch to your patio décor. Acacia is a premium hardwood that’s as sturdy as it is beautiful. With the dark brown finish that allows the rich tones of the acacia to shine through, you can even keep the chair set in direct sunlight without worrying about fading or cracking. You will need to add a waterproof seal if you’re in a humid or rainy climate, though.

The chairs have tall, slatted backs that won’t get too hot to lean back on, and they come with thick, supportive cushions to keep you comfortable. Plus, the cushions have a removable cover so you can machine wash it easily. The wood frames do require some regular care, though. The manufacturer and reviewers recommend applying teak oil once or twice a year to refresh the color and maintain UV protection.

Reviewers mostly suggest assembly is pretty easy for all the pieces and doesn’t take too long.

According to One Reviewer: “LOVE these chairs! They are very comfortable and were super easy to assemble.”

Dimensions: 20 1/8 x 19 5/8 x 37 inches (width x depth x height)

Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

6. A Set Of Sturdy Rocking Chairs With Cushions

With wide, deep seats and plush cushions in both the seat and back, these Grand Patio bistro chairs provide luxurious comfort that’ll make you wish you could lounge on your patio all day, every day. The cushions are attached to the chairs via hook and loop straps, so they’re easy to add and remove. The sturdy base has four legs that support a hinged seat so you can rock back and forth if you want to, but the chair is also stable enough that you can sit still when you don’t want to rock.

The powder-coated steel frame is rust-resistant, meaning the chairs should stand up to humid or seaside climates without a problem, and the olefin fabric cushions are weather-resistant and stain-resistant so you don’t have to worry about marks or fading. If you spill something, you can just wipe down the fabric with a damp cloth. For a deeper clean, simply remove the covers and toss them in the washing machine.

If you need additional patio furniture, you also have the option to get a three-piece set that includes these two chairs and a matching side table or a five-piece set that includes four chairs and a wide coffee table.

According to One Reviewer: “These are surprisingly solid and well built chairs for the money, much as other reviews have stated. Takes a little time and effort to assemble, instructions could be better but once you figure it out not so bad and worth it given the price and quality. […] Overall the chairs themselves are an excellent value, very strong solid metal frame and nice looking comfortable cushions.”

Dimensions: 27.5 x 30.5 x 33.7 inches (width x depth x height)

Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

7. A Budget-Friendly Collapsible Chair With A Built-In Cooler

For a budget-friendly and versatile option, it’s hard to beat this Coleman camping chair. It’s affordable enough that you can get as many chairs as you need, and compact enough to be stored in a closet or under a bed when it’s not needed. The powder-coated steel frame can handle all types of weather and the polyester fabric seat is easy to clean and resistant to stains. It even has thin padding in the seat and back for added comfort.

At less than 9 pounds and just 9 inches wide when collapsed and stored in its carrying bag, the chair is easy to move around as needed. Use it to supplement more permanent patio seating during bigger gatherings, use it as your primary patio seating, or even toss it in the trunk for camping trips or beach days.

In addition to being super portable, this chair also has a few other cool features. The attached media pouch is perfect for a book, magazine, tablet, or phone while the built-in cup holder can keep your drink in arm’s reach. When you’re ready for a refill, grab a fresh can or bottle from the built-in cooler on the other side. It can store up to four cans and keep them frosty for hours, even without any ice added.

According to One Reviewer: “There's plenty of room in the seat. I can sit crisscross applesauce in it. It's sturdy enough for my kids to sit on my lap without feeling like it will tip, dip, or break. The cooler in the arm keeps things cold for a long while. We left a single bottle of water from our big cooler in over night and it was still cold in the morning even without ice.”